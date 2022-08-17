 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTUL Tulsa)   Old: Snake bites child. New: Child bites back   (ktul.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, 2-year-old girl, Viperidae, Snake  
•       •       •

514 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2022 at 12:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😎
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning?
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"regenve" is my new favorite whatever that is.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her fark handle?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a boa constrictor, so no it's not venomous.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That's a boa constrictor, so no it's not venomous.


Wondering WTF the headline has to do with the story, got it. Nothing.

Stubby fails herpetology.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This past weekend, my toddler daughter saw a passenger jet flying by while we were at the park. She grabbed two sticks, screamed a war cry, and chased after it with her sticks raised in the air, like a tiny Viking berserker.  Those passengers were lucky they were at 10,000 feet.  Kids are vicious, man.

/I was very proud
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Hera send it out of jealousy.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiddo already understands the golden rule:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jedekai: Walker: That's a boa constrictor, so no it's not venomous.

Wondering WTF the headline has to do with the story, got it. Nothing.

Stubby fails herpetology.


Did the headline get edited? Because a constrictor will bite if threatened.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fails to clarify whether or not the toddler was venomous.
 
paledrifter47399
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is chosen by crom, see how she slays a minion of set, even though she is only a child.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: This past weekend, my toddler daughter saw a passenger jet flying by while we were at the park. She grabbed two sticks, screamed a war cry, and chased after it with her sticks raised in the air, like a tiny Viking berserker.  Those passengers were lucky they were at 10,000 feet.  Kids are vicious, man.

/I was very proud


The 'Terrible Twos" are a real thing.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who's a badass? Turkish toddler S.E. is a badass, that's who.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So is she a superhero now or a wondertot?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: That's a boa constrictor, so no it's not venomous.


Correct, however that's not a picture of the snake involved in the story.  It, for some reason, is a picture of a snake that was taken and returned to a homeowner in Iowa.  The girl in the story is from Turkey.  There doesn't appear to be any pictures of the actual snake, so they went with some random pictures they had of other snakes...in case anyone didn't know what a snake looks like?

They could have at least included the picture of the little girl:

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


Cute kid.  Would have contrasted nicely with the stock image of a snake.
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: "regenve" is my new favorite whatever that is.


I prefer the "ultimate regenve"
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Walker: That's a boa constrictor, so no it's not venomous.

Correct, however that's not a picture of the snake involved in the story.  It, for some reason, is a picture of a snake that was taken and returned to a homeowner in Iowa.  The girl in the story is from Turkey.  There doesn't appear to be any pictures of the actual snake, so they went with some random pictures they had of other snakes...in case anyone didn't know what a snake looks like?

They could have at least included the picture of the little girl:

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x340]

Cute kid.  Would have contrasted nicely with the stock image of a snake.


KTUL sucks at composing reports, otherwise they would have known to include that.

Also...

Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A 2 year old?  Yeah, she bit first and the snake was biting to try and get away.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.