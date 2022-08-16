 Skip to content
(CNN)   We've reached the "it's quicker to list whose body hasn't been found at Lake Mead" stage   (cnn.com) divider line
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At this rate, they'll find Hoffa!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope i'm on that list
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It's unclear whether the three discoveries at Swim Beach are all from one person or separate individuals."

Sure, they found three skulls but...  you never really know, do you?
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Honestly it seems like there should be a lot more bodies.
Like, if we don't see Passchendaele numbers thrown up soon then Hollywood has been telling stories all these years.
And if you can't trust Hollywood, who can you trust?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Rapidly receding shoreline."
The water level is starting to go up.  https://mead.uslakes.info/level.asp
 
