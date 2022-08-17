 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Freeway design helps homeowner update property twenty-three times since 1972. Engineers finally considering changing off-ramp or careers   (ktvu.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hmm, now what gave them that idea?

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There was a house like this in my small hometown. Two lane road, sharp curve coming into town after a long, long straightaway.

It got bashed regularly until the Highway Department put up a steel railing, which also got bashed regularly. The owner eventually gave up and torn the house down.

They've rebuilt the road since and I think there's a strip mall there now.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Large boulders made of granite or gneiss.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Westfield has one of these houses. Owner was literally repairing his home for the 10th or 12th time, and someone sailed over the equipment in the yard and into his living room, again. It's a combination of a steep hill, and a mild turn, on a stretch of road that isn't exactly patrolled heavily, and has a lot of tree cover, so folks rolling at a decent clip don't see the house coming, and hit the house rolling dead on. After the hit that took out the repairs and the builder's equipment, he put up a wall, and someone hit that, and the debris crashed into the house. Which, I suppose is a minor victory. He then put up a bigger wall, and installed guide rails himself, and the house now has a great view of concrete barriers set inside the wall. The last iteration has apparently kept damage to the house away, but he's had to repair the new and improved barrier a few times. And the State and city refused to do anything about the guardrails that got mangled.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
XKCD Highway Engineers Mess with us.jpg

Supercollider
No escape cloverleaf
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And they say the pike is obsolete.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So-called journalists need a kick in the junk. Why not show a map, showing how the off-ramp and the house are oriented with respect to each other? Or at least give the address, so we can go look it up.

347 Beale St, in my neighborhood in Quincy MA, has huge boulders in the front yard. People drive very fast on Beale and there's a curve there, so, I assume this has happened there and the boulders are the solution.
 
alex10294
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Large boulders made of granite or gneiss.


Yup. I'd buy a bunch of  7 foot boulders with overhang pointing out so that they don't turn into jumps.Actually, I'd pay for the city to do it so whiners don't sue me.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Humans were not meant to travel at high velocities.

/ The 55 miles an hour limit was the safest and most efficient thing that we ever did, carwise.
 
thornhill
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Large boulders made of granite or gneiss.


This article has more details, and apparently he installed a brick wall as a barrier, which obviously did nothing. And the metal polls were probably overturned because they were not sank deep enough.

I'll leave it to someone with better math skills to compute, but if the owner were to put several 10,000 pound boulders on his lawn, I'd assume that even a pickup trucking going 100 mph will be stopped cold.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The owner needs to put in a video camera to recoup losses...

Another left turn crash at the 11foot8+8 bridge
Youtube dXF7Hx4VHXU
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just wish God would give me a sign if I should move.
 
dryknife
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
San Jose was a lot safer when it was all orchards.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look no one likes abuses of eminent domain, but in this case the city should just offer him 2 or 3 times the price of his house and put a park or a pond or something in its place
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Two words. Translucent ramp.

With the right curvature it should flip anything on it's roof allaying any serious damage.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
🎵Do you know the way, to San OH SH*T!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Personally, I would purchase an old dump truck and fill the back with the rocks. I would then park it in front of the house and paint it caution yellow.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image image 352x750]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 448x600]


Nice joint - any bets on the Zillow price? 1.1 mil?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Humans were not meant to travel at high velocities.

/ The 55 miles an hour limit was the safest and most efficient thing that we ever did, carwise.


That certainly would make travel nightmarish to drive that slow.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: So-called journalists need a kick in the junk. Why not show a map, showing how the off-ramp and the house are oriented with respect to each other? Or at least give the address, so we can go look it up.

347 Beale St, in my neighborhood in Quincy MA, has huge boulders in the front yard. People drive very fast on Beale and there's a curve there, so, I assume this has happened there and the boulders are the solution.


They suck pretty bad. 

The article says Jackson Street Offramp from I 680 South.  Turns out it's the Jackson Ave offramp from I-680 northbound.

So... if that's the only house on that corner getting hit, seems like the easiest solution is for the appropriate jurisdiction (state I would assume, since the IH highways are federally funded but administered by the states) to imminent domain the house and tear it down.  Landscape the corner with a terraced earthen berm that would be able to absorb any errant cars.

I don't get these people who are so attached to a house that they stay suffering with repeated disasters making it clear that the place is unlivable.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: endosymbiont: So-called journalists need a kick in the junk. Why not show a map, showing how the off-ramp and the house are oriented with respect to each other? Or at least give the address, so we can go look it up.

347 Beale St, in my neighborhood in Quincy MA, has huge boulders in the front yard. People drive very fast on Beale and there's a curve there, so, I assume this has happened there and the boulders are the solution.

They suck pretty bad. 

The article says Jackson Street Offramp from I 680 South.  Turns out it's the Jackson Ave offramp from I-680 northbound.

So... if that's the only house on that corner getting hit, seems like the easiest solution is for the appropriate jurisdiction (state I would assume, since the IH highways are federally funded but administered by the states) to imminent domain the house and tear it down.  Landscape the corner with a terraced earthen berm that would be able to absorb any errant cars.

I don't get these people who are so attached to a house that they stay suffering with repeated disasters making it clear that the place is unlivable.


Oh yeah, the address is 706 S Jackson Ave, San Jose, CA 95116.  I'm assuming that wouldn't be Doxing since they clearly listed his name, showed the house number in the video, and (poorly) explained exactly where the house is located.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: iheartscotch: Humans were not meant to travel at high velocities.

/ The 55 miles an hour limit was the safest and most efficient thing that we ever did, carwise.

That certainly would make travel nightmarish to drive that slow.


We'd all die of dysentery.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A concrete island roundabout with some extra bollards should just go in the middle of the intersection.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I just wish God would give me a sign if I should move.


How is the house changing owners going to stop drunk idiots from crashing into it?
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man, all those decades and not one thought of just using the insurance money for repairs, then selling the nicely intact house and moving like a few miles thataway. That's the wrong way to be lazy.

/At least a few miles. Wouldn't want the new owners to know where I lived.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He needs to investigate other solutions like this.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: [Fark user image 337x750][Fark user image 337x750][Fark user image 337x750][Fark user image 337x750]


Yup, that is one very poorly designed intersection.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ less than a minute ago  
After the 2nd or 3rd time I'd probably sell it and move. But in order to do that you'd have to repair the house. And just as you repair it BAM, another car slams into it. It's a vicious cycle.
 
