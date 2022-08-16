 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Social Security Administration says the most-changed names are Issac and Chole. If you're not sure why, you should reread the headline   (fox59.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's pronounced: 'Ahs-we-pay'."
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elliot becomes Olivia.

Isabella becomes Matthew

Sophia becomes Connor

and for some reason Michael becomes...uh...Michael  (gotta be a typo...in an article about typos)
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "It's pronounced: 'Ahs-we-pay'."


D nice!
Substitute Teacher - Key & Peele
Youtube Dd7FixvoKBw
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Elliot becomes Olivia.

Isabella becomes Matthew

Sophia becomes Connor

and for some reason Michael becomes...uh...Michael  (gotta be a typo...in an article about typos)


It's a bad chart. It's not showing that 'Elliot' changes to 'Olivia' it's that 'Olivia' is one of the most commonly adopted names overall.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Elliot becomes Olivia.

Isabella becomes Matthew

Sophia becomes Connor

and for some reason Michael becomes...uh...Michael  (gotta be a typo...in an article about typos)


That's just Gros.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never met a Chole.
It sounds derogatory, as in, "what a frickin' Chole".
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Chole" sounds like something delicious one would order in a Mexican or Indian restaurant.
 
12349876
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lurkey: Never met a Chole.
It sounds derogatory, as in, "what a frickin' Chole".


Looks like somebody misspelled Chloe.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: "Chole" sounds like something delicious one would order in a Mexican or Indian restaurant.


I'm pretty sure that name sound like Coal, not Ole'.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: "Chole" sounds like something delicious one would order in a Mexican or Indian restaurant.


Or a gang-banger who uses a chocolate gun.
 
xalres
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My mildly dyslexic ass didn't see anything wrong until the tenth reading.

/I used to think Chloe was pronounced "Shlow" because I'm weird.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Micheal. I know a Micheal. I also know a Mikel.

Both are pronounced Michael.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
RankMost-changed namesRankMost-adopted names
1.Issac                                     1.Isaac
2.Chole                                    2.Chloe
3.Aiden                                    3.Sebastian
4.Conner                                 4.William
5.Elliot                                     5.Olivia
6.Michael                                6.Michael

???

Is # 6 real, or should I doubt the existence of this information?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well duh
The poor sops named "Khaleesi" and "Daenerys" aren't old enough to change their names yet
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xalres: My mildly dyslexic ass didn't see anything wrong until the tenth reading.

/I used to think Chloe was pronounced "Shlow" because I'm weird.


My college roommate and I pronounce it "Chloe two dots," because we are weird.
 
12349876
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Micheal. I know a Micheal. I also know a Mikel.

Both are pronounced Michael.


Mikel is Basque.   There's also Mikkel that's Danish and Norwegian.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Agrees:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So you're saying if your name is Isaac, you could be in a bind?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

12349876: lurkey: Never met a Chole.
It sounds derogatory, as in, "what a frickin' Chole".

Looks like somebody misspelled Chloe.


Dyslexics of the world untie!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

12349876: atomic-age: Micheal. I know a Micheal. I also know a Mikel.

Both are pronounced Michael.

Mikel is Basque.   There's also Mikkel that's Danish and Norwegian.


And the Russian version Mikhail.
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Most-adopted names
8.MatthewNo. Stop it. There's already far too many of us.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Earthquake News Report - SNL
Youtube nv6FMEvNiWo
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: theteacher: Elliot becomes Olivia.

Isabella becomes Matthew

Sophia becomes Connor

and for some reason Michael becomes...uh...Michael  (gotta be a typo...in an article about typos)

That's just Gros.


It's bananas!
 
Keeve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: RankMost-changed namesRankMost-adopted names
1.Issac                                     1.Isaac
2.Chole                                    2.Chloe
3.Aiden                                    3.Sebastian
4.Conner                                 4.William
5.Elliot                                     5.Olivia
6.Michael                                6.Michael

???

Is # 6 real, or should I doubt the existence of this information?


It's a different Michael. First one's an a-hole. Second one's really nice. You'd like him.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

12349876: atomic-age: Micheal. I know a Micheal. I also know a Mikel.

Both are pronounced Michael.

Mikel is Basque.   There's also Mikkel that's Danish and Norwegian.


Let's just say that his mother has none of that information but rather chose to be Kre8iv. The conversation was literally that she didn't want to use the same old Michael that everyone else has. She's about as white bread, C-scholar as they come.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

theteacher: Elliot becomes Olivia.

