 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's time to stop letting married people have a tax break just because they're married. What, do they think they're better than us single people? And while we're at it, what's with all this child tax credit nonsense? Do the childless not matter, too?   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Marriage, single people, Philosophy of love, young single woman, Wall Street Journal, much-needed benefits, new data, better policy landscape  
•       •       •

276 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 11:56 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
xxmedium [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*This opinion piece paid for by Definitely NOT a Dark Money Organization Backed By Hedge Fund Managers
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Out of curiosity, if someone files taxes with absolutely no income what would they get? Some credits?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the year 2000 on Fark.com
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think one of the greatest issues plaguing society are stupid opinion pieces.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

covfefe: Out of curiosity, if someone files taxes with absolutely no income what would they get? Some credits?


Yes.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joe USer: I think one of the greatest issues plaguing society are stupid opinion pieces.


And talking heads for people who don't read
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Joe USer: I think one of the greatest issues plaguing society are stupid opinion pieces.

And talking heads for people who don't read


Agreed.

But honestly, extending the financial advantages of marriage doesn't necessarily improve the other social benefits.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's true ... the only reason I got married and raised kids was to save money on taxes.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

covfefe: Out of curiosity, if someone files taxes with absolutely no income what would they get? Some credits?


Grow weed and say you have a disability.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We should give everyone credit for turning 15. Give them all a pile of money and let them enter adulthood.  They're hampered by their lack of income, and not meeting their full potential.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Joe USer: I think one of the greatest issues plaguing society are stupid opinion pieces.

And talking heads for people who don't read


And you may find yourself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife
And you may ask yourself, well, HOW DID I GET HERE?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ctrl-f: birther
0 results

This thread is still early game
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: It's the year 2000 on Fark.com


Have you seen the schlocky layout?
 
Unda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: covfefe: Out of curiosity, if someone files taxes with absolutely no income what would they get? Some credits?

Yes.


I'm a bit out of date on my low income tax policy, but I thought the only refundable credit was the earned income credit, which requires some work income. Which refundable credits don't require any income?
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: GardenWeasel: It's the year 2000 on Fark.com

Have you seen the schlocky layout?


You'll get over it
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We haven't had this article in awhile.

I think the author has the wrong takeaway. Marriage happens more between older, educated white people. People of other demographics are poor due to the lack of social safety net, not so much the lack of being married.

I'd say their lack of marriage is a symptom of being poor, not the cause.

In any case the answer isn't to suddenly throw out the tax benefits (especially for children, the state wants to maintain a replacement birth rate) - the answer is improving the social safety net. But then some billionaire wouldn't be able to buy their fifth yacht so we'll take what we get.

/ won't someone think of the yacht builders
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jill is hot.  I'd marry her and give her a couple of kids. If I wasn't sterile. But let's not tell her. For a few months anyway.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.