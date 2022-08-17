 Skip to content
(NBC News)   CHUD: "Hey, we gotta stop the Trans Agenda while stigginit to the libbies in Boston. Any ideas?" LibsOfTikTok: "Let's make up lies about Boston Children's Hospital mutilating babies & flood their phones with death threats" Both: "BRILLIANT"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus Frist...Boston Children's does amazing work, and has some of the finest and most dedicated doctors IN Boston, which means the Eastern Seaboard, if not the world. Between surgeons--like the cardiac surgeons who patched my coarctation of the aorta--and their nursing staff, along with all the rest of lab techs and specialists who contribute, it is an amazing edifice to knowledge, charity of spirit, and education. No wonder troglodytes hate it.

Boston Children's saves lives, and changes them for the better. On the regular. And anyone that would threaten these folks with anything other than pride in the human race has something seriously wrong with the space where their hearts and brains ought to be.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh so terrorism. Get these farks off the internet.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're making death threats against a children's hospital I think it's time for you to be deported, ideally to a moon of Saturn at your own expense.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Right wingers really just want to live in third-world countries, so they're turning America into one.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of Trump pardoning Blago who went to prison for literally shaking down a children's hospital.  That's like cartoon villainy.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ahh so terrorism. Get these farks off the internet. planet
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of course The Daily Caller is involved with this shiat.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm reminded of Trump pardoning Blago who went to prison for literally shaking down a children's hospital.  That's like cartoon villainy.


There needs to be a way to override/undo pardons.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Children's Hospital."

So, what I am hearing is that the FBI needs to add hunting these sick *ahem* people down and serving them warrants for violations of the first amendment.   Libel.  Then send them all to Gitmo as a "clerical error."

Nobody messes with people at children's hospitals.

/one of my kids is a cancer survivor.
//the level of rage I have at this is quite large.
///I can think of other, much more creative punishments.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Jeebus Frist...Boston Children's does amazing work, and has some of the finest and most dedicated doctors IN Boston, which means the Eastern Seaboard, if not the world. Between surgeons--like the cardiac surgeons who patched my coarctation of the aorta--and their nursing staff, along with all the rest of lab techs and specialists who contribute, it is an amazing edifice to knowledge, charity of spirit, and education. No wonder troglodytes hate it.

Boston Children's saves lives, and changes them for the better. On the regular. And anyone that would threaten these folks with anything other than pride in the human race has something seriously wrong with the space where their hearts and brains ought to be.


One of my great uncles, Dr. Richard Neil, had a wing at that hospital named after him for a while. I can't find anything about him online, but his brother Edward J. Neil Jr. rose to some fame as a sports writer and war correspondent that the Sugar Ray Robison Award was originally named after.
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aaaaw and just right now there was a fundie garbage human on another thread claiming that American Christian are harmless.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ahh so terrorism. Get these farks off the internet.


Doxx 'em. Going after a hospital? Doxx 'em and if law enforcement won't respond, some parent will do what's necessary.

If someone came after Children's Hospital here in Vancouver like this, they'd be in jail so fast they'd probably wonder where their ass went.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If you're making death threats against a children's hospital I think it's time for you to be deported, ideally to a moon of Saturn at your own expense.


We'll get them to orbit, they have to use their bootstraps to get the rest of the way there.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone should tell these right wingers that everyone in the MBTA upper management are transgendered people. Heaven knows the people who have run the T into the ground lately needs to be harassed.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But remember, a news article about the person running LibsofTikTok is "doxxing" and unacceptable.
 