Isabella becomes Matthew

Sophia becomes Connor

and for some reason Michael becomes...uh...Michael  (gotta be a typo...in an article about typos)


Congratulations on being the dumbass of the day.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Well duh
The poor sops named "Khaleesi" and "Daenerys" aren't old enough to change their names yet


eastbound and down, meeting the family
Youtube 0BZ2zW0LIKY
 
muphasta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "It's pronounced: 'Ahs-we-pay'."


I have your pizza.

I love that skit!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Keeve: Eat The Placenta: RankMost-changed namesRankMost-adopted names
1.Issac                                     1.Isaac
2.Chole                                    2.Chloe
3.Aiden                                    3.Sebastian
4.Conner                                 4.William
5.Elliot                                     5.Olivia
6.Michael                                6.Michael

???

Is # 6 real, or should I doubt the existence of this information?

It's a different Michael. First one's an a-hole. Second one's really nice. You'd like him.


Well done.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wierd
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Keeve: Eat The Placenta: RankMost-changed namesRankMost-adopted names
1.Issac                                     1.Isaac
2.Chole                                    2.Chloe
3.Aiden                                    3.Sebastian
4.Conner                                 4.William
5.Elliot                                     5.Olivia
6.Michael                                6.Michael

???

Is # 6 real, or should I doubt the existence of this information?

It's a different Michael. First one's an a-hole. Second one's really nice. You'd like him.


The first one is a no-talent ass-clown, second one prefers to go by "Mike"
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The listing of names gaining and losing popularity was horrifying.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jiraiya?  REALLY?  It's bad enough I know a kid actually named Naruto, but kids named after Naruto's perv master? Were there too many Gokus walking around?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Karen now from 40,000 girls born in both 1956 and 1957 to under 900 last year.  Now that's a powerful meme slaughter of a name, although Linda is about as big a drop.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have to enter names into a database all day long.

The number of times I have to stop and wonder if the parents were trying to be "unique," or if they were just box of rocks dumb and really thought you spell it "Coadie" is astonishing.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's spelled Luxury-Yacht but it's pronounced Throat-wobbler Mangrove.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thank the gods, "Nevaeh" isn't even popping up any more.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thanks Orpah.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Karen now from 40,000 girls born in both 1956 and 1957 to under 900 last year.  Now that's a powerful meme slaughter of a name, although Linda is about as big a drop.


Donald will gain BIGLY, people are saying.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Robo Beat: "Chole" sounds like something delicious one would order in a Mexican or Indian restaurant.

Or a gang-banger who uses a chocolate gun.


I've seen some movies on that topic...
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
csb: I know a woman who's name used to be Tiffany. I want to ask her if she changed it because "Tiffany" is the name of the mean girl we're supposed to hate in every teen movie ever made or if she changed it to make a clean break from her former life. Pretty sure she's not hiding from anyone because she's open enough about her past to make it easy to find her former name.

csb2: My wife also changed her name. She's always gone by here middle name, which sounds like a boy's name, rather than her actual first name, which also sounds like a boy's name. It makes for much less confusion to officially change it so she only has one boy's name to explain away.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CSB

Today is the first day of school.  I have been purposely mispronouncing every kids name!!  The first couple get puzzles looks, then they get it have a chuckle.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: RankMost-changed namesRankMost-adopted names
1.Issac                                     1.Isaac
2.Chole                                    2.Chloe
3.Aiden                                    3.Sebastian
4.Conner                                 4.William
5.Elliot                                     5.Olivia
6.Michael                                6.Michael

???

Is # 6 real, or should I doubt the existence of this information?


It means a whole lot of people are changing away from Michael, but that a whole lot of people are changing *to* Michael as well.
 
ranev700
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Thank the gods, "Nevaeh" isn't even popping up any more.


That name will definitely be one of the most-changed ones coming up in a few years, when those unfortunate young women are old enough. Probably a lot of Kymryns and McKeighlees, too. It's like some parents think the name will only apply to a baby and not to a grown adult.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have a family member that changed her name to Anastasia.

Nobody in the family quite understands why, and I dont think any of us call her by that.
Her reasoning was that her given name - Stacy - is a diminutive of Anastasia, so she changed it to the proper name.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Issac? But I'm a big fan of his work.

(If you aren't familiar with this it's best you not ask)
 
