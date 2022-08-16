 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Sir, this is Wendy's - *POW*
    second-degree murder charges, employee Antoine Kendrick, Wendy's employee, 67-year-old customer, PRESCOTT VALLEY  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?


Right? In all my years in retail I always wanted to but I never actually did it.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?


Mom?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice way to throw your life away, idiot.  Hope it was worth it
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read about this elsewhere; reportedly the dead guy dropped a racial slur prior to being relieved of consciousness. Not gonna say it was right to deck him and thus kill him, but clearly the dead guy never watched a worldstar video or he'd have known to keep his trap shut.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Nice way to throw your life away, idiot.  Hope it was worth it


Yeah, juries frown on this sort of thing.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

QuesoDelicioso: I read about this elsewhere; reportedly the dead guy dropped a racial slur prior to being relieved of consciousness. Not gonna say it was right to deck him and thus kill him, but clearly the dead guy never watched a worldstar video or he'd have known to keep his trap shut.


Old white guy in Prescott Valley - pretty much guaranteed he said something horribly racist. Still, you put that on YouTube. You don't punch him in the head.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?


Apparently, a Wendy's employee with poor impulse control.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine ruining your life over a shiatty hamburger. Wendy's might be the first stop in your career as a worker. But it won't be the last. If you don't like hearing people complain, go do something else.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay frosty out there, people.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's farked up.
This happens a lot. I've seen it happen in bar fights. You hit the back of your head hard brain swells and your dead without immediate surgery.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What no video? Nobody own a phone in that town?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YES.
This is the reality of any attack ever anywhere no matter what the attack may have had in mind.

If anyone appears they will attack you, in any way at all. You assume they will kill you, and you turn off any human mercy you imagined to have and you be the animal that will live to see tomorrow.

There is no go easy, there is no, don't want to kill anyone, there is only, do not want to be dead, and whatever ti takes to assure that as fat as possible. If it results in the attacker being dead or permanently broken, WHATEVER.

Any attack could be your death, so every attacker should be treated as attempting murder right then and there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: What no video? Nobody own a phone in that town?


Video on another news source shows the assaulter as the cashier that was being yelled at who walks out from behind the counter and punches the victim from behind.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?


General rule of thumb:  Don't punch people over 50 in the face.  Your odds of facing a murder charge are way higher than lottery odds.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's your food and you'll like it!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?


This guy:
I hope prison is better than working at Wendy's!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?

This guy:
I hope prison is better than working at Wendy's!


He's older than I thought he'd be....
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?

This guy:
I hope prison is better than working at Wendy's!


I think it's about a draw.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: QuesoDelicioso: I read about this elsewhere; reportedly the dead guy dropped a racial slur prior to being relieved of consciousness. Not gonna say it was right to deck him and thus kill him, but clearly the dead guy never watched a worldstar video or he'd have known to keep his trap shut.

Old white guy in Prescott Valley - pretty much guaranteed he said something horribly racist. Still, you put that on YouTube. You don't punch him in the head.


Now that the man is dead, can we use the security video for good?

By showing every Karen what might happen if you complain so much that an employee becomes emotionally unhinged!
 
Wesdog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?


Tell me you've never worked a service job without telling me you've never worked a service job.

I've had 90+ little old ladies who could barely shuffle into the store that deserved to be punched in the head for the way they treated employees.

So how he "complained" about his meal probably dictated the response that he got. He likely thought he could talk to everyone in there however he wanted because he was "the customer" and his experience in Wendy's that day should have been of the utmost priority to every employee in the store.

I've told a guy if he said one more word I was going to come around the counter and beat him unconscious in front of his 10 year old son. I meant it to, 3 other employees and 2 customers had to keep me from following his fat arse out the door and teaching him some respect. Also told the regional manager and store manager that if ANY other customer talked to me that way they were going to be dealt with the same way and if they didn't like it I would leave immediately. I stayed for another 3 years.

There absolutely could be justification for a Wendy's employee to hit a 67 year old man in the head. If you don't treat people with respect eventually someone will put you in your place and remind you that you aren't the king of the world.

Some people in this world aren't going to stand there while you talk to them like you are their parent and try to embarrass/degrade them in public. Just remember some people will make you regret opening your mouth if you talk to them the wrong way.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: I hope prison is better than working at Wendy's!


