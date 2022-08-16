 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Well that's the last place you'd expect to find a toxic culture and paranoia: sorority rush week at the University of Alabama   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
28
    More: Stupid, Fraternities and sororities, Rush Limbaugh, North American fraternity and sorority housing, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, sorority rush week, University of Alabama, last year, Marina Anderson  
•       •       •

785 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 10:00 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One woman declined to have her hands photographed because she feared that her fingernail polish might be recognized.

NYT photog: "Hey, uh, can I like take some pics of your hands?  It's, uh, for...an article."

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sororities and fraternities are the dumbest traditions ever. All you ever hear about them is the hazing, drinking, partying, sexual assault, and other abuse. I'd sooner join the catholic church.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sororities and fraternities are the dumbest traditions ever. All you ever hear about them is the hazing, drinking, partying, sexual assault, and other abuse. I'd sooner join the catholic church.


Zing.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The internet is freaking out about this sorority recruitment video
Youtube Zclb0ZdBlaM
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You don't expect to find a toxic culture and paranoia in the frat system? Are you f'n kidding me?
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"New recruits are impossible to miss on campus. Everyone wears a slightly different version of the outfits recommended by the Alabama Panhellenic Association. Those include shorts that aren't ripped, frayed or too short, and "nice" dresses that aren't too tight. The organization's guidebook for 2022 is 111 pages long. It also suggests women wear colors that don't show sweat."

Y'all going way too damn far out of your way to seem cool.

Secret Hint - y'ain't cool.

I do feel bad a bit for the impressionable young folk deluded as they are to think they need to belong to these cults.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The documentary would "explore college life, sisterhood, and all the joys and complexities of what it means to be a young woman today, following several women from the University of Alabama," the producer wrote."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: You don't expect to find a toxic culture and paranoia in the frat system? Are you f'n kidding me?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Peter von Nostrand: You don't expect to find a toxic culture and paranoia in the frat system? Are you f'n kidding me?

[i.ytimg.com image 320x180]


Very subtle of its sarcasm...
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Before participating in rush, PNMs sign a contract with the Alabama Panhellenic Association, which oversees the process. They agree not to disparage sororities or sisters and not to record what happens at parties.

Are they joining a sorority or a Home Owner's Association? JFC.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mock26: [YouTube video: The internet is freaking out about this sorority recruitment video]


Are white people OK?

/they're not, but it is polite to ask
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's good to know that the caste system is alive and well in American colleges.  You know: that hotbed of liberalism and woke thought?
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm so, so happy my University banned 'Greek Culture' entirely with one simple rule:  All clubs/organizations on campus must be open to everyone without regard to sex, religion etc...   So, no Freshman hazing beyond being 'encouraged' to dress up funny and go shine shoes for Cystic Fibrosis (Shinerama) for a day and showing up for mixer dances and pub nights....
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
$4100 per semester for dues?

Rich People Problems
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
God I farking hate Alabama. Both the school and the state.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sororities and fraternities are the dumbest traditions ever. All you ever hear about them is the hazing, drinking, partying, sexual assault, and other abuse. I'd sooner join the catholic church.


I'd throw shade on it all, but spent most of college playing Rugby, where you get most of that stuff but also have to turn up every Wednesday afternoon through winter to have a bunch of 200lb dudes stomp on you for an hour or so, which seemed like a good idea at the time but in hindsight was a tad stupid.

Anyway, glass houses and all that shiat.
 
mtrac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://www.gawker.com/5994974/the-most-deranged-sorority-girl-email-you-will-ever-read
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Women playing silly games with other women, everyone who joins chooses to join.  Of course it's ridiculous nonsense, it always has been.
How about mind your farking business subby?   Or do these particular women need to be told what they can and can't do?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd rather drink Scotch whiskey all night long and die behind the wheel.
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Valter: I do feel bad a bit for the impressionable young folk deluded as they are to think they need to belong to these cults.


For people who are reaching up in society greek life is a big deal for their future. It isn't what you know, it's who you know.  Sadly many kids will spend a ton of time and money trying to belong.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Author must have gotten paid per word. Was there a point?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mock26: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zclb0ZdBlaM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


It's the one time Peter actually tries to help Meg..

Family Guy - Do not go A D Pi, Meg!
Youtube jGEE3zcAbho
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Russ1642: Sororities and fraternities are the dumbest traditions ever. All you ever hear about them is the hazing, drinking, partying, sexual assault, and other abuse. I'd sooner join the catholic church.

I'd throw shade on it all, but spent most of college playing Rugby, where you get most of that stuff but also have to turn up every Wednesday afternoon through winter to have a bunch of 200lb dudes stomp on you for an hour or so, which seemed like a good idea at the time but in hindsight was a tad stupid.

Anyway, glass houses and all that shiat.


Well, at least you weren't a gymnast...
 
HempHead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mtrac: https://www.gawker.com/5994974/the-most-deranged-sorority-girl-email-you-will-ever-read


That's CEO material right there.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: You don't expect to find a toxic culture and paranoia in the frat system? Are you f'n kidding me?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When Marina Anderson was accused of recording herself inside a party and told she was being dismissed from rushing any sorority, she was so shocked that she offered to have her body searched for a microphone.

I personally volunteer my services to do a complete and comprehensive body search on prospective pledges for these sororities.
Let's put these potential issues behind us.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.