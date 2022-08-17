 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Saudi dental hygienist and mother of two living abroad returns home and gets 3 years in prison for using Twitter and supporting dissidents. Oh Fark: wait, make that 34 years   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
    More: Asinine, Riyadh, Al-Waleed bin Talal, Saudi Arabia, Twitter, Twitter account, House of Saud, Salma al-Shehab, Saudi student  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2022 at 4:10 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 She can turn the world on with her smile....
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Isn't it nice they're one of the US's closest allies in the region? Fitting since our right wingers aspire to be just like them. Ruled by royalty, theocratic government, brutal suppression of women and dissidents, etc.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seriously, why are people so stupid as to diss governments like China Saudi Arabia, and Iran while abroad, then go back to those countries expecting nothing will happen. Hello! Does virtual dictatorship mean anything to you?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seriously, any woman in the Middle East should try her best to gtfo of there if she's got half a brain. Turn the place into a sausage factory. It's not like the locals aren't already doing boys on Man-Love Thursdays over there.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: Seriously, any woman in the Middle East should try her best to gtfo of there if she's got half a brain. Turn the place into a sausage factory. It's not like the locals aren't already doing boys on Man-Love Thursdays over there.


I felt for years that our funds would have been better spent and in much smaller amounts, if we had just had regular flights of women and children out of Afghanistan, and Iraq.  Just land a jumbo jet, throw open the doors, and as soon as the seats were filled, take off and land another one.  I feel the same way about Haiti, and every time they have a hurricane or earthquake.  Just evacuate everyone and resettle them in America.  Hell of a lot cheaper  But the defense contractors make might lose a dollar or two, so nope can't help 'em.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: cynicalbastard: Seriously, any woman in the Middle East should try her best to gtfo of there if she's got half a brain. Turn the place into a sausage factory. It's not like the locals aren't already doing boys on Man-Love Thursdays over there.

I felt for years that our funds would have been better spent and in much smaller amounts, if we had just had regular flights of women and children out of Afghanistan, and Iraq.  Just land a jumbo jet, throw open the doors, and as soon as the seats were filled, take off and land another one.  I feel the same way about Haiti, and every time they have a hurricane or earthquake.  Just evacuate everyone and resettle them in America.  Hell of a lot cheaper  But the defense contractors make might lose a dollar or two, so nope can't help 'em.


You're never going to change these people, the only thing they like more than farking their cousins has been killing them, and every empire that went through there and stopped for any length of time has regretted it.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cynicalbastard: cherryl taggart: cynicalbastard: Seriously, any woman in the Middle East should try her best to gtfo of there if she's got half a brain. Turn the place into a sausage factory. It's not like the locals aren't already doing boys on Man-Love Thursdays over there.

I felt for years that our funds would have been better spent and in much smaller amounts, if we had just had regular flights of women and children out of Afghanistan, and Iraq.  Just land a jumbo jet, throw open the doors, and as soon as the seats were filled, take off and land another one.  I feel the same way about Haiti, and every time they have a hurricane or earthquake.  Just evacuate everyone and resettle them in America.  Hell of a lot cheaper  But the defense contractors make might lose a dollar or two, so nope can't help 'em.

You're never going to change these people, the only thing they like more than farking their cousins has been killing them, and every empire that went through there and stopped for any length of time has regretted it.


The Soviets and the US are hardly "every empire"
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.