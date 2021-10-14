 Skip to content
(MSN)   Harley Quinn's new costume is a perfect tribute to Alan West's Batman. Which boofs the question - who in the hell is Alan West?   (msn.com) divider line
57
    More: Dumbass, MSN  
•       •       •

57 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epic headline fail, more than Fark-worthy epic:


Fark user image
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mayor on Family Guy
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to have to stab a motherfarker
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a war criminal (allegedly).
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody get Eugene Masseth on the blower.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His campaign posters werw bad ass


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Epic headline fail, more than Fark-worthy epic:


[Fark user image image 850x91]


Good it was screncapped before they correct it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just posting here to say thank you to Subby for reminding me to catch up on Harley Quinn. Missed last week's episode.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news...Eartha Kitt was puuuuuurfect.....
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His slightly off-kilter brother?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Somebody get Eugene Masseth on the blower.


I will never get that joke
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Just posting here to say thank you to Subby for reminding me to catch up on Harley Quinn. Missed last week's episode.


I've been surprised how much I've enjoyed it, especially as I've loudly claimed to be done with the super-genre (notable exception: The Boys), but they won me over.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harley Quinn's new costume is a perfect tribute to Alan West's Batman. Which boofs the question - who in the hell is Alan West?

Of course, there's this asshole:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets-prd.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The mayor on Family Guy


Wait, I thought he was the guy that played Batman opposite Bart Ward's Robin.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Badmoodman: Epic headline fail, more than Fark-worthy epic:


[Fark user image image 850x91]

Good it was screncapped before they correct it.


It's 3:40 PM on Tuesday and it's still wrong...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Lambskincoat: Somebody get Eugene Masseth on the blower.

I will never get that joke


It's like Heywood Jablowme
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Harley Quinn's new costume is a perfect tribute to Alan West's Batman. Which boofs the question - who in the hell is Alan West?

Of course, there's this asshole:

[Fark user image 303x454]


An American "ronin"?  Does he even know what that word means?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


would you like to know more?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Epic headline fail, more than Fark-worthy epic:
[Fark user image 850x91]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's the Mayor of Sproingfield
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x480]


And how come Batman doesn't dance anymore?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known people named Quinn and I've always wanted to know if they considered naming a kid "Harley."

/Also, people named Davidson
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I've known people named Quinn and I've always wanted to know if they considered naming a kid "Harley."

/Also, people named Davidson


I went to school with a Harley Davidson. Yes, her parents were trash.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Lambskincoat: Somebody get Eugene Masseth on the blower.

I will never get that joke


Here, this should help you understand:
preview.redd.itView Full Size


/you have to say it with the right cadence.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wegro: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x480]

And how come Batman doesn't dance anymore?


I have to give Adam West a lot of credit for that.  He was pretty much off the radar at that point, but still wiling to make fun of himself.

/remember the batusi?
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"IT WASN'T A CHICKEN!  IT WAS MY PARENTS!!!!"
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: WastrelWay: I've known people named Quinn and I've always wanted to know if they considered naming a kid "Harley."

/Also, people named Davidson

I went to school with a Harley Davidson. Yes, her parents were trash.


Senator Hogg unavailable for comment.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: WastrelWay: I've known people named Quinn and I've always wanted to know if they considered naming a kid "Harley."

/Also, people named Davidson

I went to school with a Harley Davidson. Yes, her parents were trash.


I went to school with a guy named that. He usually was smoking in school if I remember right. It's a lasty lasty, which is always odd.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The mayor on Family Guy


That would be:
Fark user imageView Full Size

No one messes with Adam We!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thread needs more Harley Quinn Cosplay
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Usurper4
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [i1.kym-cdn.com image 780x412]


I don't know why, but I can't stop laughing at this.
 
assjuice
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's the one who designed the costume worn by Adam West.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I miss Harley's body stocking, I have never liked the new costume.
 
Electrify
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In one of Joker's first appearances of the 66 Batman, his female accomplice bares A LOT in common with Harley Quinn's persona and look.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

walrusonion: I miss Harley's body stocking, I have never liked the new costume.


New costume ain't bad. It's a lot easier to cosplay. But the original, OG costume is where it's at. Everything else just seems like "oh, she's popular now so we have to make her hotter to make sure the basement dwelling ne'er do wells keep drooling."

Harleen's one of the characters I grew to like because of her infectious personality first, rather than her design, so I'm admittedly a bit biased.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Retired Admiral Sir Alan West, of the Royal Navy and the Baron West of Spithead?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wegro: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x480]

And how come Batman doesn't dance anymore?


Because Prince is dead
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Thread needs more Harley Quinn Cosplay
[Fark user image 850x1062]
[Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 800x1092]
[Fark user image 850x1190]

[Fark user image 850x1063]

[Fark user image 850x1274]


Fark user imageView Full Size

She can do the voice too.
 
alienated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I've known people named Quinn and I've always wanted to know if they considered naming a kid "Harley."

/Also, people named Davidson


Dè a th' agad an aghaidh teaghlach mo Mhàthar? Clann Dhaibhidh.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [i1.kym-cdn.com image 780x412]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Boo_Guy: Thread needs more Harley Quinn Cosplay
[Fark user image 850x1062]
[Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 800x1092]
[Fark user image 850x1190]

[Fark user image 850x1063]

[Fark user image 850x1274]

[Fark user image image 850x850]
She can do the voice too.


This lady has a picture perfect DCAU cosplay. I'll try to find more in the jester outfit....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: walrusonion: I miss Harley's body stocking, I have never liked the new costume.

New costume ain't bad. It's a lot easier to cosplay. But the original, OG costume is where it's at. Everything else just seems like "oh, she's popular now so we have to make her hotter to make sure the basement dwelling ne'er do wells keep drooling."

Harleen's one of the characters I grew to like because of her infectious personality first, rather than her design, so I'm admittedly a bit biased.


The animated series has been pretty pointedly stiggin it to the basement dwellers through the fourth wall, and definitely has feminist overtones in general; if that was the motivation for the change, it seems pretty out of sync with the writing.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We've had decades of "slutty Harley."

I'm enjoying the return to "adorkable Harley."
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Cthulhu Theory: walrusonion: I miss Harley's body stocking, I have never liked the new costume.

New costume ain't bad. It's a lot easier to cosplay. But the original, OG costume is where it's at. Everything else just seems like "oh, she's popular now so we have to make her hotter to make sure the basement dwelling ne'er do wells keep drooling."

Harleen's one of the characters I grew to like because of her infectious personality first, rather than her design, so I'm admittedly a bit biased.

The animated series has been pretty pointedly stiggin it to the basement dwellers through the fourth wall, and definitely has feminist overtones in general; if that was the motivation for the change, it seems pretty out of sync with the writing.


That depends on the variety of feminism you subscribe to. There's the women dressing provocatively is patriarchy variety and the women dressing provocatively is empowerment variety.

I haven't seen the Harley show yet, but I'm guessing based on what I've seen that that's dressed up as the latter, which enables abuse of Harley's sex appeal to keep basement dwellers watching while they're ridiculed and made to feel like they're in on the joke. Just my theory, though.

Again, I'm highly biased in favor of the Jester look. Which is probably related to my love of Harle from Chrono Cross. I might just have a think for women dressed like that. Who knows.
 
