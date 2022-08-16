 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Дворцовый переворот неизбежен
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once Russia removes all troops from the Ukraine, including the Crimea talks will be considered until then the sanctions will get harsher and the equipment the Ukraine gets will be better.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Once Russia removes all troops from the Ukraine, including the Crimea talks will be considered until then the sanctions will get harsher and the equipment the Ukraine gets will be better.


I just hope there's a Ukraine left when they get done.  The devastation in some of these cities is horrendous
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldRod: eurotrader: Once Russia removes all troops from the Ukraine, including the Crimea talks will be considered until then the sanctions will get harsher and the equipment the Ukraine gets will be better.

I just hope there's a Ukraine left when they get done.  The devastation in some of these cities is horrendous


There is $100 billion in former Russian funds sitting in the US to give to the Ukraine after the war is over.
 
xxmedium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This has "counter intelligence attempt" written all over it.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "A representative of Putin's inner-circle sent a signal to the West about the desire to negotiate,"

Uh, Ivan... you're not at war with "the West", you're at war with Ukraine.  Why don't you try negotiating with them?
Of course, they might not be in a mood to negotiate right now.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Negotiate what? GTFO and then the West can talk about how you will remove Putin from power.

What despicable people.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eurotrader: the Ukraine
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kill Putin, problem solved.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xxmedium: This has "counter intelligence attempt" written all over it.


FTA:  "A document believed to have been circulated around Western intelligence agencies was supposedly seen by UK-based tabloid newspaper The Mirror."

Now being reported on by Yahoo! News Australia.  Only a matter of time until it creeps into CNN and MSNBC (or FOX under the guise of "why aren't Dems letting peace happen! Russians want to find an end to the war").


It's like that (really catchy) Cash4Gold montage in South Park, except watching the cycle of speculative 'news' make the rounds.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA:"It's believed the elite are worried about losing their freedom in the West, with sanctions put in place earlier this year continuing to take hold."

Maybe even after the dust settles, Russian "elites" should stay the fark in Russia.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, that guy's life is over.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Путин не путь? Невозможно.
 
jmr61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yahoo is worse than the farking NY Post. Stopped reading their shiat years ago.
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fsbilly: eurotrader: the Ukraine


Yep. https://time.com/12597/the-ukraine-or-ukraine/
 
dustman81
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OptionC: FTFA: "A representative of Putin's inner-circle sent a signal to the West about the desire to negotiate,"

Uh, Ivan... you're not at war with "the West", you're at war with Ukraine.  Why don't you try negotiating with them?
Of course, they might not be in a mood to negotiate right now.


Putin does not want to negotiate as that would be perceived as weakness. Ukraine doesn't want to negotiate as they are currently kicking Russia's ass. The only terms Ukraine would accept are complete and unconditional surrender by Russia and returning all the lands Russia stole from Ukraine.
 
shamen123
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Current odds:
10/1: its accurate
3/2: its a psyop so more Kremlin heads roll thanks to autocratic paranoia.

Either way, keep up the good work
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Negotiate what? GTFO and then the West can talk about how you will remove Putin from power.

What despicable people.


NGL, from everything that I've heard and read and seen on the news, most of russia has always been pretty shiat.

A lot of that info came directly from russians themselves.

I used to have a much higher opinion of russians, until I sat down and talked with some of them (to be fair though, they were refugees who fled russia. Though to be fair to them, they only needed to leave because they were jewish).

Life in the USSR, especially for jews, was pretty shiat. Life likely continues being pretty shiat for a lot of people who live there currently, and those who support it are mostly to blame for it's continued shiattiness.
 
funzyr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: OldRod: eurotrader: Once Russia removes all troops from the Ukraine, including the Crimea talks will be considered until then the sanctions will get harsher and the equipment the Ukraine gets will be better.

I just hope there's a Ukraine left when they get done.  The devastation in some of these cities is horrendous

There is $100 billion in former Russian funds sitting in the US to give to the Ukraine after the war is over.


