(CNN)   Former LA County fire captain who took photos of Kobe Bryant and his dead daughter to share with friends at a bar walks off witness stand because it's just so hard for him to remember that terrible day and nobody understands his pain   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lock the asshole up.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jordan repeatedly said he did not remember taking photographs because he has blocked that day out of his memory since retiring in early 2021.

JFC
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn't know you could walk off a witness stand.   Contempt of Court?  Bad law thingie?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I didn't know you could walk off a witness stand.   Contempt of Court?  Bad law thingie?


We've been suckers this whole time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Perhaps some photos will help him remember....
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I was the Judge, I would've thrown the biggest book I had laying around my desk so hard that it would've knocked the farker out cold when it cracked against the back of his head
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: If I was the Judge, I would've thrown the biggest book I had laying around my desk so hard that it would've knocked the farker out cold when it cracked against the back of his head


Or a cheeseburger
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Unless I'm missing something, he was tasked to take photos of the scene and then shared them with someone else in his department. I'm not so sure I see the outrage.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I didn't know you could walk off a witness stand.   Contempt of Court?  Bad law thingie?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Red/Blue line privilege. They are above the law.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Jordan repeatedly said he did not remember taking photographs because he has blocked that day out of his memory since retiring in early 2021.

JFC


I declare selective Alzheimer's!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Unless I'm missing something, he was tasked to take photos of the scene and then shared them with someone else in his department. I'm not so sure I see the outrage.


I now see he shared them with a bartender friend to whom he'd vent. Still...what's the big deal?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The Exit Stencilist: If I was the Judge, I would've thrown the biggest book I had laying around my desk so hard that it would've knocked the farker out cold when it cracked against the back of his head

Or a cheeseburger


Ahh... mon Hamburgler, touché
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why back in my day, fire chiefs limited themselves to arson sprees.

SMH
 