Most of the people at my local Wendy's have probably done time. Ain't no body else working fast food these days. Hell $18+/hr and you get to punch people in the face for calling you the n-word. Sounds like a good gig.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rather a waste of two lives.  The dead Karen man, and the guy who smacked him.

What kind of idiot yells at first line customer service?  Old guy learned about his declining physical limitations, well, he didn't so much learn, as that would require continued consciousness.  He was old enough he would have grown up in a world where you learn that you talk smack, you get hit.  Guess he forgot.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?


And what's their fark handle?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pow, Right in the Kisser! - Insane Edition
Youtube goY_vLpfrWk
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Antoine Kendrick had the beef.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My dad once complained about the cost of a coffee at Dunkin Donuts, I guess they just raised their prices or something or he hadn't been to one in a decade, I dunno, divorced old men are cranks.  Anyway, he got laughed out of the place. 

Old dudes think we all need to listen to them.  Lol no just no.  GTFO.  Dude shoulda just used the old guy as a comedy slapping post - just ripped him about all the old guy stuff.  Impotence, ED, loss of hair/teeth/congnitive function etc etc etc and just kept going till he stroked out.
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"A customer complained about his food order which led employee Antoine Kendrick to come out from behind the counter and hit the 67-year-old customer in the head,"

Well, he shouldn't have mouthed off like that.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Rather a waste of two lives.  The dead Karen man, and the guy who smacked him.

What kind of idiot yells at first line customer service?  Old guy learned about his declining physical limitations, well, he didn't so much learn, as that would require continued consciousness.  He was old enough he would have grown up in a world where you learn that you talk smack, you get hit.  Guess he forgot.


He grew up in a world where he was allowed to treat service people and minorities like that, and everyone let them get away with it.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I saw the video of this a week ago. The punch was farking brutal
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Getting violent because of words has never made sense to me.  Especially over the last 20 years, it seems like you are either going to get charged, sued, or the person's coming back with a weapon/friends.

If everything goes exactly right, what happens after you deck the asshole?
 
pacified
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fafo Boomer
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: I read about this elsewhere; reportedly the dead guy dropped a racial slur prior to being relieved of consciousness. Not gonna say it was right to deck him and thus kill him, but clearly the dead guy never watched a worldstar video or he'd have known to keep his trap shut.


I think this was another case.

The mugshots are different people at least.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From the screenshot it was a sucker punch, too. What a POS!
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PvtStash: YES.
This is the reality of any attack ever anywhere no matter what the attack may have had in mind.

If anyone appears they will attack you, in any way at all. You assume they will kill you, and you turn off any human mercy you imagined to have and you be the animal that will live to see tomorrow.

There is no go easy, there is no, don't want to kill anyone, there is only, do not want to be dead, and whatever ti takes to assure that as fat as possible. If it results in the attacker being dead or permanently broken, WHATEVER.

Any attack could be your death, so every attacker should be treated as attempting murder right then and there.


Lighten up on the self defense murder fantasy Francis
 
Klyukva
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wesdog: SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?

Tell me you've never worked a service job without telling me you've never worked a service job.

I've had 90+ little old ladies who could barely shuffle into the store that deserved to be punched in the head for the way they treated employees.

So how he "complained" about his meal probably dictated the response that he got. He likely thought he could talk to everyone in there however he wanted because he was "the customer" and his experience in Wendy's that day should have been of the utmost priority to every employee in the store.

I've told a guy if he said one more word I was going to come around the counter and beat him unconscious in front of his 10 year old son. I meant it to, 3 other employees and 2 customers had to keep me from following his fat arse out the door and teaching him some respect. Also told the regional manager and store manager that if ANY other customer talked to me that way they were going to be dealt with the same way and if they didn't like it I would leave immediately. I stayed for another 3 years.

There absolutely could be justification for a Wendy's employee to hit a 67 year old man in the head. If you don't treat people with respect eventually someone will put you in your place and remind you that you aren't the king of the world.

Some people in this world aren't going to stand there while you talk to them like you are their parent and try to embarrass/degrade them in public. Just remember some people will make you regret opening your mouth if you talk to them the wrong way.


After you put someone in his place with your fists, Johnny Law will put you in yours. Do you think the cashier in the article came out ahead? The old man lost maybe a decade or two of declining health. Head Puncher will be spending years in the prime of his life locked in a box while the other guy spent those years of his youth free and enjoying himself.
 