Can we send all the Trumpers to help rebuild, too?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rich folks worried that they won't stay rich - or alive - if this goes on much longer. Can't have Western sanctions turn them into paupers.

A blunt reminder that the rich only want to stay rich & get richer; everything else, from patriotism to human rights, is negotiable. Doesn't matter if it's rich Russians or rich Americans, rich folks happily betray their alleged countries if it means keeping the money.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Look guys, you got your wealth and power by sucking up to Putin. You knew the game, you knew the risks. Sink with the ship, bastards. There will be no negotiation until you GTFO of the places you don't belong.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shamen123: Current odds:
10/1: its accurate
3/2: its a psyop so more Kremlin heads roll thanks to autocratic paranoia.

Either way, keep up the good work


And, this.
 
philodough
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh now you're worried about the war?

Fark user imageView Full Size


So not when thousands of Ukrainians civilians were being and tortured slaughtered?
Not when loads of evidence came to light about the kids being raped to death, huh.
Not even when Russia deliberately pushes third world countries to the edge of famine over this f**king war?

So really this is all about your precious pilfered rubble you're after protecting isn't it.
You're afraid if shiat continues to go even more sideways for pumpkin face, you'll lose your corrupt AF money daddy.

JFC

F**k you Russia, we're re-taking Crimea.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For the wankers cheering on a couple against Putin, I'd challenge you to take even a passing look at Russian history for the past, say, 1000 years

Now, tell me the chances the next guy after Putin won't be any less blood-thirsty
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

funzyr: eurotrader: OldRod: eurotrader: Once Russia removes all troops from the Ukraine, including the Crimea talks will be considered until then the sanctions will get harsher and the equipment the Ukraine gets will be better.

I just hope there's a Ukraine left when they get done.  The devastation in some of these cities is horrendous

There is $100 billion in former Russian funds sitting in the US to give to the Ukraine after the war is over.

Can we send all the Trumpers to help rebuild, too?


You must really hate Ukrainians.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

philodough: Oh now you're worried about the war?

[Fark user image image 425x135]

So not when thousands of Ukrainians civilians were being and tortured slaughtered?
Not when loads of evidence came to light about the kids being raped to death, huh.
Not even when Russia deliberately pushes third world countries to the edge of famine over this f**king war?

So really this is all about your precious pilfered rubble you're after protecting isn't it.
You're afraid if shiat continues to go even more sideways for pumpkin face, you'll lose your corrupt AF money daddy.

JFC

F**k you Russia, we're re-taking Crimea.


Sorry, but there's zero chance anyone in Russia will ever return Crimea. Putin or otherwise

Might as well ask the US to give up Maine or California
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
GTFO. Pay for Repairs with free gas forever for Ukraine. End of negotiations.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: philodough: Oh now you're worried about the war?

[Fark user image image 425x135]

So not when thousands of Ukrainians civilians were being and tortured slaughtered?
Not when loads of evidence came to light about the kids being raped to death, huh.
Not even when Russia deliberately pushes third world countries to the edge of famine over this f**king war?

So really this is all about your precious pilfered rubble you're after protecting isn't it.
You're afraid if shiat continues to go even more sideways for pumpkin face, you'll lose your corrupt AF money daddy.

JFC

F**k you Russia, we're re-taking Crimea.

Sorry, but there's zero chance anyone in Russia will ever return Crimea. Putin or otherwise

Might as well ask the US to give up Maine or California


That's why they're re-taking it.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: philodough: Oh now you're worried about the war?

[Fark user image image 425x135]

So not when thousands of Ukrainians civilians were being and tortured slaughtered?
Not when loads of evidence came to light about the kids being raped to death, huh.
Not even when Russia deliberately pushes third world countries to the edge of famine over this f**king war?

So really this is all about your precious pilfered rubble you're after protecting isn't it.
You're afraid if shiat continues to go even more sideways for pumpkin face, you'll lose your corrupt AF money daddy.

