(TwinCities.com)   If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would the city make it illegal?
18
yellowjester
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
SHARK!
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"And you can tell Rolling Stone magazine that my last words were... I'm on drugs!"

*Jumps off roof bridge*
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Safety nazis!!!!
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Paywall and wont open in incognito mode, thanks for submitting a crappy link.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yep.  Because eventually someone gets hurt and they or their family sue the city.  Stupid rules come about due to stupid people and liability.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not if I made friends with everyone on the city council.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll go ahead and be that guy - considering the height and what's possibly below them that there's no way you are gonna see from up there?  They have a point about banning it.  Jumping into water that was clear enough to see what was what?  Maybe.  No idea?  Umm fark no
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Saints won't stand for this!
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Paywall and wont open in incognito mode, thanks for submitting a crappy link.


Nothing ever comes to no good up on Choctaw Ridge
 
Abox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I lived in Austin idiots would jump off this bridge without checking to see if any watercraft were coming.  Back in my weed smoking days I liked to get high and canoe there and several times jumpers would land a foot from the canoe having jumped without looking.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmm thought there'd be more stories but only found this one.  Not sure why the reporter sounds so suprised.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fano: DigitalDirt: Paywall and wont open in incognito mode, thanks for submitting a crappy link.

Nothing ever comes to no good up on Choctaw Ridge


Came here to say that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Any numbers on people injured or killed?  Or is it more of a "we don't want a liability suit to come up"?
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Fano: DigitalDirt: Paywall and wont open in incognito mode, thanks for submitting a crappy link.

Nothing ever comes to no good up on Choctaw Ridge

Came here to say that.


Pass the biscuits, please.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I'll go ahead and be that guy - considering the height and what's possibly below them that there's no way you are gonna see from up there?  They have a point about banning it.  Jumping into water that was clear enough to see what was what?  Maybe.  No idea?  Umm fark no


Yeah I think it's somewhat justified here. It's a legitimate public safety issue.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

poorjon: "And you can tell Rolling Stone magazine that my last words were... I'm on drugs!"

*Jumps off roof bridge*


According to Crowe, Bobby Plant actually did say that "golden god" line
 
willabr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've jumped from there a number of times, also from this one https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Short_Line_Bridge and a couple of others in mpls, good times... lived through it all!
 
Lillya
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I jumped off that bridge - and my friends did too. It's a supercool bridge
 
Old MonkeyShine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If there's one thing people obey, it's rules about jumping off things
 