98RKC
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fast Times Ridgemont High: I'm going to kick 100% of your ass
Youtube OXMlL_cr8eo

Was it this guy?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's an article with the video.

https://www.azfamily.com/2022/08/08/graphic-video-wendys-employee-sucker-punches-customer-prescott-valley/

Nothing about what was said prior to the sucker punch.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NEVER hit an old man in the head, even if he spouts a racial slur.

/sweep the leg
//it's way funnier and will likely keep you out of prison for second degree murder
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
White dude looks frail for 67.  Wonder if he had the asshole version of early onset dementia or some other progressive disease.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wesdog: SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?

Tell me you've never worked a service job without telling me you've never worked a service job.

I've had 90+ little old ladies who could barely shuffle into the store that deserved to be punched in the head for the way they treated employees.

So how he "complained" about his meal probably dictated the response that he got. He likely thought he could talk to everyone in there however he wanted because he was "the customer" and his experience in Wendy's that day should have been of the utmost priority to every employee in the store.

I've told a guy if he said one more word I was going to come around the counter and beat him unconscious in front of his 10 year old son. I meant it to, 3 other employees and 2 customers had to keep me from following his fat arse out the door and teaching him some respect. Also told the regional manager and store manager that if ANY other customer talked to me that way they were going to be dealt with the same way and if they didn't like it I would leave immediately. I stayed for another 3 years.

There absolutely could be justification for a Wendy's employee to hit a 67 year old man in the head. If you don't treat people with respect eventually someone will put you in your place and remind you that you aren't the king of the world.

Some people in this world aren't going to stand there while you talk to them like you are their parent and try to embarrass/degrade them in public. Just remember some people will make you regret opening your mouth if you talk to them the wrong way.


So you are willing to murder someone if they hurt your feefees?

Yikes.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: PvtStash: YES.
This is the reality of any attack ever anywhere no matter what the attack may have had in mind.

If anyone appears they will attack you, in any way at all. You assume they will kill you, and you turn off any human mercy you imagined to have and you be the animal that will live to see tomorrow.

There is no go easy, there is no, don't want to kill anyone, there is only, do not want to be dead, and whatever ti takes to assure that as fat as possible. If it results in the attacker being dead or permanently broken, WHATEVER.

Any attack could be your death, so every attacker should be treated as attempting murder right then and there.

Lighten up on the self defense murder fantasy Francis


Well he isn't wrong, in a real street confrontation one should seek to avoid the situation before it starts or extract themselves before it 'gets going' but once you are in 'it' then one should not be underestimating the danger one is in.  Better to be tried by 12 than carried by 6 they always say.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wesdog: SpectroBoy: Jeezus, who the fark punches a 67 year old person in the face!?!?!?

Tell me you've never worked a service job without telling me you've never worked a service job.

I've had 90+ little old ladies who could barely shuffle into the store that deserved to be punched in the head for the way they treated employees.

So how he "complained" about his meal probably dictated the response that he got. He likely thought he could talk to everyone in there however he wanted because he was "the customer" and his experience in Wendy's that day should have been of the utmost priority to every employee in the store.

I've told a guy if he said one more word I was going to come around the counter and beat him unconscious in front of his 10 year old son. I meant it to, 3 other employees and 2 customers had to keep me from following his fat arse out the door and teaching him some respect. Also told the regional manager and store manager that if ANY other customer talked to me that way they were going to be dealt with the same way and if they didn't like it I would leave immediately. I stayed for another 3 years.

There absolutely could be justification for a Wendy's employee to hit a 67 year old man in the head. If you don't treat people with respect eventually someone will put you in your place and remind you that you aren't the king of the world.

Some people in this world aren't going to stand there while you talk to them like you are their parent and try to embarrass/degrade them in public. Just remember some people will make you regret opening your mouth if you talk to them the wrong way.


MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fast food. It's a rough business.
asmodeus224
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark, I am disappoint

Scarface: Fuck You...fuck you...fuck you...you're cool...FUCK you...I'm out!!
Youtube 8OqIWptswbs
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Imagine ruining your life over a shiatty hamburger. Wendy's might be the first stop in your career as a worker. But it won't be the last. If you don't like hearing people complain, go do something else.


The guy was 35 years old
Little late for a first stop in a career.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One less hothead and one less racist in society? Sounds like a win-win.
 
