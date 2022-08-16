 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Helpful tip If you are an 18 year old drug dealer, when you text someone an offer to sell them an eight ball, make sure you have the CORRECT number, before sending the text message   (baystpost.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's just bad luck. I think most people would just ignore the message. He got someone who called the cops.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm exasperated. How the heck are y'all winding up with fentanyl? Of all the things you could do wrong it would be hard to do wronger than that.
 
exparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrrrrrc
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D'oh.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait so was he selling fentanyl or coke?

Authorities found Fisher with 3.17 grams of Fentanyl in a bag. said This could potentially have resulted in the death of 1,585 people.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All else aside, there is seriously something wrong with Joe Mullins cheekbone structure... it bothersome and alien
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am guessing this dude was in competition to the pol's regular coke guy.
 
Asplenium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fisher was charged with felony possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He was detained at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

This seems like a charge that could get thrown on every crime, if the police/DAs try hard enough.

/maybe not the phone-less
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: All else aside, there is seriously something wrong with Joe Mullins cheekbone structure... it bothersome and alien


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: I'm exasperated. How the heck are y'all winding up with fentanyl? Of all the things you could do wrong it would be hard to do wronger than that.


Long story short, sloppy processes among the distributors.  https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/fentanyl-cocaine-how-contamination-happens-735155/amp/
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WTF is up with this guy's cheeks and chin?!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: I'm exasperated. How the heck are y'all winding up with fentanyl? Of all the things you could do wrong it would be hard to do wronger than that.


Apparently dealers step on everything with it.  Dirt cheap from China, super potent per kilo so easier to smuggle high dosage amounts, but also as a result really tricky to get the right amount and waaaay too easy to give too much and cause an OD.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Valter: I'm exasperated. How the heck are y'all winding up with fentanyl? Of all the things you could do wrong it would be hard to do wronger than that.

Long story short, sloppy processes among the distributors.  https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/fentanyl-cocaine-how-contamination-happens-735155/amp/


Or intentional. Most of the Xanax that is being sold on the street around here is just counterfeit pressed Fentanyl and muscle relaxers.
 
dtbcr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 281x237]
WTF is up with this guy's cheeks and chin?!


Stan Smith?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: I'm exasperated. How the heck are y'all winding up with fentanyl? Of all the things you could do wrong it would be hard to do wronger than that.


You're used to stepped on trash, fentanyl mixed with whateverthefark would be pretty hard to pick out
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Rapmaster2000: Valter: I'm exasperated. How the heck are y'all winding up with fentanyl? Of all the things you could do wrong it would be hard to do wronger than that.

Long story short, sloppy processes among the distributors.  https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/fentanyl-cocaine-how-contamination-happens-735155/amp/

Or intentional. Most of the Xanax that is being sold on the street around here is just counterfeit pressed Fentanyl and muscle relaxers.


For Xanax it makes sense.  Not so much for coke.  I'd be pissed if I paid for some coke to party with and got a depressant.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: All else aside, there is seriously something wrong with Joe Mullins cheekbone structure... it bothersome and alien


Robinfro: berylman: All else aside, there is seriously something wrong with Joe Mullins cheekbone structure... it bothersome and alien

[Fark user image 191x264]


I almost made a joke about that....

Rapmaster2000: Valter: I'm exasperated. How the heck are y'all winding up with fentanyl? Of all the things you could do wrong it would be hard to do wronger than that.

Long story short, sloppy processes among the distributors.  https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/fentanyl-cocaine-how-contamination-happens-735155/amp/


That is depressing. What sucks is people who actually do need opioids get cold stares from pharmacists because god forbid you need anything more than Tylenol or Ibuprofen after major surgery.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 281x237]
WTF is up with this guy's cheeks and chin?!


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was selling 18-year-old drugs?  Is that like 18-year-old scotch?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 281x237]
WTF is up with this guy's cheeks and chin?!


Shovel-face. A little know Dick Tracy villain.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bingethinker: That's just bad luck. I think most people would just ignore the message. He got someone who called the cops.


If I received a random text from someone offering to sell me an 8-ball I would assume it WAS a cop!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 281x237]
WTF is up with this guy's cheeks and chin?!


