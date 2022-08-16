 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Rocket-launching robot dog unveiled at Russian military expo. Bonus: It's already for sale on Alibaba   (thedrive.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Vladimir Putin, robot dog, Russian Ministry of Defense, strangely shrouded robotic dog, Russian President Vladimir Putin, anti-tank rocket launcher, armed Unitree, giant mecha-like robots  
•       •       •

999 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 16 Aug 2022 at 3:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no big deal.  I have a dog that lays land mines.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With frickin' lasers on their backs.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, why do you think they covered it with that silly ninja costume?
Russia doesn't have new or even modern technology. They just fake it. This is just more Russia being Russia.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like that robot that ended up being just a guy in a robot costume?
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"already" as in "that's where the Russians got it from".  Russia has lost the ability to develop something like this.

and there's this as well:
https://twitter.com/d0tslash/status/1555326302462394370

though that's probably easy to fix.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mechanical dog is harder to rape (or eat) which is important when discussing the Russian military.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COTS is a valid purchasing strategy.

Wrapping the equipment in ninja gear is just showing off.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Is this like that robot that ended up being just a guy in a robot costume?


A Mechanical Turk or something more recent?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: COTS is a valid purchasing strategy.

Wrapping the equipment in ninja gear is just showing off.


I think it's the opposite of showing off, isn't it?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope this robo dog and cussing robot never team up.
Atlas Robot - Swearing Mod - Boston Dynamics
Youtube zkv-_LqTeQA
who's a good doggy?  Who's gonna blow up Kevin's Tesla?  You are. You are.  Good boy.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: COTS is a valid purchasing strategy.

Wrapping the equipment in ninja gear is just showing off.


Not when it doesn't work, and you claim it is your own invention.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best part is that Russia probably budgeted a couple of billion rubles to develop an autonomous tank-killing robot, it all got stolen except for few thousand it took to buy that toy, and Putin thinks he has an army of roving killbots at his command.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Mock26: Is this like that robot that ended up being just a guy in a robot costume?

A Mechanical Turk or something more recent?


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/dec/12/high-tech-robot-at-russia-forum-turns-out-to-be-man-in-robot-suit
 
taxachucetts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmm I wonder how much of this was revered engineered from Boston Dynamics
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is awesome. And incredibly stupid. But I would love to play with that on a demo range out west... from a serious bunker if the thing shiats itself and fires that rocket at you.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... no.

Take a good, close look at the mount for that launcher. There isn't a piece on there that's straight or welded with any degree of care. It's quite actually 16-gauge, 1-inch square tube stock, poorly welded together (look at the corners.) The mount for the RPG is leaning to the outside, likely because of the shiatty plastic holding it in place.

Holy shiat, even the picture looks stupid - I can't imagine taking this thing seriously in person.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taxachucetts: hmm I wonder how much of this was revered engineered from Boston Dynamics


Oh they probably had a few interns from overseas who stole everything.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Take a good, close look at the mount for that launcher. There isn't a piece on there that's straight or welded with any degree of care. It's quite actually 16-gauge, 1-inch square tube stock, poorly welded together


Did you see the one shooting an AK type rifle? The recoil has it shooting the sky by the 3nd round.

Still, these things are coming and will get better.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah... no.

Take a good, close look at the mount for that launcher. There isn't a piece on there that's straight or welded with any degree of care. It's quite actually 16-gauge, 1-inch square tube stock, poorly welded together (look at the corners.) The mount for the RPG is leaning to the outside, likely because of the shiatty plastic holding it in place.

Holy shiat, even the picture looks stupid - I can't imagine taking this thing seriously in person.


Yeah, I think it's less of a Rocket launching robot dog and more of a remote controlled RPG transport system.
 
Avast ye Scallywag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can we combine this with the snake leg robot technology posted earlier this week?  I feel like  nothing but good things would happen.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, +/- on robot mass shooting in the states is about 5 years?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is the rocket not red, and why is it on the wrong side?  These people can't even dog correctly wtf...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: FormlessOne: Take a good, close look at the mount for that launcher. There isn't a piece on there that's straight or welded with any degree of care. It's quite actually 16-gauge, 1-inch square tube stock, poorly welded together

Did you see the one shooting an AK type rifle? The recoil has it shooting the sky by the 3nd round.

Still, these things are coming and will get better.


The thing is, they're already here, and they're already much better than both of those toys. That's why this is so damned embarrassing. We already have Ghost Robotics dogs mounting AI-driven sniper rifles capable of operating at a 1200-meter range - self-guiding, self-aiming, the only reason that it's not also self-shooting is policy, not technical limitation.

This is just... dreck. "Look - we, too, have robot dog with weapon!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So, +/- on robot mass shooting in the states is about 5 years?


Less than that. It's not robot dogs with guns I fear. It's drone swarms.

Drones are cheap, far easier to arm, and can do their damage anonymously. There are dozens of open-source drone swarm projects going on right now, and most of them are viable - some of them are operational. Why would I risk attaching a potentially traceable firearm to a definitely traceable, expensive semi-autonomous robot, when I can instead attach an untraceable small explosive to a likely untraceable drone, and send several dozen of them after a target?

We're much farther along using drone swarms than we are with this kind of weaponized robot, and drones are so much cheaper in the long run. S.W.O.R.D. doesn't scare me. Icarus Swarms does.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, the Russian military is so desperate that they are stealing (bad) ideas from YouTube now?


How to get banned from America
Youtube 0rliFQ0qyAM
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.