JFC

F**k you Russia, we're re-taking Crimea.

Sorry, but there's zero chance anyone in Russia will ever return Crimea. Putin or otherwise

Might as well ask the US to give up Maine or California


Not with that attitude they aren't.

Luckily the attitude they seem to be adopting is, "Poke your head out so we can bomb you, and then when you're all dead we can reclaim what is ours", which seems to be working for them.
 
philodough
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: fsbilly: Negotiate what? GTFO and then the West can talk about how you will remove Putin from power.

What despicable people.

NGL, from everything that I've heard and read and seen on the news, most of russia has always been pretty shiat.

A lot of that info came directly from russians themselves.

I used to have a much higher opinion of russians, until I sat down and talked with some of them (to be fair though, they were refugees who fled russia. Though to be fair to them, they only needed to leave because they were jewish).

Life in the USSR, especially for jews, was pretty shiat. Life likely continues being pretty shiat for a lot of people who live there currently, and those who support it are mostly to blame for it's continued shiattiness.


20% of Russian households don't have functional plumbing.
 
munko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He'll pull out before 2024, not before.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: philodough: Oh now you're worried about the war?

[Fark user image image 425x135]

So not when thousands of Ukrainians civilians were being and tortured slaughtered?
Not when loads of evidence came to light about the kids being raped to death, huh.
Not even when Russia deliberately pushes third world countries to the edge of famine over this f**king war?

So really this is all about your precious pilfered rubble you're after protecting isn't it.
You're afraid if shiat continues to go even more sideways for pumpkin face, you'll lose your corrupt AF money daddy.

JFC

F**k you Russia, we're re-taking Crimea.

Sorry, but there's zero chance anyone in Russia will ever return Crimea. Putin or otherwise

Might as well ask the US to give up Maine or California


Russia may not have much choice in the matter.  Ukraine has been striking heavily throughout the south, including Crimea and the Russians are starting to evacuate.  The Kerch bridge is currently a traffic jam going into Russia and will probably remain so for the rest of its short existence.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: ElecricalPast: philodough: Oh now you're worried about the war?

[Fark user image image 425x135]

So not when thousands of Ukrainians civilians were being and tortured slaughtered?
Not when loads of evidence came to light about the kids being raped to death, huh.
Not even when Russia deliberately pushes third world countries to the edge of famine over this f**king war?

So really this is all about your precious pilfered rubble you're after protecting isn't it.
You're afraid if shiat continues to go even more sideways for pumpkin face, you'll lose your corrupt AF money daddy.

JFC

F**k you Russia, we're re-taking Crimea.

Sorry, but there's zero chance anyone in Russia will ever return Crimea. Putin or otherwise

Might as well ask the US to give up Maine or California

That's why they're re-taking it.


No, they're not
And it's not likely they will even seriously try
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If it was planted in The Mirror, it's almost certainly counterintelligence.
 
munko
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: FTFA:"It's believed the elite are worried about losing their freedom in the West, with sanctions put in place earlier this year continuing to take hold."

Maybe even after the dust settles, Russian "elites" should stay the fark in Russia.


maybe taking, arresting etc. of all their boats is making them unnerved to all hell.  any boat that they can link to a Russian is being hassled and sometimes confiscated.  can't an Oglicarch get some peace???
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fsbilly: eurotrader: the Ukraine


THE Ohio State University
 
camaroash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: For the wankers cheering on a couple against Putin, I'd challenge you to take even a passing look at Russian history for the past, say, 1000 years

Now, tell me the chances the next guy after Putin won't be any less blood-thirsty


Putin was opposed to burying Lenin's corpse saying it would be an admission that observing Soviet values for 70 years was wrong. Well no shiat, Sherlock!

That moonfaced cocksucker is still Soviet at heart. Russia can't be taken with even a molecule of salt until both those sons of biatches are in the dirt where they belong.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eurotrader: OldRod: eurotrader: Once Russia removes all troops from the Ukraine, including the Crimea talks will be considered until then the sanctions will get harsher and the equipment the Ukraine gets will be better.

