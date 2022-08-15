 Skip to content
(CNBC)   To combat declining enrollment, colleges need to embrace better customer service, like making it easier to appeal low grades, instead of, say, making a degree affordable   (cnbc.com) divider line
jman144
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Offer degrees in lucrative emerging fields like "social media influencer"?
 
Halpha Blomega [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Indeed.  What would we ever do with educated poors?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And/or fewer Jane Austen novels.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Halpha Blomega: Indeed.  What would we ever do with educated poors?


No one will ever give you the education to overthrow them
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CSB: my college just canceled a class I needed to meet my minor prerequisite, three weeks before class starts.

It's super shiatty, and I had to scramble to find another class to attend to substitute.

As a result, I now have to drive thirty minutes to campus and back four times a week instead of two, because I had to take a Tuesday/Thursday class when I already have Monday/Wednesday class. They do such a horrible farking job of taking care of their students. Higher education is a farking racket and the only way to get decent paying management jobs in the corporate world.
 
invictus2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There is a value in education for the sake of education.

That being said there are a lot of jobs that require a college degree for no real reason other than prestige. There are some positions, especially entry level office where they require a degree, because they require a degree.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fun part is watching Republican state legislatures cut funding to public schools and universities. The real kicker comes in when universities can't raise tuition to cover costs because of state funding rules so as people retire they don't get replaced and services suffer as fewer and fewer people are doing work loads for more then one person. Then a portion of those quit finding something better in the public sector and that makes the problem worse for customer service on an already strained system.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How about focusing on the education? lowering costs and getting rid of general education classes that do nothing but pad the bill.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: And/or fewer Jane Austen novels.

[Fark user image image 425x240]


Shut your damn mouth

/English lit major
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When I was a TA, you were more than welcome to appeal a grade to me, but it was more likely that interaction would end with you losing additional points rather than gaining any.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Students are not just "customers", they are also "the product".  Balancing these two realities is difficult.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm retired, have been for a couple years now.  I'm also bored, being retired kinda sucks in that now I have 40+ hours in a week to fill without the $$$ to fill them.

Decided to enroll in a community college course for whatever.  It was 3 units, or 3 hours a week.  Cost back when I was young and broke and did community college cuz $$$$?   Maybe $50, + $15 per unit for the course, + books.  The books well overshadowed the other costs.  When I went to college in the 80s books were by far my #1 expense.

Last year?  $450 just to register.  Plus parking, $150.  Plus fees for taking the course.  I was looking at close to $800 just to take 1 course (it was a singing course, Christian churches from the time I was 5 to 18 gave me a huge phobia about singing).  I figured I haven't been to a church since I was 18 except for funerals, and it was time to beat this phobia.  After figuring out the cost, yeah, don't hold your breath waiting for me to sing happy birthday to you.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you want to make college more affordable, then do something about the college-textbook racket.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fano: Halpha Blomega: Indeed.  What would we ever do with educated poors?

No one will ever give you the education to overthrow them


I have that quote on my classroom wall.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Students are not just "customers", they are also "the product".  Balancing these two realities is difficult.


Students are not the customers.
Parents are the customers.

/adult continuing education is more of a side hustle
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: BretMavrik: And/or fewer Jane Austen novels.

[Fark user image image 425x240]

Shut your damn mouth

/English lit major


Nah, he has a point.

/Also an English Lit major
 
Snotnose
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hit post too soon.  My point is, college should be cheap, but not free.  If you make it free every idiot that can't recite alphabet from A-Z will enroll, wasting resources.  If you make it too expensive, as it is now, then gifted kids with no resources are screwed.

I don't know where I'd be now if community college hadn't been affordable.  Let alone transfer my credits to a 4 year college.

Granted, retired me wanting to learn how to sing after being abused by Christian assholes (no, not sexually.  Just mentally) is not like Johnny WhosMyDaddy learning Calculus.  Then again, I did algebra through diffy Q's at Community college and all those credits transferred to a 4 year program.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The year congress made it illegal to get out of college debt via bankruptcy was the year nobody should have enrolled.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
jman144:

Hey! My brother is learning that in his MBA program!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: How about focusing on the education? lowering costs and getting rid of general education classes that do nothing but pad the bill.


