(Some Guy)   Bratwurst Queen ousted, stripped of her crown, ordered to turn in all gifts under penalty of slaw   (wbco.com) divider line
58
    Crawford County, Ohio, Crawford County Now, Bucyrus, Ohio  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the article and there doesn't seem to be any reason behind taking back her title.   I can infer, but I'm not certain, that she went to other local fairs and festivals outside of those required by the organization that awarded her the title.

Ms. Brocwell seems to be the bigger person in all of this.    She wrote a nice letter about the friends she made and didn't disparage the Bratwurst Festival.

I'm not certain how the festival board can force her to return gifts given by pageant sponsors, as gifts when given become the property of the recipient.  It seems like a bunch of bitter old people don't like a nice young woman.   Shame on them.
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP TAWNY KITAEN loved you on Howard Stern w/ Kielbasa Queen & Sally Kirkland
Youtube UZTP0j0VFZY
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bratwurst is serious bizness
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sausage festivals are the wurst.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Long live the queen! I refuse to recognize the new pretender and I will NOT bend the knee!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I read the article and there doesn't seem to be any reason behind taking back her title.   I can infer, but I'm not certain, that she went to other local fairs and festivals outside of those required by the organization that awarded her the title.

Ms. Brocwell seems to be the bigger person in all of this.    She wrote a nice letter about the friends she made and didn't disparage the Bratwurst Festival.

I'm not certain how the festival board can force her to return gifts given by pageant sponsors, as gifts when given become the property of the recipient.  It seems like a bunch of bitter old people don't like a nice young woman.   Shame on them.


That had to be one of the more bizarre articles I've read all year.  I kept reading to the end thinking that either there was something else to the story, or that all this had to be some mistake.  Nope.  Apparently that was it--she attended another festival to support one of her friends.  She wasn't told not to attend the festival and she didn't attend in an official capacity.   That apparently was enough to get her fired.

Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only Prince Andrew could behave with such poise and dignity.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, they are saying as long as she is Queen they can treat her as property and tell her where to go and what to do even when not in costume?  Yeah, I'd sue the heck out of them.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is all a nefarious plot by Abe Froman to usurp her territory.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shouldnt this be in the Politics tab??
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Abe Froman inconsolable.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kielbasa was longer and uncut.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: This is all a nefarious plot by Abe Froman to usurp her territory.


Dammit.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Third Man:

She went to support a friend.

Any chances it was a " close friend" seeing as it's rural Ohio having a " close friend" could get a fair queen in trouble as it destroys the fantasy of her wanting board member's limp sausages.
 
Pert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Snapper Carr: This is all a nefarious plot by Abe Froman to usurp her territory.

Dammit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Where the hell is BUCYRUS?
 
mute_ants
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is it just me or was that article written by a legal AI or something?  Some of the weirder wording and format choices I've seen in an article in a long time
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was sure this would be somewhere in Wisconsin, but no!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Link?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Third Man: feckingmorons: I read the article and there doesn't seem to be any reason behind taking back her title.   I can infer, but I'm not certain, that she went to other local fairs and festivals outside of those required by the organization that awarded her the title.

Ms. Brocwell seems to be the bigger person in all of this.    She wrote a nice letter about the friends she made and didn't disparage the Bratwurst Festival.

I'm not certain how the festival board can force her to return gifts given by pageant sponsors, as gifts when given become the property of the recipient.  It seems like a bunch of bitter old people don't like a nice young woman.   Shame on them.

That had to be one of the more bizarre articles I've read all year.  I kept reading to the end thinking that either there was something else to the story, or that all this had to be some mistake.  Nope.  Apparently that was it--she attended another festival to support one of her friends.  She wasn't told not to attend the festival and she didn't attend in an official capacity.   That apparently was enough to get her fired.

Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?


Matt Gaetz paid good money to be left out of this story.  You know who else ran beauty pageants?
 
alienated
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I read the article and there doesn't seem to be any reason behind taking back her title.   I can infer, but I'm not certain, that she went to other local fairs and festivals outside of those required by the organization that awarded her the title.

Ms. Brocwell seems to be the bigger person in all of this.    She wrote a nice letter about the friends she made and didn't disparage the Bratwurst Festival.

I'm not certain how the festival board can force her to return gifts given by pageant sponsors, as gifts when given become the property of the recipient.  It seems like a bunch of bitter old people don't like a nice young woman.   Shame on them.


I think the last seal has been broken, as I am, for once , in many years , in agreement with you.
May the gawds be quick in our destruction .
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Link?


Goes nowhere!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Link?


No, patty.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?


Is is an at-will state? you know the ones where they can make up any reason at all so they can fire someone for being black, but not be for being black on paper.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I fought the slaw and the slaw won, I fought the slaw and the slaw won!"
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: This is all a nefarious plot by Abe Froman to usurp her territory.


It's his fish children who are behind this I bet
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Third Man: feckingmorons: I read the article and there doesn't seem to be any reason behind taking back her title.   I can infer, but I'm not certain, that she went to other local fairs and festivals outside of those required by the organization that awarded her the title.

