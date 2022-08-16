 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   Police labeling shooting at music festival a targeted shooting involving two subjects a victim and a suspect who is not in custody, not named and not described. So was it an off duty cop or a plain clothes cop?   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
9
    More: Murica, Lehigh Valley, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Release, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Allentown, Pennsylvania, American films, Constable, Danny Glover  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 1:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frikking aholes
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we can eliminate subby as a suspect since that would require them to leave the their moms basement, have friends or a life in general.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....that he was waiting in line for roasted corn when he looked over to a group of young people about five to 10 feet away, and told his friends, "it looks like there's going to be a fight right there."

Did Mike ever get his corn though?
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Started over some Wawa hoagies

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: ....that he was waiting in line for roasted corn when he looked over to a group of young people about five to 10 feet away, and told his friends, "it looks like there's going to be a fight right there."

Did Mike ever get his corn though?


That was the Aw Schucks stand. Delicious corn they got there. I use the corn spices as a base for my chili.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing it was a battle between a guy who used run-on sentences, and a punctuation nazi, subby.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If we can't outlaw guns maybe we could just go back to clearing out a street at noon and see who draws first if people are beefing. Or ... Thunderdome.
 
ifky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Or as the locals call it MusikPest.
 
WireFire2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Actually subby, if you read your own article you would have read the part where the victim is being completely uncooperative.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.