Sturgis wraps it up, pics or you weren't there
39
Demetrius
54 minutes ago  
That's a rough 51.

Rapmaster2000
51 minutes ago  
Those photos gave me chlamydia.
 
Demetrius
49 minutes ago  

Demetrius: That's a rough 51.

What did you do with my image, Fark?

Let's try this...

Two16
49 minutes ago  
No.

MelGoesOnTour
48 minutes ago  
I can almost smell them from here.
 
ssaoi
47 minutes ago  
Glad to see Randy Quaid made it.
 
spongeboob
46 minutes ago  
You took your baby to Sturgis?
 
tsjonesosu
45 minutes ago  
A dentist friend of mine refers to these events as the "Tattoos before Teeth" rally.
 
skinink
45 minutes ago  
That's a rough 25 year old.

whither_apophis
44 minutes ago  
I'll wait for the pics to post on "hot"wife.com
 
maxandgrinch
43 minutes ago  
Bow wow wow, I don't want Candy, woof

Ick
 
New Rising Sun
43 minutes ago  
It's like rural America's version of burning man.
 
patowen
43 minutes ago  
Awful lot of greybeards. 

We're going to run out of bikers to ride up the hill by your house at full throttle right when you're trying to watch your show.  Then what?
 
Another Government Employee
41 minutes ago  
My Brother-in-law talked about going this year, but life got in the way. Next year isn't looking that good, either.

/ It's one of the few big motorcycle events he hasn't gone to.
 
robodog
41 minutes ago  
44?!?
I honestly would have guess 64.
 
Harry Freakstorm
41 minutes ago  
The barmaid with the outfit made from Covid masks.jpg
 
The Bunyip
40 minutes ago  
Monkeypox enters the chat
 
Vtimlin
40 minutes ago  

patowen: Awful lot of greybeards. 

We're going to run out of bikers to ride up the hill by your house at full throttle right when you're trying to watch your show.  Then what?


Heamer
39 minutes ago  
Surprised I had to scroll halfway down before seeing a "southern heritage" tattoo.
 
MBooda
36 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Monkeypox enters the chat


Covid jumped the shark, so yeah, only other thing farkers can do is talk about how weird participants look.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
36 minutes ago  

Demetrius: That's a rough 51.

To quote Indiana Jones: "It's not the years, it's the mileage."

Enjoy your COVID variants, bikers.
 
robodog
35 minutes ago  

patowen: Awful lot of greybeards. 

We're going to run out of bikers to ride up the hill by your house at full throttle right when you're trying to watch your show.  Then what?


No we aren't, there's plenty of obnoxious 20 and 30 somethings riding around without mufflers, trust me. They just aren't going to Sturgis.

According to the city the average age was 46.5 in 2021 vs 54 in 2019, so attendance grew and the average age went down, so I guess they're doing something to attract the younger 40 set (mostly from Colorado).
 
Zeroth Law
34 minutes ago  

MBooda: The Bunyip: Monkeypox enters the chat

Covid jumped the shark, so yeah, only other thing farkers can do is talk about how weird participants look.


Still spreading. Friend works at a assembly plant in rural AR and a lot of people are out sick. Vax rate is low of course, because rural Arkansas. Post covid syndrome is going to be a biatch.
 
Zeroth Law
34 minutes ago  

robodog: patowen: Awful lot of greybeards. 

We're going to run out of bikers to ride up the hill by your house at full throttle right when you're trying to watch your show.  Then what?

No we aren't, there's plenty of obnoxious 20 and 30 somethings riding around without mufflers, trust me. They just aren't going to Sturgis.

According to the city the average age was 46.5 in 2021 vs 54 in 2019, so attendance grew and the average age went down, so I guess they're doing something to attract the younger 40 set (mostly from Colorado).


Mostly sportbikes tho. Harleys are on their way out, doesn't really gel with the youth. Big heavy pigs.
 
Nick Nostril
33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Those photos gave me chlamydia.


Consider yourself lucky if that's all you caught.

On the bright side, with all the dentists in town, would be a pretty good time to schedule a dental emergency.
 
Gleeman
33 minutes ago  
So the People you want to see topless != People who go topless rule is in effect at Sturgis too.
 
schubie
32 minutes ago  

robodog: 44?!?
I honestly would have guess 64.


They don't call it "speed" for nothing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
29 minutes ago  
SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brandi Morgan
27 minutes ago  
I've always kind of wanted to go there, but I think it's one of those things where the fantasy is better than the reality.

In my imagination, I see a bunch of Jax Teller types from Sons of Anarchy.  I think in real life it's mostly Piney types from Sons of Anarchy.
 
germ78
26 minutes ago  

Gleeman: So the People you want to see topless != People who go topless rule is in effect at Sturgis too.


The law of nude beaches basically.
 
Boojum2k
24 minutes ago  

germ78: Gleeman: So the People you want to see topless != People who go topless rule is in effect at Sturgis too.

The law of nude beaches basically.


Also Burning Man and similar events.
 
Baloo Uriza
23 minutes ago  
scrolls pictures

Did they get the pictures mixed up with the slideshow for the Oregon Country Fair?
 
Boojum2k
20 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: scrolls pictures

Did they get the pictures mixed up with the slideshow for the Oregon Country Fair?


They're the same picture.jpg
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
20 minutes ago  
Cheron
19 minutes ago  
Anyone doing a double? Sturgis then Burning man.
 
Thosw
18 minutes ago  
Candi Preheim: "I can run around half naked and it's okay."

Ron White: "Okay. You can roll 'em up now."
 
misanthropic1
13 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: germ78: Gleeman: So the People you want to see topless != People who go topless rule is in effect at Sturgis too.

The law of nude beaches basically.

Also Burning Man and similar events.


Which burn event(s) are you referencing?   Nudity at Burning Man is very much a rarity now given the proliferation of go-pros and ubiquitous on-site internet access, but back in the day )*( was the exception that proved that rule.

/similar situations still exist
//no, I'm not saying where
///slashies in threes, as is custom
 
Rent Party
12 minutes ago  
The annual gathering of Hell's Accountant's is a place I wasn't, and never will be.

I am way too young to ride slow motorcycles.
 
dennysgod
2 minutes ago  
oh wait....I may have read that wrong
 
