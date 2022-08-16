 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Even though marijuana is legal, driving through the State of New Jersey with 420 pounds of weed in your car is still not legal. It's kind of over the limit   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Toke Over the Line
Youtube L9HXClusp_E
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IMO, I can understand how carrying that much, especially when it's not legal nationwide, could be illegal, unless you hit exactly 420lbs.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Personal use, dude.
 
bshockme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Personal use, dude.


This is what I came here for. Thank you for not disappointing.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: IMO, I can understand how carrying that much, especially when it's not legal nationwide, could be illegal, unless you hit exactly 420lbs.


420.69 lbs of Weed.

That's a nice weekend right there
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
420 seems a bit on the nose 👃
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey man, let Dr. Oz be!
 
saywhat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bshockme: namegoeshere: Personal use, dude.

This is what I came here for. Thank you for not disappointing.


Me too
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Personal use, dude.


If it was Willy Nelson or Snoop Dog's tour bus I'd allow it =)
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
4/20 is also Hitler's birthday
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Willie_One_Eye: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/L9HXClusp_E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Here's an excellent cover of that song:
One Toke Over The Line
Youtube MRa_gC6y4CY
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: 420 seems a bit on the nose 👃


Yeah to the point I doubt the accuracy of this report.
 
