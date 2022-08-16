 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   There may be a chessboard and remote control in that house? Well, no reason to let the Fourth Amendment get in the way   (wsbtv.com) divider line
23
    More: Asinine, Handcuffs, Police, Lawsuit, The Police, Khanay Yancey, Gregory Tillman, police assistance, officer's bodycam  
•       •       •

1302 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 10:01 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the 2nd ok? That's all that matters.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh, the old "she was coming right at me!" defence.

Three day suspension? I'd have thought "fired, prosecuted for assault, sure for damages and barred from ever working in law enforcement ever again" would have been more appropriate.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The charges against Yancey were dropped.

Wait, what was she charged with? Oh, here's the lawsuit:

https://casetext.com/case/yancey-v-tillman-1

Plaintiff specifically told Defendant Tillman that she had a seizure disorder and restrictive lung disease. Id. at 9. Defendant Tillman nonetheless remained on top of Plaintiff, and she subsequently had a seizure. Id.

In lieu of an arrest, Plaintiff was given citations on charges of misdemeanor obstruction and criminal trespass - family violence.

/ Amazingly, this is one of those rare cases where the court entirely denied the officer's claims of qualified immunity.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they break into her safe?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"
In a taped deposition for the lawsuit Tillman explained why he broke the door and went inside the home. "At that time, I believed that my safety was at risk," he said.
Miller found that response odd: "You can't be afraid of what's on the other side and then break in the other side of the door," she pointed out."

Cop logic. All cops are corrupt, racist, lazy pigs.
 
bdub77
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It first voted to recommend his termination and then voted to recommend a three-day suspension with additional training.

More training? What kind of training, how to assault disabled women?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Ahhh, the old "she was coming right at me!" defence.

Three day suspension? I'd have thought "fired, prosecuted for assault, sure for damages and barred from ever working in law enforcement ever again" would have been more appropriate.


Officer Twitchy should have been referred to POST for a Certification review (It DOES happen sometimes with these situations). But don't worry, even if he does quietly resign from Clayton, he'll show up somewhere else.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: "
In a taped deposition for the lawsuit Tillman explained why he broke the door and went inside the home. "At that time, I believed that my safety was at risk," he said.
Miller found that response odd: "You can't be afraid of what's on the other side and then break in the other side of the door," she pointed out."

Cop logic. All cops are corrupt, racist, lazy pigs.


At this point they might as well clock in, sign an affidavit that they believe they are in danger for the entirety of their shift, and then go about their business. That way everything is covered. No need for silly testimony in cases like this - it's already in writing.

Back the yellow-bellied blue!
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If he was in fear in that situation, i think he's not really LEO material. Sorry dude, you just admitted under oath that you're a pants-shiatting coward. No badge for you.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When does she get her passports back?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Is the 2nd ok? That's all that matters.


It's shaken, sitting in the back of an ambulance huddled under a Mylar blanket and sipping hot cocoa.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If we're going to back the second amendment so zealously, perhaps citizens should be offered qualified immunity against police officers who violate castle doctrine by not entering without a warrant?
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In a just world, that cop would be looking at a 4-20 year prison sentence for breaking and entering and assualt. Police have no right to enter a house without a warrant and that violation right there should be enough to end any officer's career permanently.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: When does she get her passports back?


One does not simply steal a man's tv remote. The officer understood that universal LAW!
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, all of us that have ever made a move can attest NOTHING is ever misplaced by us or stolen by professional movers during the process. This woman had to be a hardened criminal.
 
freidog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bdub77: It first voted to recommend his termination and then voted to recommend a three-day suspension with additional training.

More training? What kind of training, how to assault disabled women?


How to turn off your body camera before committing crimes,
How to plant an 8 ball of coke on someone.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just realized that he was in danger because the chessboard had black pieces on it.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Ahhh, the old "she was coming right at me!" defence.

Three day suspension? I'd have thought "fired, prosecuted for assault, sure for damages and barred from ever working in law enforcement ever again" would have been more appropriate.


In a bizarro commie nation where Police aren't revered as gods maybe
But, seriously, who'd want to live in such a hell hole?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman."


Fark Yancey. That jerk stole Fry's lucky clover, his name and his dream of being the first man on Mars and... OMG did it get dusty in here all of a sudden.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cmon you've never been that mad when you can't find the remote??
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A mother is suing after

Why does it matter if she produced offspring?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bdub77: It first voted to recommend his termination and then voted to recommend a three-day suspension with additional training.

More training? What kind of training, how to assault disabled women?


Lesson #1: How to cause a body cam malfunction with plausible deniability before you assault people for disrespecting your authority.

Lesson #2: How to corrupt body cam data if you wanted to attack someone so badly you forgot Lesson #1

Lesson #3: Logging evidence. If you can't implement Lesson #2 keep calm. Evidence gets "lost" all the time. Here's how.
 
farker99
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's when he break the door to get inside
Well written article.
/Georgia
//Don't expect more really.
///Three for completeness.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.