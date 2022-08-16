 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Some time, when the road crew is up against it, and the brakes are beating the boys, tell 'em to get out there and give it all they've got. And merge just once with the Zipper   (ktla.com) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the road is not congested, late merging is slower, not faster.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Zipper Merge" is every boy's worst fear.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Zipper Merge is rarely successful.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Knows a thing or two about merging with the zipper:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The Zipper Merge is rarely successful.
[Fark user image 425x303] [View Full Size image _x_]


God farking dammit, (and many other expletives that would probably come across with more hostility than I really intend.)
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Merging early or late doesn't matter if they're not up to farking highway speed. Accelerate you farking morons!
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh go f**k yourself.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: If the road is not congested, late merging is slower, not faster.


This is the hill I'll die on.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lurkey: "Zipper Merge" is every boy's worst fear.


FRANK AND BEANS
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: If the road is not congested, late merging is slower, not faster.


If the road isn't congested then the merge point isn't as significant and there would be little to no speed difference.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They forget that people in the merged lane need to leave room for cars merging, otherwise it don't work good. It's real 'entertaining' watching people in Nebraska attempt it.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: If the road is not congested, late merging is slower, not faster.


If the road isn't congested, theoretically merging should have no affect on speed.  But, this is american drivers we're talking about so you get one of two things either way:
Cars bunch up to not let anyone in, causing merging lane to come to a stop, then forcing the 'main' lane to also stop to let that car in.

car in the merging lane panics, coming to a full stop before merging, forcing the 'main' lane to also stop to let that car in.

It doesn't matter if the traffic is nearly bumper to bumper or if there are only 10 cars within a mile.  One of those will happen, guaranteed.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: They forget that people in the merged lane need to leave room for cars merging, otherwise it don't work good. It's real 'entertaining' watching people in Nebraska attempt it.


You also have to contend with the jerks that pull *out* of the lane that needs to be merged into so they can move up a couple of cars.
 
