(CBS News)   Judge rejects plea deal for couple trying to sell nuclear secrets   (cbsnews.com) divider line
11 Comments
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. & Mrs. Trump?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give 'em the Rosenberg treatment.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look like siblings.
Hope this sets the pace for TFG's classified docs escapade.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: They look like siblings.
Hope this sets the pace for TFG's classified docs escapade.


Came here for TFG foreboding, leaving with a tiny bit of hope - not, like, Hawkeye levels of hope, but, hope nonetheless.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Mr. & Mrs. Trump?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And, is it me, but, do they look like Sims? I mean, neither of them look real...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Julius? Ethel? You both look amazing for zombies! The
 
bittermang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They took a plea deal in good faith, are on the record as guilty, and now the deal is off the table.

That's super farked up. Our entire plea bargaining system is farked up
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'In exchange for documents about nuclear submarine designs, Jonathan Toebbe asked for tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Hope this sets the pace for TFG's classified docs escapade.


Indeed!

The judge didn't find that to be sufficient punishment, and she also indicated that Jonathan Toebbe's sentence under the deal fell short.

"Counsel, it's not in the best interest of this community or, in fact, this country to accept these plea agreements. Therefore I'm rejecting them ... I don't find any justifiable reasons for accepting either one of these plea agreements."

These clowns knew what they were doing was espionage at the highest level. And yet they persisted...

However, it's not treason.  A treason charge only works during wartime.
Or
During January 6th.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bittermang: They took a plea deal in good faith, are on the record as guilty, and now the deal is off the table.

That's super farked up. Our entire plea bargaining system is farked up


But for plea agreements, our entire court systems would collapse in a matter of days as the would be noway to keep up with the trials.

Judges/courts aren't bound by agreements between the parties, though most of the time the agreements are honored. See above.

In this case the court disagreed with the leniency being shown so  the agreement was rejected. The defendants can negotiate for something else or try can go to trial. Nothing unfair about any of it.
 
