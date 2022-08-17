 Skip to content
Iranian TV ads for dust-resistant window profiles are way cooler than they have any right to be
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, that exceeded expectations quite mightily.  I want to hire these dudes for my place, the struggle is farking real!

/+1 - nice find subby
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind. Blown.

This deserves an industry award.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like they learned some fighting techniques from "300".
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, that's gotten my dander up.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Me, watching this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Too bad your mother only gets a breathe hole through sheets because your current national stance is that women are unclean and if more than a bit is exposed then justifiable toxic masculinity is going to punish her severely, kid.

What I'd say in Farsi would net a few days in the woods.
Freaking stone age jerkoffs.
And that is where America is heading in done states.

But cool 300 style graphics.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was REALLY good.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are the heroes in an Iranian commercial the Spartans?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Looks like they learned some fighting techniques from "300".


All the fighting techniques and none of the homoeroticism of that turd of a movie.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Feel free to check my whathaveyou, but weren't the Persians and Spartans mortal enemies?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Me, watching this:
[Fark user image 221x228]


Should've named that ad "300 Parts Per Million".
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Looks like they learned some fighting techniques from "300".


Bit of a ripoff of the Hobbit BOFA.

The moment that the elves decide to join in
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SupplySideJesus: Feel free to check my whathaveyou, but weren't the Persians and Spartans mortal enemies?


So this would be like if an Israeli window company had an ad where the Nazis round up and eliminate all the dust?
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: SupplySideJesus: Feel free to check my whathaveyou, but weren't the Persians and Spartans mortal enemies?

So this would be like if an Israeli window company had an ad where the Nazis round up and eliminate all the dust?


"Hoffmann(!)... the Final Solution for a Dust-Free Home"
 
