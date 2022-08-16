 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Alabama anti-gay pastor sentenced to 10 years for fully embracing the entire character arc of the stereotype   (whnt.com) divider line
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And yet it's the gay and transgender people that are supposed to be the pedophiles according to the GOP.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: And yet it's the gay and transgender people that are supposed to be the pedophiles according to the GOP.


Yeah, funny thing...
 
anfrind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: And yet it's the gay and transgender people that are supposed to be the pedophiles according to the GOP.


Republicans always accuse their enemies of what they themselves are guilty of.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
News 19 also learned Martin was under investigation for similar allegations in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where Martin may have acted inappropriately while serving as a youth pastor at Bellwood Baptist Church in 2004.

Of course.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The church ordains this pastor, but then says he can't have sex with the young boys there?  Talk about mixed messages...
 
dbashant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing the Bible was against - it was never about consenting adults in loving relationships.  It's these farking arseholes that prey on young people.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Would it be a violation of the First Amendment to create a sentencing enhancement for people of the cloth who prey on children? We already make them mandatory reporters in some states, so it would seem there's no 1A implication there. I'm no lawyer, so I'm just asking for the class.

Although if we're going to do that, we may as well expand it to anyone whose regular job (or volunteer) duties involve pedagogy/children on a regular basis: the clergy, teachers (through HS, and I'm not above adding college teachers/TAs/profs as well even though they handle deal with adults), youth group staff, child care workers, etc.

[ImOkWithIt.jpg]
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: And yet it's the gay and transgender people that are supposed to be the pedophiles according to the GOP.


The GOP complains about the publicly out gay and transgender people who have consensual relationships with other adults.

The gays complain about the closet cases who pray upon young children who cannot consent,
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't appreciate the conflating of homosexuality and pedophilia,  hatemitter.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
serving as a youth pastor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Five years from now he'll get out then issue a tearful confession video.  Shortly after that he be right back to doing what (and whom) he loves.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: And yet it's the gay and transgender people that are supposed to be the pedophiles according to the GOP.


The same people that want certain groups wiped out in a genocide, will expect mercy and understanding when it's their person caught doing acts they scapegoat others for..
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Would it be a violation of the First Amendment to create a sentencing enhancement for people of the cloth who prey on children? We already make them mandatory reporters in some states, so it would seem there's no 1A implication there. I'm no lawyer, so I'm just asking for the class.

Although if we're going to do that, we may as well expand it to anyone whose regular job (or volunteer) duties involve pedagogy/children on a regular basis: the clergy, teachers (through HS, and I'm not above adding college teachers/TAs/profs as well even though they handle deal with adults), youth group staff, child care workers, etc.

[ImOkWithIt.jpg]


That would be discrimination against Christians according to the GOP. Seriously. That is how they will see it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image

"Upon further review, his sentence has been amended to include castration by fire ants."
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where does it say he was anti-gay? I'm sure he was, I just want an article that mentions that alongside the conviction details before I post it on Facebook to enrage my antigay white Christian nationalist family members.

/I'm doing the Lord's work.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anuran: Dr Dreidel: Would it be a violation of the First Amendment to create a sentencing enhancement for people of the cloth who prey on children? We already make them mandatory reporters in some states, so it would seem there's no 1A implication there. I'm no lawyer, so I'm just asking for the class.

Although if we're going to do that, we may as well expand it to anyone whose regular job (or volunteer) duties involve pedagogy/children on a regular basis: the clergy, teachers (through HS, and I'm not above adding college teachers/TAs/profs as well even though they handle deal with adults), youth group staff, child care workers, etc.

[ImOkWithIt.jpg]

That would be discrimination against Christians according to the GOP. Seriously. That is how they will see it.


Nah. Make it apply to any trusted authority figure with a primary role in a child's life: teachers, parents, etc.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image 249x58]

"Upon further review, his sentence has been amended to include castration by fire ants."


I think you meant "castration by fire ant farm catheter"
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: I don't appreciate the conflating of homosexuality and pedophilia,  hatemitter.


Probably an accident of the attempt to construct a headline that properly captures the headline.  I'd go with lazymitter, rather than hatemitter.

But you aren't *wrong*, so I'm not exactly finna fight you about your assessment.  Just urging a touch of circumspection, as I tend to do in most things.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Would it be a violation of the First Amendment to create a sentencing enhancement for people of the cloth who prey on children? We already make them mandatory reporters in some states, so it would seem there's no 1A implication there. I'm no lawyer, so I'm just asking for the class.

Although if we're going to do that, we may as well expand it to anyone whose regular job (or volunteer) duties involve pedagogy/children on a regular basis: the clergy, teachers (through HS, and I'm not above adding college teachers/TAs/profs as well even though they handle deal with adults), youth group staff, child care workers, etc.