Ms. Brocwell seems to be the bigger person in all of this.    She wrote a nice letter about the friends she made and didn't disparage the Bratwurst Festival.

I'm not certain how the festival board can force her to return gifts given by pageant sponsors, as gifts when given become the property of the recipient.  It seems like a bunch of bitter old people don't like a nice young woman.   Shame on them.

That had to be one of the more bizarre articles I've read all year.  I kept reading to the end thinking that either there was something else to the story, or that all this had to be some mistake.  Nope.  Apparently that was it--she attended another festival to support one of her friends.  She wasn't told not to attend the festival and she didn't attend in an official capacity.   That apparently was enough to get her fired.

Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?


I read that stupid thing several times and distilled the same summary out of it.  She went to a public event as a civilian to support her friend and seven psychos went nucular.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So is Baltimore. OH wurst than Baltimore, MD?
 
johndalek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe she did something wrong like put ketchup on a brat??
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Slaw don't go around here slawdog

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Where the hell is BUCYRUS?


Just gotta hate websites that ignore the global aspect of the internet, and assume that if you're there, you're local.
Every news or civic website needs to identify their location on their home page.
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Third Man: feckingmorons: I read the article and there doesn't seem to be any reason behind taking back her title.   I can infer, but I'm not certain, that she went to other local fairs and festivals outside of those required by the organization that awarded her the title.

Ms. Brocwell seems to be the bigger person in all of this.    She wrote a nice letter about the friends she made and didn't disparage the Bratwurst Festival.

I'm not certain how the festival board can force her to return gifts given by pageant sponsors, as gifts when given become the property of the recipient.  It seems like a bunch of bitter old people don't like a nice young woman.   Shame on them.

That had to be one of the more bizarre articles I've read all year.  I kept reading to the end thinking that either there was something else to the story, or that all this had to be some mistake.  Nope.  Apparently that was it--she attended another festival to support one of her friends.  She wasn't told not to attend the festival and she didn't attend in an official capacity.   That apparently was enough to get her fired.

Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?


I thought I was confused until feckingmorons confirmed what I was inferring. It seems she attended unsanctioned events ss Bratwurst Queen and may have received some swag, meals or something in that role. I kept expecting more on the scandal that never came. It appears this has been a crisis in the bratwurst community for some time, and we're late to the game with little knowledge that true bratwurst aficionados expect everyone to already have. I suppose she did wrong by letter of the law, but you can't make a young woman Bratwurst Queen without her wanting to fulfill her destiny as best she can.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: The Third Man: Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?

Is is an at-will state? you know the ones where they can make up any reason at all so they can fire someone for being black, but not be for being black on paper.


They told her that she could only go to events that they approved in advance. She went to an event to support a friend - on her own, not as a representative - and they shiatcanned her for it.

If the rules of the contest state that a council of assholes gets to decide what I do with my spare time, off the job, that contest should be avoided like the plague.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I'm not certain how the festival board can force her to return gifts given by pageant sponsors, as gifts when given become the property of the recipient.


Maybe there is a clause in the contract/agreement that makes them not actual gifts, but From the other things, I think they just have lawyers and are willing to use them unethically. The next line is them threatening defamation lawsuits it you talk to the press...
 
genner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jimjays: It seems she attended unsanctioned events ss Bratwurst Queen and may have received some swag, meals or something in that role.


Ah. That'd be different, then - if that's the case, then she's screwed regardless of how she handled this one. So, she apparently screwed up before, they warned her, she decided to do the "I'm not touching you" bit, and then they shiatcanned her? That's just fine, then.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
By the way, it's pronounced "bew SIGH russ"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Third Man: feckingmorons: I read the article and there doesn't seem to be any reason behind taking back her title.   I can infer, but I'm not certain, that she went to other local fairs and festivals outside of those required by the organization that awarded her the title.

Ms. Brocwell seems to be the bigger person in all of this.    She wrote a nice letter about the friends she made and didn't disparage the Bratwurst Festival.

I'm not certain how the festival board can force her to return gifts given by pageant sponsors, as gifts when given become the property of the recipient.  It seems like a bunch of bitter old people don't like a nice young woman.   Shame on them.

That had to be one of the more bizarre articles I've read all year.  I kept reading to the end thinking that either there was something else to the story, or that all this had to be some mistake.  Nope.  Apparently that was it--she attended another festival to support one of her friends.  She wasn't told not to attend the festival and she didn't attend in an official capacity.   That apparently was enough to get her fired.

Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?


Errm yeah -- sausage mongers are a bunch of dicks
WHODATHUNK?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: sjmcc13: The Third Man: Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?

Is is an at-will state? you know the ones where they can make up any reason at all so they can fire someone for being black, but not be for being black on paper.

They told her that she could only go to events that they approved in advance. She went to an event to support a friend - on her own, not as a representative - and they shiatcanned her for it.

If the rules of the contest state that a council of assholes gets to decide what I do with my spare time, off the job, that contest should be avoided like the plague.


