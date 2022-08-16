 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Cows are sunbathing at a beach in England, prompting the next hysterical Far Side cartoon   (nypost.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why move? Cows are cuddly. I would have leaned right against one and read my bracket book.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowabunga!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Why move? Cows are cuddly. I would have leaned right against one and read my bracket book.


How tf did beach autocorrect to bracket?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
swissinfo.chView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Why move? Cows are cuddly. I would have leaned right against one and read my bracket book.


I'm guessing you've never spent any significant amount of time around a large number of cows.  Especially inside a structure.  So the outdoor environment will help, but you still need to tread carefully.

/Had a cow step on my foot once.  You know an adult cow can get up around 1000 pounds?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Devin?"

"No, Yorkshire."
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long does a cow need to go tanning to get up to 130 F internal?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Cowabunga!


SURF NOW! SURF COW! OOO MOO MAO!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: How long does a cow need to go tanning to get up to 130 F internal?


About 25 minutes on fresh blacktop on a sunny day.

Or 5 on a metal slide.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: namegoeshere: Why move? Cows are cuddly. I would have leaned right against one and read my bracket book.

I'm guessing you've never spent any significant amount of time around a large number of cows.  Especially inside a structure.  So the outdoor environment will help, but you still need to tread carefully.

/Had a cow step on my foot once.  You know an adult cow can get up around 1000 pounds?


We're all familiar with your mom.  ;^>

/I kid, I kid!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: "Devin?"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/Nunes.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is no way to refer to you mother Subby
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: /Had a cow step on my foot once. You know an adult cow can get up around 1000 pounds?


Doesn't hurt nearly as much on the sand, where your foot sinks in. Concern unwarranted.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: ToughActinProlactin: How long does a cow need to go tanning to get up to 130 F internal?

About 25 minutes on fresh blacktop on a sunny day.

Or 5 on a metal slide.


Both would get a pretty decent sear, I'd bet.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't think sunbathing is a thing in England, subs
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
England has sun?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chicks don't like it when you call 'em cows.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Chicks don't like it when you call 'em cows.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NevynFox: baronbloodbath: Chicks don't like it when you call 'em cows.

[Fark user image 300x198] [View Full Size image _x_]


So I'm at a bar, and two very large women with accents are sitting across from me. I ask, "Cool accent, are you two ladies from Scotland??"
One yells back, "It's WALES you idiot!"
I reply, "Oh, of course. My bad! Are you two whales from Scotland?"
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: [swissinfo.ch image 469x263]


Veiny!
 
steadyb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cow poo.
 
