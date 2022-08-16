 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 175 of WW3: What airdefense doing? Again
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

dildo tontine: Tracianne: dildo tontine: Tracianne: GardenWeasel: What happened to the last thread? They don't self-destruct same day.

I''m afraid to answer.  Might not last.

Reported

meanie lol

If I actually reported the Queen of Booms I might be less popular than Putin.

You know, I always liked your posts but you really have become a Fark treasure.


And I think it would take a heck of a lot more than that to be less popular than Putin!  lol
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Official: Russian forces launch missile attacks on Odesa Oblast. Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for Odesa Oblast's administration, reported that Russian forces have launched several missiles at the region. Details are reportedly being clarified.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm just here for the memes and dammit!  Who posted our location data to social media?  The orcs learn fast...

derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A court in Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea has sentenced a local DJ to 10 days in jail for playing a video clip of a song by Ukrainian rapper Yarmak which court said contains "the Nazi symbols of the Azov regiment."
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh.  Hi.  Thread.
[Runs around crazily like there's a drone above threatening to air-grenade the thread]
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Tracianne: A court in Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea has sentenced a local DJ to 10 days in jail for playing a video clip of a song by Ukrainian rapper Yarmak which court said contains "the Nazi symbols of the Azov regiment."


JFC.  How very pot calling the kettle Nazi.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
These lovely ladies from Rivne baked 500 delicious buns in one go for our Defenders!

They say that homemade breads are much tastier and healthier and will give our Heroes the strength & energy they need to fight the enemy.
There are thousands of such civic initiatives across🇺🇦
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, this is awkward...
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
LoL

Oleksii Reznikov

@oleksiireznikov

Ukraine government official
According to the insider information, a fire from cigarette butts on the territory of Crimea occurred near a bowling club. Lucky strike!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this today's thread or yesterday's?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Is this today's thread or yesterday's?


Yesterday's. Today's thread posted above.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: bloobeary: Is this today's thread or yesterday's?

Yesterday's. Today's thread posted above.


Where is tomorrow's?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't wanna ask in the main thread, and since this one's kind of redundant now....

What happened yesterday that caused the thread to get locked?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Don't wanna ask in the main thread, and since this one's kind of redundant now....

What happened yesterday that caused the thread to get locked?


Bruno.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Don't wanna ask in the main thread, and since this one's kind of redundant now....

What happened yesterday that caused the thread to get locked?

Bruno.


Gerussi?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ugh, these convoluted time travel narratives always hurt me in the Boobies
 