As a Queen, you are never off the clock.
The Queen is dead, long live the Queen.
 
patrick767
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Third Man: That had to be one of the more bizarre articles I've read all year.  I kept reading to the end thinking that either there was something else to the story, or that all this had to be some mistake.  Nope.  Apparently that was it--she attended another festival to support one of her friends.  She wasn't told not to attend the festival and she didn't attend in an official capacity.   That apparently was enough to get her fired.

Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?


No, but that's because I don't get how this is a real "news" article about something that actually happened. Controversy erupts as Bratwurst Queen and her Court are deposed!

Is it some weird joke? The plot summary of a very shiatty sequel to Through the Looking Glass? A spoof of small town newspapers that report exciting news like "Mrs. Walton is having guests over for dinner on Thursday evening"?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You remove the mustard from the bratwurst your way, and she'll remove it her way.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jimjays: The Third Man: feckingmorons: I read the article and there doesn't seem to be any reason behind taking back her title.   I can infer, but I'm not certain, that she went to other local fairs and festivals outside of those required by the organization that awarded her the title.

Ms. Brocwell seems to be the bigger person in all of this.    She wrote a nice letter about the friends she made and didn't disparage the Bratwurst Festival.

I'm not certain how the festival board can force her to return gifts given by pageant sponsors, as gifts when given become the property of the recipient.  It seems like a bunch of bitter old people don't like a nice young woman.   Shame on them.

That had to be one of the more bizarre articles I've read all year.  I kept reading to the end thinking that either there was something else to the story, or that all this had to be some mistake.  Nope.  Apparently that was it--she attended another festival to support one of her friends.  She wasn't told not to attend the festival and she didn't attend in an official capacity.   That apparently was enough to get her fired.

Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?

I thought I was confused until feckingmorons confirmed what I was inferring. It seems she attended unsanctioned events ss Bratwurst Queen and may have received some swag, meals or something in that role. I kept expecting more on the scandal that never came. It appears this has been a crisis in the bratwurst community for some time, and we're late to the game with little knowledge that true bratwurst aficionados expect everyone to already have. I suppose she did wrong by letter of the law, but you can't make a young woman Bratwurst Queen without her wanting to fulfill her destiny as best she can.


Nope.  The article only mentions one unassigned festival, where she bought her own ticket, wore her own clothes, and did not present herself as a representative of the organization.
 
invictus2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Abe Froman inconsolable.


I Am the Most Supreme and Mighty King of Wieners!
Youtube -anDq0zhlrQ
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: The Third Man: feckingmorons: I read the article and there doesn't seem to be any reason behind taking back her title.   I can infer, but I'm not certain, that she went to other local fairs and festivals outside of those required by the organization that awarded her the title.

Ms. Brocwell seems to be the bigger person in all of this.    She wrote a nice letter about the friends she made and didn't disparage the Bratwurst Festival.

I'm not certain how the festival board can force her to return gifts given by pageant sponsors, as gifts when given become the property of the recipient.  It seems like a bunch of bitter old people don't like a nice young woman.   Shame on them.

That had to be one of the more bizarre articles I've read all year.  I kept reading to the end thinking that either there was something else to the story, or that all this had to be some mistake.  Nope.  Apparently that was it--she attended another festival to support one of her friends.  She wasn't told not to attend the festival and she didn't attend in an official capacity.   That apparently was enough to get her fired.

Does this make the slightest bit of sense to anyone?

I read that stupid thing several times and distilled the same summary out of it.  She went to a public event as a civilian to support her friend and seven psychos went nucular.

[Fark user image 500x350]


I see no one here is from the Deep South or the Deep Ohio as the case is here.  Allow me to possibly explain the situation:

Someone's (important to the 7 anonymous board members) "princess" was "assigned" to attend the Baltimore, Ohio event and be regaled and ogled by old creepy dudes and potential suitors or whatever else the super important role was supposed to be and ol' mean Queen Bratwurst, Abigail Brocwell, showed up and stole the other girl's limelight.  That sin was punishable by all means (apparently up to including criminal charges) necessary due to the rage felt by the slighted princess' family.

I'm also going to infer with no knowledge that this "princess" has a family who really wanted her to be the queen but lost out to the Brocwell bloc, and this was their chance to destroy the Brocwell family podunk debutante reputation forever.  I'm also going to infer that the other girl's family has a budding lawyer in it and history of doing this kind of stuff (hence the threat of suing someone for defamation to simply release this crucial information to the storied press reporters of Crawford County Now) to get what they want but that people tend to just blow them off.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see no reason they should have stripped her of the title, seems like a bunch of old farts pissed that they were disobeyed in any way shape or form even if it was in a way that did not directly violate rules.

I will give the young lady credit though some in her position might have filed a lawsuit but she took the high road.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Sausage festivals are the wurst.


This one certainly went sauer.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Palm Beach Story (1942) - The Weenie King plays Fairy Godfather.
Youtube VT5l31kMkIw
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Brocwell was ordered to turn in the gifts she received from sponsors of the festival or face criminal charges

Wut?
 
