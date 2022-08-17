 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   If the train you're on is suddenly surrounded by a wildfire, stay on the train and wait for the driver to reverse out of the fire. Don't break the windows and jump out only to realize you were better off on board   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Valencian Community, Spain, forest fire, eastern province of Valencia, Valencian president, high winds, Ximo Puig, Provinces of Spain  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Vhale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panicking people do stupid things.  As a kid I read a story about a woman who was so scared of the helicopter she was travelling in crashing that she jumped out of it at 1,200 ft.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a train driver I can confirm that a)  trains are specifically designed to prevent fire outside from getting inside for as long as possible (mostly due to the risk of the engine catching fire below the carriage). And b)  crucially they likely endangered everyone else as the emergency brakes will be engaged as soon as they break open the door.

You're always safer in the train.  Listen to staff, if we tell you to evacuate them do so.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So the flames in Spain stay mainly off the train?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The flame in Spain stays, mainly, off of the train....
 
tothekor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xai: As a train driver I can confirm that a)  trains are specifically designed to prevent fire outside from getting inside for as long as possible (mostly due to the risk of the engine catching fire below the carriage). And b)  crucially they likely endangered everyone else as the emergency brakes will be engaged as soon as they break open the door.

You're always safer in the train.  Listen to staff, if we tell you to evacuate them do so.


So, what I'm hearing in your post is "any train, at anytime, can burst into flames."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hoax_Device: So the flames in Spain stay mainly off the train?


Mine is better.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tothekor: Xai: As a train driver I can confirm that a)  trains are specifically designed to prevent fire outside from getting inside for as long as possible (mostly due to the risk of the engine catching fire below the carriage). And b)  crucially they likely endangered everyone else as the emergency brakes will be engaged as soon as they break open the door.

You're always safer in the train.  Listen to staff, if we tell you to evacuate them do so.

So, what I'm hearing in your post is "any train, at anytime, can burst into flames."


Funny aside, there used to be issues with the journals (think bearings, only old-school) overheating. Plus, you had an engine that literally had a coal fire as a power source. And, get them hot enough, and the farking brakes are flammable too. Anything's flammable if you get it hot enough. Seeing as they're trying to stop a TRAIN, sometimes the brakes get really farking hot.

Do keep in mind you're talking about 2 trucks per car, which means only 4 sets of journals, to hold cars that can mass 100+ tons. Same for brake sets. Now go rolling across some random dusty expanse of nowhere for hours at high speed. Finally, remember that a lot of safety standards are because someone 40 years ago lit 20 people on fire by accident, and no one wants that to happen again.

Now take all of those safety standards and ask yourself if you want to jump off the train because there's a fire outside.

It's funny until you light a lounge car carrying a clown convention on fire.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.