I just hope there's a Ukraine left when they get done.  The devastation in some of these cities is horrendous

There is $100 billion in former Russian funds sitting in the US to give to the Ukraine after the war is over.


Does the US have authority to re-distribute the frozen monies?
I thought they couldn't move it.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

philodough: Maker_of_Roads: fsbilly: Negotiate what? GTFO and then the West can talk about how you will remove Putin from power.

What despicable people.

NGL, from everything that I've heard and read and seen on the news, most of russia has always been pretty shiat.

A lot of that info came directly from russians themselves.

I used to have a much higher opinion of russians, until I sat down and talked with some of them (to be fair though, they were refugees who fled russia. Though to be fair to them, they only needed to leave because they were jewish).

Life in the USSR, especially for jews, was pretty shiat. Life likely continues being pretty shiat for a lot of people who live there currently, and those who support it are mostly to blame for it's continued shiattiness.

20% of Russian households don't have functional plumbing.


Using that logic, I'd like to know what percentage of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have plumbing and how that affects their fighting ability...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fsbilly: eurotrader: the Ukraine Ohio State
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: fsbilly: eurotrader: the Ukraine

THE Ohio State University


Goddammit.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: For the wankers cheering on a couple against Putin, I'd challenge you to take even a passing look at Russian history for the past, say, 1000 years

Now, tell me the chances the next guy after Putin won't be any less blood-thirsty


Totally agreed. Putin isn't an anomaly. He's a product of that system. There are an infinite number of similar Russians waiting to do exactly as he's done.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: eurotrader: OldRod: eurotrader: Once Russia removes all troops from the Ukraine, including the Crimea talks will be considered until then the sanctions will get harsher and the equipment the Ukraine gets will be better.

I just hope there's a Ukraine left when they get done.  The devastation in some of these cities is horrendous

There is $100 billion in former Russian funds sitting in the US to give to the Ukraine after the war is over.

Does the US have authority to re-distribute the frozen monies?
I thought they couldn't move it.


That's just an act of congress away.  And if Russia gets designated as a state sponsor of terrorism I'm not even sure that would be required.
 
groppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope it is Putins medical records
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OptionC: ProcrastinationStation: eurotrader: OldRod: eurotrader: Once Russia removes all troops from the Ukraine, including the Crimea talks will be considered until then the sanctions will get harsher and the equipment the Ukraine gets will be better.

I just hope there's a Ukraine left when they get done.  The devastation in some of these cities is horrendous

There is $100 billion in former Russian funds sitting in the US to give to the Ukraine after the war is over.

Does the US have authority to re-distribute the frozen monies?
I thought they couldn't move it.

That's just an act of congress away.  And if Russia gets designated as a state sponsor of terrorism I'm not even sure that would be required.


ah, gotcha.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: philodough: Maker_of_Roads: fsbilly: Negotiate what? GTFO and then the West can talk about how you will remove Putin from power.

What despicable people.

NGL, from everything that I've heard and read and seen on the news, most of russia has always been pretty shiat.

A lot of that info came directly from russians themselves.

I used to have a much higher opinion of russians, until I sat down and talked with some of them (to be fair though, they were refugees who fled russia. Though to be fair to them, they only needed to leave because they were jewish).

Life in the USSR, especially for jews, was pretty shiat. Life likely continues being pretty shiat for a lot of people who live there currently, and those who support it are mostly to blame for it's continued shiattiness.

20% of Russian households don't have functional plumbing.

Using that logic, I'd like to know what percentage of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have plumbing and how that affects their fighting ability...


That is a strawman.

We aren't comparing their fighting ability. You brought that up aprapos of nothing.

We were remarking on how shiat the country is.

Now if you were wanting to compare Afghanistan's level of shiattiness, that would be on topic.
 
