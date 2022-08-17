 Skip to content
Poxy McPoxface
28
28 Comments
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's been around and called monkeypox since 1958. By all means set up a side project to rename it, but this is hardly the highest priority NOW. Since it doesn't spread as quickly as a respiratory virus and we have tests and vaccines for it, the priorities should be ramping up testing and vaccine production since they're already proven.

The US should just go ahead and put in an order for 50 million tests and 5 million vaccines now since it will take 6-8 months to get them if we're lucky. At that point, because we're the US, we may need all of them, or we may get lucky and only need some of them. Whatever we don't use I'm sure we can give away to the rest of the world because we will have spread it back everywhere else. Storage will be a problem since I think the vaccine needs to be kept frozen until use, but we managed with Covid.

We farked up big on Covid almost everywhere but the one thing we did do right was swing our big Vegas balls betting on the Covid vaccines. We bet on Black (Pfizer), we bet on Red (Moderna), we bet on 1-18* (J&J - didn't pay out that well). We even bet some slow kids who passed out at the table (AstraZeneca).  With monkeypox, we already know the vaccine works, we just have to buy it.

*I don't gamble, this analogy probably sucks
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yay, it's this joke again.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This "McFace" bullshiat is really getting old.

/yeah yeah, I know...you mustg be new here, welcome to Fark, etc.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait... I had an AZ for my first..🥺

/Phyzer 2&3
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whatever you say Mckb7rkyFace.

/agree
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

...walked right into that one, didn't I?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So don't shove your nose into buttholes?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Facey McFaceFace

Facey McFaceyMcFaceFace

/oh shiat, it is going recursive
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a minor variant of something that's been around for decades, it's a very slow mutator (so there likely won't be another variant for more decades), and Monkeypox already has worldwide acceptance as the name, even if it's technically wrong as it appears to have started in rodents.

I would just call it Monkeypox22 to make it clear it's the current variant, and just leave it at that... or just Pox22 if you want to avoid the "monkey" part for inaccuracy.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorry, I was just going by ones on the Wiki page that got FDA approval from the WarpSpeed project. Maybe they got approval later. They still got a billion dollars, though!

/Vegas balls!
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only "Mc" name to ever be funny was "Fatty McButterpants".

Note the lack of repetition.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I have yet to see those here in Alaska. I loved those as a kid. We always bought them at Trader Joe's.
 
darkraven56
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn. I joked about it and BAM. There it is.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

There's absolutely nothing mild about this other than that it is an offshoot of a clade with a broken Complement Control Protein.  Turns out that the Innate Immune System surveils for said protein, and initiates a lackluster immune response without it, which is part of the reason why there are women on Twitter that have been symptomatic for 8 anus blistering weeks now.  And it comes back, like herpes.  Only person I know that was contact traced was connected to 4 other cases, which is crazy for a virus that is supposed to have an attack rate of 3 to 8 percent.
 
Iczer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

While I agree, you do realize that doing something like renaming the virus is something their PR side of things can handle right? I sincerely doubt anyone from that wing of the group is involved with getting the vaccine out to people. It's like demanding a baseball team stop trying to rename something and git gud when the ones doing it aren't the ones playing or coaching.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I half-expected this to be about Bryan Adams
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We don't have any vaccine that prevents monkeypox via ring vaccination, which is how the current vaccine supply is being administered.  Maybe it'll work given proper lead time, but as it targets shared nucleocapsid epitopes, reduced severity is pretty much the best we can realistically hope to achieve using smallpox vaccines against novel monkeypox. Let's have some realistic expectations this time around, please.


https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/health-and-fitness/article/ring-vaccination-method-may-not-be-effective-in-containing-monkeypox-infections-study-23239851

(Article is opinion, but should have a link to the Ring Vaccination Study)
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We can call it bigpox, as the opposite of smallpox. I donno, large pox?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
McHammer Face cuz you can't touch this
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We used to get them at a local anime/import place. That place long since closed but I guess even Dollar General and Dollar Tree around here carry it now.
 
mononymous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What monkeypox needs is a PR facelift. A positive spin, that de-stigmatizes the condition. It's association with gay sex may be a source of affectionate jibes.

Some recent suggestions:

Luv Bumps
Scratchi-ohs
Hunka Hunka Burnin' Pox!
Booty Cooties
Jungle Fever 2
Exotic Erotic Epidermis Eruptions
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bearpox
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That's about IMVANEX. The US is using JYNNEOS, which is at least supposed to be specifically for monkeypox. I'm not sure our method is going to work any better since it requires two doses and we're going with the "let's do one and wing it!" approach, but hope springs eternal.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

All they need to do is buy a boredmonkeypox nft:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I think Big McLargehuge was pretty good too.
MST3K - Space Mutiny - The many names of David Ryder
Youtube RFHlJ2voJHY
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's primarily a smallpox vaccine (based on a strain of vaccinia virus) but it has been tested against monkeypox in lab animals and approved on that basis. I don't think there's any reason to expect it to have better efficacy than the other smallpox vaccines against monkeypox; the main difference is avoiding serious side effects.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
COVID-19 Two - Electric Boogaloo.

No shiat, a local AM hate talk guy said that Monkeypox as we now know it didn't exist until five years ago when the Wuhan lab changed the genome to make it spread from human to human.
 
