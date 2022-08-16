 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   In which we explain seasonal time changes to Florida. Bill introduced to prevent the seasons expected soon   (wfla.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Biden did this!
Why do you think they call him "DARK Brandon"??!?1!?

/The FBI stole my sunlight!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is this a Sesame Street segment for pre-schoolers?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Next week, Floridians learn how to tell time with a round clock with hands.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course. With all the meth-heads and Alzheimer's patients, you're going to have a rough time with collective memory.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Florida Personmitter apparently didn't realize that this article is a good time for the Florida tag.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Is this a Sesame Street segment for pre-schoolers?


Sounds almost like a combination of fear mongering and information from a 4th grade science curriculum presented to the average adult Floridian to make them angry for feeling ignorant or something.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Is this a Sesame Street segment for flat earthers?


FIFY
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The governor's education system changes seem to be taking effect.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Is this a Sesame Street segment for pre-schoolers?


You obviously haven't seen their "just babysit the kids in school until we dismantle the public school system" bill that passed. They let anyone teach. This would be a step-up in education.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A twofer accepted in less than a day? I'm honored.
 