Technical and vocational schools are great and I support them wholeheartedly. But that's not a university.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: The year congress made it illegal to get out of college debt via bankruptcy was the year nobody should have enrolled.


It's was done fairly quietly, the average person knew nothing about it until more recently.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fano: Halpha Blomega: Indeed.  What would we ever do with educated poors?

No one will ever give you the education to overthrow them


This isn't about hidden knowledge, it's profit motive, plain and simple. Boomers making bank by charging vastly more than the inflation-adjusted cost they themselves were charged. Because they can.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jman144: Offer degrees in lucrative emerging fields like "social media influencer"?


I've encountered quite a few college kids making a living for themselves on a new social media platform called "OnlyFans." I find their work ethic very inspiring!

>zip<
 
Snotnose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dodo David: If you want to make college more affordable, then do something about the college-textbook racket.


This.  farking this.

Unless you're at Master's or higher a textbook from 40 years ago will serve you just fine.  I remember, 40 years ago, buying the older revs of textbooks for 1/10 the price hoping the problem sets would match up.

Tell me, has 3rd semester calculus (you know, the one in 3 variables where you play with spheres instead of circles) changed much in the past, oh, 80 years?  Trig?  Algebra?  College Algebra?  Chemistry 110/120/140?  Organic chemistry 210/220/240?  Physics?  I mean, until you get into Quantum Wave Theory physics hasn't changed much in the past 50 years.

Economics?  Sociology?   Women's studies?  English Lit?  Who gives a fark, those are useless courses anyway.  Well, maybe not useless.  But not worth spending north of $100 for textbooks per class.

There is no reason why a student can't download a PDF of a 40 y/o textbook, watch some of the best teachers in the past 40 years teach, and score an A on the test after spending $0.34 on bandwidth.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Wack: pastramithemosterotic: BretMavrik: And/or fewer Jane Austen novels.

[Fark user image image 425x240]

Shut your damn mouth

/English lit major

Nah, he has a point.

/Also an English Lit major


gotta agree with you there

/econ and some poli sci and some math 'diy' major
//flowing prose is lovely but jfc calm your tits a bit on the over exposition, ma'am
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That sounds right. Leave the courses as expensive as always, but make the degree worth less.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Dodo David: If you want to make college more affordable, then do something about the college-textbook racket.

This.  farking this.

Unless you're at Master's or higher a textbook from 40 years ago will serve you just fine.  I remember, 40 years ago, buying the older revs of textbooks for 1/10 the price hoping the problem sets would match up.

Tell me, has 3rd semester calculus (you know, the one in 3 variables where you play with spheres instead of circles) changed much in the past, oh, 80 years?  Trig?  Algebra?  College Algebra?  Chemistry 110/120/140?  Organic chemistry 210/220/240?  Physics?  I mean, until you get into Quantum Wave Theory physics hasn't changed much in the past 50 years.

Economics? Sociology?   Women's studies?  English Lit?  Who gives a fark, those are useless courses anyway. Well, maybe not useless.  But not worth spending north of $100 for textbooks per class.

There is no reason why a student can't download a PDF of a 40 y/o textbook, watch some of the best teachers in the past 40 years teach, and score an A on the test after spending $0.34 on bandwidth.


*screeching halt*

You do know that almost every single multidisciplinary effort has at least one economist, ya? And it's not because of their (in?)ability to make predictions, it's about the collective tools of the analytical trade. People who think econ is useless have no idea what econ in fact entails.

/also... sociology is worthless? wat?
//and women's studies and english lit? wat?
///you sound like a cringey stembro.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MindStalker: Dustin_00: The year congress made it illegal to get out of college debt via bankruptcy was the year nobody should have enrolled.

It's was done fairly quietly, the average person knew nothing about it until more recently.


shiat, I didn't find out about it until I went Ch. 7 in 2005. That was a fantastic surprise for the ages.

/they came up with a solution to a nonexistent problem and created a problem.
//just another giveaway to the richest among us.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  
TFA really doesn't say a word about making college more affordable. Amazing.
 
