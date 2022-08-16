 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Yellowstone bison toys with Toyota   (youtube.com) divider line
serhatuyumez [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
nissan?
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mazda.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Bison mashes Mazda
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mazda, what's the difference. The driver was an idiot.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M. Bison head stomps Chevy Vega
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stomped the shiat out of that Acura!
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, amazingly these 2000lb animals don't care about your vacation itinerary. Crowd them, and they will fark you up.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like Yellowstone has wild animals in it that don't give a shiat.  FAFO.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"F*ck this car. Driver's an asshole."
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mazda emblem is right there Subby.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am very whelmed by this content
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Mazda mistaken one emblem for another.

/Subby
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver: That Maz-da hurt
Passenger: Somebody get Mi-a-da here
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the video claims "they left the bison plenty of room". The bison clearly disagreed with that assessment. They're lucky it wasn't a moose, or they'd have been walking home. Eventually.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll add this: The car behind and the one filming are at least as complicit in this as was the Mazda. They left the Mazda absolutely no way to get clear that wouldn't provoke the bison.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jman144: Driver: That Maz-da hurt
Passenger: Somebody get Mi-a-da here


6/10
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were there last week in the same area caught in an animal traffic jam. Two bison walked right in front of us and right by the passenger window. My wife freaked out fumbling to roll the window up. I laughed and laughed and thankfully the beasts were in a good mood.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: jman144: Driver: That Maz-da hurt
Passenger: Somebody get Mi-a-da here

6/10


Fair
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once witnessed the dumbest farking tourist ever in Hwenge national park. She made me look bright.

My group was pulled up to the lake at sunset, watching the elephants come out of the lake "doot da doot da doota da" and this tiny jeep pulled up, and this nitwit girl climbed halfway out the window, sitting on the sill, yelling and screaming how cool it was to see elephants. A huge bull elephant took notice.

Ok, a few rules they tell you first thing:

Just like amusement park rides, arms and legs inside the vehicle. So long as you do so, they just see you as a giant green land rover that they didn't evolve to deal with one way or another, so they leave you alone.

Keep quiet for the same reason.


Bull African elephants are reasonably patient. They give you fair warning when they're pissed off. Step one is pawing the ground, step two is a "mock charge" where they'll come at you and stop short, step three is they stomp your ass.

We were yelling at her. Her B/F was yelling at her. Our driver was yelling at her. HER driver was yelling at her. Finally our driver was like "fark this, we're out of here."
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not just a Mazda, a rented Mazda. Hope they got the additional coverage on the car.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't stop right next to a bison calf when mommy and daddy bison are nearby. They get antsy.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter if you're on foot, a bicycle, in an SUV, or a tank.   A bison will fark your shiat up.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mazda Guy wasn't a very bright bulb.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you're ever stuck in a herd of bison treat them just like a herd of cows. Lay on your horn and slowly drive into them.  Gently bump them, they will move.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I literally got back from Yellowstone yesterday.

People are breathtakingly stupid, especially around bison.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a Ford farkin Ranger
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: M. Bison head stomps Chevy Vega


YES!!! YES!!!!!


/with bonus Tuesday goodness
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: M. Bison head stomps Chevy Vega


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I literally got back from Yellowstone yesterday.

People are breathtakingly stupid, especially around bison.


Especially in Yellowstone. There are hot mud springs all over and stories abound of people stupid enough to walk through the hot mud springs. Which besides being dangerous is very illegal. Yet we saw footprints  in the mud from a recent incursion. And while we were there someone else decided that the law and the printed warnings -- amply distributed -- didn't apply to them.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: It doesn't matter if you're on foot, a bicycle, in an SUV, or a tank.   A bison will fark your shiat up.


Definitely!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The Mazda emblem is right there Subby.


Yeah but it doesn't have the same ring as "toys with Toyota" Subby knew, but had to stretch the facts to get the green.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cars shouldn't be allowed in Yellowstone. You want to play cowboy? Do it the real way.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Russ1642: The Mazda emblem is right there Subby.

Yeah but it doesn't have the same ring as "toys with Toyota" Subby knew, but had to stretch the facts to get the green.


Bison Bumps Bugatti has a nice ring to it too
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SoupGuru: I literally got back from Yellowstone yesterday.

People are breathtakingly stupid, especially around bison.


Not Yellowstone, but one time while visiting Bear Country USA in SD, once we got to the drive-through a field full of black and brown bears part of the tour, my girlfriend wanted me to open the sunroof so she could get a better view.  Oh, hells noes I said!  At one point a black bear, which are much smaller than the brown ones, sat next to our car and proceeded to push with one paw against the B pillar.  It nearly flipped the little Civic hatchback.
 