[ImOkWithIt.jpg]


I'm college staff and we became Mandated Reporters after the Penn State shiat.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Would it be a violation of the First Amendment to create a sentencing enhancement for people of the cloth who prey on children? We already make them mandatory reporters in some states, so it would seem there's no 1A implication there. I'm no lawyer, so I'm just asking for the class.

Although if we're going to do that, we may as well expand it to anyone whose regular job (or volunteer) duties involve pedagogy/children on a regular basis: the clergy, teachers (through HS, and I'm not above adding college teachers/TAs/profs as well even though they handle deal with adults), youth group staff, child care workers, etc.

[ImOkWithIt.jpg]


Or you could just make sentencing for those offenses harsher across the board since you're basically describing everyone who commits those offenses.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And the right keeps saying we need god in our schools.
 
mysha
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x630]


"Well, you see, your father is what we ministers call a 'lay person'"
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
if it weren't for religious intolerance, this dude could have been openly gay.
 
groppet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rv4-farker: Five years from now he'll get out then issue a tearful confession video.  Shortly after that he be right back to doing what (and whom) he loves.


And he and members of the congregation that didn't have their kids abused will blame the kids for it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: if it weren't for religious intolerance, this dude could have been openly gay.


No. Pedos aren't attracted to adults like they're obsessively attracted to minors. Nothing to do with LGBT people and everything to do with a sickness that is both abhorrent and extremely difficult to treat effectively.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Dr Dreidel: Would it be a violation of the First Amendment to create a sentencing enhancement for people of the cloth who prey on children? We already make them mandatory reporters in some states, so it would seem there's no 1A implication there. I'm no lawyer, so I'm just asking for the class.

Although if we're going to do that, we may as well expand it to anyone whose regular job (or volunteer) duties involve pedagogy/children on a regular basis: the clergy, teachers (through HS, and I'm not above adding college teachers/TAs/profs as well even though they handle deal with adults), youth group staff, child care workers, etc.

[ImOkWithIt.jpg]

Or you could just make sentencing for those offenses harsher across the board since you're basically describing everyone who commits those offenses.


Reread the bold, boss. I have no children, I work in IT (not in a child-facing capacity, unless there are a lot of kids stored in NAS devices these days), and I don't volunteer at places kids go (except my brothers' kids birthday parties). I am also not an educator or in the clergy, and I don't work in child care.

I would not have occasion to be covered by this enhancement (so I guess it's easy for me to say).

Harsh sentencing is (to borrow from my wife's research) not really effective in reducing crime (PDF warning), but for people who spend time learning about or have to sign documents about their job/volunteer duties - like the clergy or youth pastors or TAs - a "we trusted you, you monster!" enhancement might be effective.

// but I do wish to stress that anyone committing sexual offenses against children deserves a lot of time in jail/prison and a more on the Sex Offenders' list
// and they have a notoriously high recidivism rate, which... *shudder*
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a running gag that I have a cousin who was proud to become a youth minister. But that wasn't enough, so he became a soccer scout. Ah, yes, the more specific tastes. But we had a family friend who was a bit of a weird kid who grew up to become an elementary teacher who molested little girls, so it's a theme. Don't trust adults who want to play with kids.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i remember july
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: DoctorCal: Dr Dreidel: Would it be a violation of the First Amendment to create a sentencing enhancement for people of the cloth who prey on children? We already make them mandatory reporters in some states, so it would seem there's no 1A implication there. I'm no lawyer, so I'm just asking for the class.

Although if we're going to do that, we may as well expand it to anyone whose regular job (or volunteer) duties involve pedagogy/children on a regular basis: the clergy, teachers (through HS, and I'm not above adding college teachers/TAs/profs as well even though they handle deal with adults), youth group staff, child care workers, etc.

[ImOkWithIt.jpg]

Or you could just make sentencing for those offenses harsher across the board since you're basically describing everyone who commits those offenses.

Reread the bold, boss. I have no children, I work in IT (not in a child-facing capacity, unless there are a lot of kids stored in NAS devices these days), and I don't volunteer at places kids go (except my brothers' kids birthday parties). I am also not an educator or in the clergy, and I don't work in child care.

I would not have occasion to be covered by this enhancement (so I guess it's easy for me to say).

Harsh sentencing is (to borrow from my wife's research) not really effective in reducing crime (PDF warning), but for people who spend time learning about or have to sign documents about their job/volunteer duties - like the clergy or youth pastors or TAs - a "we trusted you, you monster!" enhancement might be effective.

// but I do wish to stress that anyone committing sexual offenses against children deserves a lot of time in jail/prison and a more on the Sex Offenders' list
// and they have a notoriously high recidivism rate, which... *shudder*


I feel like we are talking past each other.

I'm suggesting that the people to whom you would like to apply the enhancement are the ones doing the crime.
 
Greil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Being gay isn't jailable.

Clicks article

Oh.
 
