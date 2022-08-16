 Skip to content
(CNN)   We're giving snakes legs now? Are you people farking crazy?   (cnn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I cut off a guy's arms and legs and it's all, "You're a monster!" and "Oh my god! All this blood!"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We have those. They're called centipedes.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Snake with Legs - Rick and Morty (Season 4)
Youtube fg1OTnb1mgY
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, that's quite a pointless contraption, isn't it?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So you made a lizard.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Laurie Anderson - Langue D'amour
Youtube U-2fqdkbAPg
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Goes against Gods plan


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This seems ill-advised.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now do one for an adult anaconda.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The snakes movement is not causing the walking action - it 'walks' as an empty tube.
By this logic, he could have taped it to a skateboard and claimed it was Tony Hawk
 
Themissingsith
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is how it starts...
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why would you link to a CNN blurb about the actual YouTube video?

giving snakes they're legs back.
Youtube 1SgGfMlbCoM


Also, if you don't know Allen Pan, he's a bit of a troll, which I love. The title of the video has changed twice, both times with the wrong "their" lol.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kinda looks like Dirk Benedict
 
NobleHam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was dumb as fark.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NobleHam: That was dumb as fark.


Yeah that pretty much describes Allen Pan videos lol. He's a brilliant engineer that makes stuff that no one needs or would use. This is one of my favorites.

Fixing one of Mythbusters Biggest Mistakes
Youtube lHVkCyFo5mY
 
