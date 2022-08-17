 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Was that wrong?   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"In our defense, it made us wheely horny!"

/I apologize...for nothing!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guarantee you that's not the weirdest place where people have had sex at Cedar Point.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If the gondola's a rockin' Don't come a knockin'
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Babe, this coaster is the fastest ride in North America!"
"I've noticed."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
145 Feet Club
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The witnesses told police that they saw the couple's genitals and the cart shaking

"The couple were in the Ferris wheel cart making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"When police confronted the man and woman about the incident, the woman told police that she had dropped a pack of cigarettes while on the ride, bent over and the man "helped her," initially denying the allegation."

Jeebus, so those cartoons showing "accidental intercourse" are true!
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1/36th of a mile club
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter, had sex
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
no mention of any happy endings...
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like how they throw this in TFA:

Cedar point recently announced some upcoming changes to the park with the addition of a boardwalk and a new coaster
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's their Fark OnlyFans handle?

/was at Cedar Point Saturday
//even ferris wheel was probably 90 min wait
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lefrog: I like how they throw this in TFA:

Cedar point recently announced some upcoming changes to the park with the addition of a boardwalk and a new coaster


(Under the boardwalk) We'll be havin' some fun
(Under the boardwalk) People walking above
(Under the boardwalk) We'll be fallin' in love
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I guarantee you that's not the weirdest place where people have had sex at Cedar Point.


Is that a confession?
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Geez, all we ever did was burn a fattie at the top. Kids these days.

/yeah, I said "fattie"
//it was the 80s
///get off my lawn
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just get the sweeperettes to clean it up.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I guarantee you that's not the weirdest place where people have had sex at Cedar Point.


"That'd be the butt, Bob."
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well it is a boring ride.... Boring..he heh... know what I mean
 
callmeox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: What's their Fark OnlyFans handle?

/was at Cedar Point Saturday
//even ferris wheel was probably 90 min wait


The place is such a zoo on Saturdays that nobody goes there anymore.
 
