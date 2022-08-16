 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Love & Rockets, Peter Murphy, Bryan Ferry, The Fixx, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #381. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
64
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
G'day everyone
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallo, hallo, hope you're feeling fine...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to the choons
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was listening to this lot today
Best kazoo solo EVAR.
"Watermelons" by The Lovely Eggs - Filmed by Richard Davis
Youtube fM3zwcKMqFk
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am here (but not mentally)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per chance is there a possibility of some Nick Cave this week? My roommate who pretty much was responsible for the founding of the goth/industrial scene in Seattle passed away on Saturday. He worshiped Nick Cave like I do Siouxsie, and well like SCNW worships the Church.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Per chance is there a possibility of some Nick Cave this week? My roommate who pretty much was responsible for the founding of the goth/industrial scene in Seattle passed away on Saturday. He worshiped Nick Cave like I do Siouxsie, and well like SCNW worships the Church.


Sorry to hear that.
*hugs*
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Per chance is there a possibility of some Nick Cave this week? My roommate who pretty much was responsible for the founding of the goth/industrial scene in Seattle passed away on Saturday. He worshiped Nick Cave like I do Siouxsie, and well like SCNW worships the Church.


Damn. I'm sorry for your loss. I'll play some Nick Cave for him myself.  ((Hugs))
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: G'day everyone


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: G'day everyone

[Fark user image 325x488]


That's not a kitteh nor a penguin
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Was listening to this lot today
Best kazoo solo EVAR.
[YouTube video: "Watermelons" by The Lovely Eggs - Filmed by Richard Davis]


Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd (Live Cover with My Dad!) + Kazoo Solo srynotsry
Youtube zM9naOdTZTA
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: Per chance is there a possibility of some Nick Cave this week? My roommate who pretty much was responsible for the founding of the goth/industrial scene in Seattle passed away on Saturday. He worshiped Nick Cave like I do Siouxsie, and well like SCNW worships the Church.

Damn. I'm sorry for your loss. I'll play some Nick Cave for him myself.  ((Hugs))


Man that sucks. I too will play some Nick Cave in memoriam. Maybe even watch Wings of Desire.

/if I am being honest, actually don't need and excuse to watch that film
//can recite lines from that film. In german.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: Per chance is there a possibility of some Nick Cave this week? My roommate who pretty much was responsible for the founding of the goth/industrial scene in Seattle passed away on Saturday. He worshiped Nick Cave like I do Siouxsie, and well like SCNW worships the Church.

Damn. I'm sorry for your loss. I'll play some Nick Cave for him myself.  ((Hugs))

Man that sucks. I too will play some Nick Cave in memoriam. Maybe even watch Wings of Desire.

/if I am being honest, actually don't need and excuse to watch that film
//can recite lines from that film. In german.


Glad to see you here! <3
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Was listening to this lot today
Best kazoo solo EVAR.
[YouTube video: "Watermelons" by The Lovely Eggs - Filmed by Richard Davis]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zM9naOdTZTA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That was awesome!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: Pista: G'day everyone

[Fark user image 325x488]

That's not a kitteh nor a penguin


nor a bear. Cheers you lot

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: Per chance is there a possibility of some Nick Cave this week? My roommate who pretty much was responsible for the founding of the goth/industrial scene in Seattle passed away on Saturday. He worshiped Nick Cave like I do Siouxsie, and well like SCNW worships the Church.

Damn. I'm sorry for your loss. I'll play some Nick Cave for him myself.  ((Hugs))

Man that sucks. I too will play some Nick Cave in memoriam. Maybe even watch Wings of Desire.

/if I am being honest, actually don't need and excuse to watch that film
//can recite lines from that film. In german.

Glad to see you here! <3


Glad to have made it today! Insomnia is still killing me. I've binge watched more TV in the last week or so than during the entire COVID lockdown.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: Per chance is there a possibility of some Nick Cave this week? My roommate who pretty much was responsible for the founding of the goth/industrial scene in Seattle passed away on Saturday. He worshiped Nick Cave like I do Siouxsie, and well like SCNW worships the Church.

Damn. I'm sorry for your loss. I'll play some Nick Cave for him myself.  ((Hugs))

Man that sucks. I too will play some Nick Cave in memoriam. Maybe even watch Wings of Desire.

/if I am being honest, actually don't need and excuse to watch that film
//can recite lines from that film. In german.

Glad to see you here! <3

Glad to have made it today! Insomnia is still killing me. I've binge watched more TV in the last week or so than during the entire COVID lockdown.


I know that biatch all too well
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: Was listening to this lot today
Best kazoo solo EVAR.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fM3zwcKMqFk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Speaking of which, you need to get your kazoo skilz prepped - don't you do a bar/kazoo/cure thing before their live shows? October is approaching fast...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Per chance is there a possibility of some Nick Cave this week? My roommate who pretty much was responsible for the founding of the goth/industrial scene in Seattle passed away on Saturday. He worshiped Nick Cave like I do Siouxsie, and well like SCNW worships the Church.


sorry to hear, just saw this. we can do that for sure.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Was listening to this lot today
Best kazoo solo EVAR.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fM3zwcKMqFk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Speaking of which, you need to get your kazoo skilz prepped - don't you do a bar/kazoo/cure thing before their live shows? October is approaching fast...


I shall rehearse while working at the house. That'll annoy the carp out of everyone
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SCNW right now
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: SCNW right now
[i.pinimg.com image 245x245] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was thinking the same thing LOL
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like I've tuned in to the '60s Espionage Show.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Okay, shut up now. You're running late and it's time for Past Forward.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm about ready to call at this point
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Looks like I've tuned in to the '60s Espionage Show.


OMFG i swear i said that in the studio.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Or not. Grrr.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh thank Siouxsie
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey everybody!
I'm here. In time. Phew!...
 
nucal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Love the way they pronounce "adult" as an "a dull" in this song.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ahhhhhh Love & Rockets.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
L&R!!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Early penguin sighting
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This acoustic version is almost shoegazey...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes! I was hoping for this one!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First time I heard this song was at my first job. The guys were blasting it in the warehouse. Sounded magnificent.
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stupid work started blocking the audio. Oh sure, it says its playing but nope. I'll show them! I'll just use my phone
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let me guess - today's playlist is "Bands David J was in"?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dietbubba: Stupid work started blocking the audio. Oh sure, it says its playing but nope. I'll show them! I'll just use my phone


Where there's a will, there's a way!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Has anyone else ever used a typewriter as an instrument?
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: Has anyone else ever used a typewriter as an instrument?


Kinda sounds like an english speaking gentleman might have
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: Has anyone else ever used a typewriter as an instrument?


Have you heard of this band called Einsturzende Neubauten?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
yay, red in the thread today
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: Has anyone else ever used a typewriter as an instrument?


The Boston Typewriter Orchestra. Can't post a link for some reason.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Has anyone else ever used a typewriter as an instrument?

Have you heard of this band called Einsturzende Neubauten?


China my China on Eno's Taking Tiger Mountain By Strategy - the percussion over the insanely great Fripp solo after Eno sings something like, "those poor girls are such fun / they know what God gave them their fingers for / (to make percussion over solos...)"
 
