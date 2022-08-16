 Skip to content
(Food Network)   Because who WOULDN'T want to stay in an '80s-vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-themed motel room?   (foodnetwork.com) divider line
31
    More: Cool, Bed, Arcade Room features, Pabst Blue Ribbon, overnight stay, vintage ad campaign, Part of Pabst Blue Ribbon, classic '80s arcade games, king-size bed  
1280 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stranger things have happened..
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1986, to be exact.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have done two different dive bar rooms and skipped the arcade.

I'm pretty sure my mother in law had the sofa in the "rec room".
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that shiat! We're sleeping with Pabst Blue Ribbon!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually you need a black light to spot the nasty farkstains in motel rooms. Usually...
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember things looking like that in the 80s.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Midnight Madness (1980's style) - Pabst Blue Ribbon.mp4
Youtube GwD7P7Yg_qg


Trivia note: The guy who recognizing the PBR theme is Hitchcock from Brooklyn Nine Nine.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wallpaper made me nauseous just looking at it in the photo.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: 1986, to be exact.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I came to post that Blue Velvet is the entire reason that PBR became a hipster beer. Well played.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Hitchcock from Brooklyn Nine Nine


And apparently he's also Hoss Cartwright's son?!!! So weird.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the result of the honeymoon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come with 1980s vintage cigarette smoke odor?
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GwD7P7Yg_qg]

Trivia note: The guy who recognizing the PBR theme is Hitchcock from Brooklyn Nine Nine.


I'm 47 and I've never heard of Midnight Madness, that does not look like a Disney film in any way. It's got Michael J Fox and Paul Ruebens?!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would need and a cowboy hat and a rhinestone shirt first.

/and I'm not buying either of those things
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does like the bathroom stall at a Foreigner concert?
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plato's Salty Discharge:

FFS. Does it smelllike a bathroom stall at a Foreigner concert?
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move it back about three decades and you might have something.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_hate_your_god: gunga galunga: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GwD7P7Yg_qg]

Trivia note: The guy who recognizing the PBR theme is Hitchcock from Brooklyn Nine Nine.

I'm 47 and I've never heard of Midnight Madness, that does not look like a Disney film in any way. It's got Michael J Fox and Paul Ruebens?!


This was an early Disney PG-rating, which appears to have been their attempt at an Animal House type movie (it even has Stephen Furst). Prior to release, they removed the Disney label. They only recently started started claiming ownership after the movie ended up developping a cult following. In a nutshell, it's about an all night scavenger hunt. Paul Reubens is just a cameo. A very young pre-Family Ties Michael J Fox was hired because they needed a somebody who could pass for 13, but was at least 18 so they could shoot nights and not be hampered by child labor laws.

The movie is phenomenally stupid, yet some people (like myself) find something endearing in how joyfully the movie wallows in its own stupidity.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why?? What is wrong with a standard issue roadside motel room? Why do you have to do this?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've never stayed in a motel room that wasn't J&B themed.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: Plato's Salty Discharge:

FFS. Does it smelllike a bathroom stall at a Foreigner concert?


Perhaps there is some salty discharge in/on your keyboard?
 
QFarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was totally expecting this to be located in PA.

/Rolling Rock to the west
//Yuengling to the east
///Pabst and Genessee everywhere in between.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My Gods those rooms look hideous!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My home away from home.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The rec room has more of a later 70's vibe.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
$9.99 for a case of bar bottles when I was in college in Western Mass.

All I'm saying was, it worked.  And was a damn good bang for the buck.

//was
///my lawn, off of it
 
2KanZam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pdieten: They should have done two different dive bar rooms and skipped the arcade.

I'm pretty sure my mother in law had the sofa in the "rec room".



I had the couch AND chair in my first house in college.

I remember that before we moved out, we cut open the back of the chair and retrieved lots of cash, my knife and several bags of drugs
 
swankywanky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GwD7P7Yg_qg]

Trivia note: The guy who recognizing the PBR theme is Hitchcock from Brooklyn Nine Nine.


Fagabeefe? Haha. Fagabeefe

//underrated flick
///at lest for the nostalgia angle
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pabst Blue Ribbon commercial - 1979 - starring Patrick Swayze
Youtube nTVj5lIkxp4
 