Meth'll do that to you.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Most likely this guy ratted out his dealer because he felt cheated or insulted.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
let's get an 8-ball... it'll last us all week!
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bingethinker: That's just bad luck. I think most people would just ignore the message. He got someone who called the cops.


This was the same guy who got pulled over in the Ferrari and said he ran the county.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/-run-county-florida-county-commissioner-declares-traffic-stop-rcna38386

A Florida county commissioner pulled over twice for speeding in luxury cars boasted of his title and, in one case, declared, "I run the county," according to Florida Highway Patrol video.

Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, 51, was pulled over June 2 in Seminole County and June 19 in Flagler County for allegedly speeding.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Valter: berylman: All else aside, there is seriously something wrong with Joe Mullins cheekbone structure... it bothersome and alien

Robinfro: berylman: All else aside, there is seriously something wrong with Joe Mullins cheekbone structure... it bothersome and alien

[Fark user image 191x264]

I almost made a joke about that....

Rapmaster2000: Valter: I'm exasperated. How the heck are y'all winding up with fentanyl? Of all the things you could do wrong it would be hard to do wronger than that.

Long story short, sloppy processes among the distributors.  https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/fentanyl-cocaine-how-contamination-happens-735155/amp/

That is depressing. What sucks is people who actually do need opioids get cold stares from pharmacists because god forbid you need anything more than Tylenol or Ibuprofen after major surgery.


Tell me..

Found out 4 weeks ago I have 2 herniated discs with stenosis

Feels like a red hot spear in my back and my right arm feels like it's being crushed - I'm in constant agony

No one will give me anything.. they keep telling me to go to the ER for help if it gets too bad

Went to pain management today - the best they could do was schedule an epidural in 10 days - meanwhile I'm in utter agony

I would absolutely take something from off the street, anything to end this agony, it's ruining my life, my marriage.. my job - are all suffering

There is so much fentanyl out there I'm afraid it would kill me, that would be my luck..
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I remember weighing table salt.  3g is not very much.

A level scoop in my coffee is going to cause my PowerPoint to be delayed indefinitely.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is that Leif Garrett?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 281x237]
WTF is up with this guy's cheeks and chin?!


Maybe he misunderstood what a blowjob is?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Joe Mullins don't need no drugs, because he gets high on his own stupidity.

https://askflagler.com/commissioner-joe-mullins-speeding-controversy-makes-international-headlines/amp/
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Robinfro: BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 281x237]
WTF is up with this guy's cheeks and chin?!

Maybe he misunderstood what a blowjob is?


Fark user image
 
Eravior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
""An 18-year-old suspected drug dealer in Florida was arrested after asking a county commissioner if he wanted to buy cocaine in a "random text message," authorities said Monday.

Jack Edward Fisher was arrested after an undercover buy-bust operation in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins alerted the sheriff's office that he received a text from someone offering to sell him an "eight-ball" of cocaine, Sheriff Rick Staly said.""

I might be a little jaded. My first thought was, "Someone saw the text." In other words, that wasn't a wrong number. The wrong person saw it and the politician had to play dumb.

Assistant: "Sir, what's an eight ball?"
Politician: "Umm..."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khatores: bingethinker: That's just bad luck. I think most people would just ignore the message. He got someone who called the cops.

This was the same guy who got pulled over in the Ferrari and said he ran the county.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/-run-county-florida-county-commissioner-declares-traffic-stop-rcna38386

A Florida county commissioner pulled over twice for speeding in luxury cars boasted of his title and, in one case, declared, "I run the county," according to Florida Highway Patrol video.

Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, 51, was pulled over June 2 in Seminole County and June 19 in Flagler County for allegedly speeding.


Awww yeah, he's a coke head!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wait so was he selling fentanyl or coke?

Authorities found Fisher with 3.17 grams of Fentanyl in a bag. said This could potentially have resulted in the death of 1,585 people.


Coke but that wasn't entered as evidence... Joe just burned his dealer, you think he was going to give up the nose candy until he got another dealer?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hate the devil's dandruff, but it sure smells nice.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm up for am eight ball.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Toxophil: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


Drew
 
