(BBC-US)   Jews fleeing Russian persecution. Discord will lead to a farkin uke exodus   (bbc.com) divider line
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who will be tge Schindler for this war?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Who will be tge Schindler for this war?


Pretty sure we know who the other guy is.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Again?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are you saying Putin was lying about curbing Ukrainian antisemitism!?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Smart. When the Russian government can no longer prop up the economy, it'll crash hard.
Then the (((globalist bankers))) will be scapegoats for Putin's stupidity.
 
alienated
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have wondered about a certain autonomous region in the east for a while now.
And when they blow up  a Jewish community / cultural center in a major city , it's time to gtfo.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat from 1905?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If things turn revolutionary in Russia, you can count on at least one group scapegoating Jews for the whole thing.
There is already a LOT of xenophobia and the Orthodox Church in Russia always seems willing to
exploit it to go after their rivals too.  They've done it before successfully several times in the past,
and it sure wouldn't be a surprise to see it come around again..
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hatred of Jews and foreigners is central to Russian culture.
Always has been.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Putler has been speed running through the historical atrocities of previous wars why would he stop now?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FWIW there are now significantly more Jews in Manhattan than all of Russia.
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Putler has been speed running through the historical atrocities of previous wars why would he stop now?


He still hasn't embraced Triclavianism. There is hope he will stop before it's too late
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: If things turn revolutionary in Russia, you can count on at least one group scapegoating Jews for the whole thing.
There is already a LOT of xenophobia and the Orthodox Church in Russia always seems willing to
exploit it to go after their rivals too.  They've done it before successfully several times in the past,
and it sure wouldn't be a surprise to see it come around again..


Seems like the lives of Jews in Russia are in as precarious a spot as a fiddler on a roof.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: FWIW there are now significantly more Jews in Manhattan than all of Russia.


Shhhhhhh!  Don't tell them where we're hiding!!

/Russian-born Jew
//currently in Manhattan
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: One of the things that has alarmed Alexander is the Kremlin's stated intention to shut down the Russian arm of the Jewish Agency.

Yeahhh, fleeing is smart. That's some ominous shiat.
 
