(Some Guy)   Man blows up dumpster real good. Bonus: Subbys mom dated the guy in the 70s   (fourstateshomepage.com) divider line
15
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That doesn't really narrow it down, Subby
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ask your mom if he has a short... Fuse.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So you gonna visit daddy in prison, subster?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
guess subby's mom's box could take it better.  youth, and all that.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some context: they dated in Junior High and haven't been in contact in nearly as long. When his face came up on the news she yelled "Holy shiat, Jimmy!".
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We used to do this kind of stuff all the time when we were in high school. Back then it was just kids being assholes. If we'd been caught it would have been a slap on the wrist, maybe some community service time. Now we'd be looking at jail time and having 'terrorist' on our permanent record.

/Yes, I walked to school uphill both ways in the snow.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wax_on: We used to do this kind of stuff all the time when we were in high school. Back then it was just kids being assholes. If we'd been caught it would have been a slap on the wrist, maybe some community service time. Now we'd be looking at jail time and having 'terrorist' on our permanent record.

/Yes, I walked to school uphill both ways in the snow.


I guarantee you if a 63 year old man had detonated a home made bomb in a dumpster near a courthouse they'd have arrested him back then, too.

And no one is slapping terrorism charges on minors unless they do something so awful that they'll probably be incarcerated for the rest of their life anyway.
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's either completely incompetent or he was trying very hard to avoid hurting anyone. A dumpster is basically the best thing you can put a bomb into short of a bomb disposal trailer. They're built tough as nails, generally have a sloped bottom, and the open top allows the majority of the blast force to be directed where it's not going to hurt anyone.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Geez subby's mom gets around.
Geez subby's mom gets around.

/I didn't
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

josiahgould: Some context: they dated in Junior High and haven't been in contact in nearly as long. When his face came up on the news she yelled "Holy shiat, Jimmy!".


That's what your mom says whenever the condom breaks.

"Holy shiat, Jimmy!  Jimmy!  Put on another jimmy hat!"
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Don't mention anything about the radio station getting its window blown out, even in the photo captions. They're not one of our affiliates. Bury it after the jump."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

robodog: He's either completely incompetent or he was trying very hard to avoid hurting anyone. A dumpster is basically the best thing you can put a bomb into short of a bomb disposal trailer. They're built tough as nails, generally have a sloped bottom, and the open top allows the majority of the blast force to be directed where it's not going to hurt anyone.


It all depends on the amount of explosive force, and it looks like this guy wasn't just some random pyromaniac. From the end of the article:

The blast launched shrapnel throughout the block and blew out one business's window. No injuries were reported.

Fortunately for everyone, it sounds like the bomb went off when nobody was around.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

josiahgould: Some context: they dated in Junior High and haven't been in contact in nearly as long. When his face came up on the news she yelled "Holy shiat, Jimmy!".


When your mom got banged by Jimmy I bet it was louder, hehehe.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, and the photos don't make it look like a typical dumpster - more like an enclosed trash bin with small openings on the sides.
 
