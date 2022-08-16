 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Poliovirus detected in NYC sewage; health officials urge people to stop drinking sewage   (arstechnica.com) divider line
19
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
JFC. Vaccinate your damn kids. Vaccinate yourselves.

goddamm POLIO?

POLIO?

We get what we deserve... but kids do not need to be paralyzed.

godammitsomuch
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Perfect headline, subby
And, good lord people, wash your filthy hands before handling food...
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This one you can blame it on the Jews.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who needs vaccine when you've got NYC sewer jenkem?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

silo123j: JFC. Vaccinate your damn kids. Vaccinate yourselves.

goddamm POLIO?

POLIO?

We get what we deserve... but kids do not need to be paralyzed.

godammitsomuch


Hopefully some of the advances in technology since then can be applied.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

silo123j: JFC. Vaccinate your damn kids. Vaccinate yourselves.

goddamm POLIO?

POLIO?

We get what we deserve... but kids do not need to be paralyzed.

godammitsomuch


We don't get what we deserve.  If "we" were collectively deciding not to vaccinate... or if "we" were collectively deciding that healthcare or the planet aren't important... or if "we" decided to invoke the name of a God and murder people because of their race or religion... I'd agree with you.

But that's not what's happening.  We are being held hostage by the worst of us.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Paging world renowned Immunologist Jenny McCarthy MD, PhD... Immunologist Dr. Jenny McCarthy to the white courtesy phone, please!"
 
ryant123
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought that said Poilievirus and got even more concerned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: This one you can blame it on the Jews.


Don't cut your schmeckle on all those edges.
 
Picklehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Leave the sewage water for the 'gators down there.

untappedcities.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm honestly not sure whether I was vaccinated for Polio as a kid. I assume that I was, but I don't have any medical records or family to ask. Not sure if that's something they can do an antibody test for or something, I'm not sure how polio vaccine works, can they check titers for that in adulthood like most vaccines?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just take a swim in the Hudson River

George Carlin hudson river
Youtube HWo30oyLuvw
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: I'm honestly not sure whether I was vaccinated for Polio as a kid. I assume that I was, but I don't have any medical records or family to ask. Not sure if that's something they can do an antibody test for or something, I'm not sure how polio vaccine works, can they check titers for that in adulthood like most vaccines?


If you have any doubt, just ask your PCP for a booster.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

silo123j: JFC. Vaccinate your damn kids. Vaccinate yourselves.

goddamm POLIO?

POLIO?

We get what we deserve... but kids do not need to be paralyzed.

godammitsomuch


So much all of that ↑. It's 2022 (at least in some parts of the world), and this is definitely one thing we should not have to worry about anymore. Farkin' nimrods.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: White_Scarf_Syndrome: This one you can blame it on the Jews.

Don't cut your schmeckle on all those edges.


Well it's the same exact nutbags that pushed their little ritual to mutilate me. So, fark em. They're a huge supporter of rape culture. fark the Orthodox Hasidic Jewish culture. fark it right in the ass. Now they're responsible for wild polio again. fark em some more. Reason 8 billion I hate religion.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We were down to only two countries with reported cases of polio: Afghanistan and Pakistan.  In 2021 there was only one new case of polio in Pakistan:
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/articles/eradicating-polio-in-pakistan-with-vaccine-data

Now we have a case in Rockland County, NY.  Good job MAGAts: fighting the real fight against vaccination.  You've reduced the U.S. to a third world country.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: We were down to only two countries with reported cases of polio: Afghanistan and Pakistan.  In 2021 there was only one new case of polio in Pakistan:
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/articles/eradicating-polio-in-pakistan-with-vaccine-data

Now we have a case in Rockland County, NY.  Good job MAGAts: fighting the real fight against vaccination.  You've reduced the U.S. to a third world country.


It's not MAGAs. It's extreme religious dickbags, and they're not Christian. MAGAS would smash their face into the curb given the chance.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ less than a minute ago  
UltraMAGA talking point:

"Fake covid" had a maybe 1% mortality rate, so if 1 in 200 get paralyzed from an easily prevented disease - that's roughly 1/2 the chance of dying from Covid.  So no one is gonna trample on mah free dumb and make me get a vaccine that is proven to cause autism and butt cancer.  Little billy is fine with his new wheelchair.  IM STIGGIN IT!!!!1!1!1
 
