(Wisconsin News Today)   Wisconsin State Fair offering 20% off to anyone not starting fights. Dozens expected to cash in
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think "dozens" is overestimating. 2?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my more hot headed days, I would have taken that as a challenge for a 20% fight surcharge.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an outrage!
Back in my day for 10% you could fight all day/
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: I think "dozens" is overestimating. 2?


Some people from out of town will pass out first.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand. What are you supposed to do there if you aren't fighting? Just stand around all day doing nothing?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: I don't understand. What are you supposed to do there if you aren't fighting? Just stand around all day doing nothing?


No no, it makes some sense.  It's for those guys that go just to be fight commentators, just hang around and drink and heckle people on their choice of opponent, form, capability etc.

/then of course they get into a fight with another guy about the nature of their commentary
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone so much looks at me funny while I'm in line for a scone, I'm throwing fists.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You name it, and I'll throw rocks at it"
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm allowed to start shiat if I pay full price?  I'm on my way!
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: In my more hot headed days, I would have taken that as a challenge for a 20% fight surcharge.


Username used to check out.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

extrafancy: If anyone so much looks at me funny while I'm in line for a scone, I'm throwing fists.


We have no scones, get over it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a promotional stunt. They know they'll never have to pay out.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: extrafancy: If anyone so much looks at me funny while I'm in line for a scone, I'm throwing fists.

We have no scones, get over it
[Fark user image image 425x509]


I don't know what that is, but it looks way better than a scone.

I really miss going to the fair, but it hasn't been a great option past few years.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

extrafancy: jim32rr: extrafancy: If anyone so much looks at me funny while I'm in line for a scone, I'm throwing fists.

We have no scones, get over it
[Fark user image image 425x509]

I don't know what that is, but it looks way better than a scone.

I really miss going to the fair, but it hasn't been a great option past few years.


Cream puffs
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wisconsin is this close to getting its own tag. I must visit there one day.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Butter emails...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phishrace: Wisconsin is this close to getting its own tag. I must visit there one day.

[c.tenor.com image 640x332]


A hunk of cheese is the obvious choice, but maybe empty beer bottles would be better.
 
keldaria
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Isn't that kind of saying it's okay to fight if all you have to pay is 20% extra?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Please, leave the satire to the Fark peanut gallery
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Butter emails...

[Fark user image image 804x452]


Fark user imageView Full Size

"The butter cow definitely has her own brand awareness," Williamson said.
And the butter cow is tech savvy, too. The cow's official Twitter account sent one of the fair's most trending tweets, crafted after presidential candidate Donald Trump visited.
"I cannot be trumped," the tweet read. "All these people are definitely all here to see me!"
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If John Cena is there then no dice. Him and me have some unfinished business
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

allthesametome: I think "dozens" is overestimating. 2?


Well, the article only states 15. That still seems high, but if you include people who die of heart attacks before they're able to throw down at the fair, you might hit it.
 
