(Metro)   Hunter upsets viewers by calling animals "inconsequential," most likely for forgetting to mention most are also delicious   (metro.co.uk) divider line
12
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I imagine he then puts on a white pith hat and heads out for a spot of tea.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"'Inconsequential. Individual animals are,' Hadoke repeated. 'The key point is the ecosystem's sustainability of populations, and sometimes, when human-animal conflict happens, people will always take the role of protecting humans.'He went on to remind viewers: 'They could have told everyone not to go there, and they did and continued to do it." He's not wrong.jpg
 
Cheron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What did he say about his laptop?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cheron: What did he say about his laptop?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "'Inconsequential. Individual animals are,' Hadoke repeated. 'The key point is the ecosystem's sustainability of populations, and sometimes, when human-animal conflict happens, people will always take the role of protecting humans.'He went on to remind viewers: 'They could have told everyone not to go there, and they did and continued to do it." He's not wrong.jpg


Yeah, I don't understand the controversy, unless you're absolutely determined to cherry pick the word "inconsequential" out of context and ignore his actual point. I guess some people just have a daily outrage quota they have to fill.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That article is a headfark.
The guy says it's a shame that animals are inconsequential, but when human safety is threatened the authorities will remove or euthanize a problem animal.

And then a bunch of people on the internet go ballistic.

Anyway, I guess I fell for the bait or something.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I used to enjoy fishing, and hunted a bit when I was in high school. Fishing was relaxing. I liked being outdoors and on the water. I also find fresh fish delicious. I gave it up, however, partly because of lack of time. But I guess I don't see as much a point in it. I can get in a canoe or sailboat, and I don't have to have a rod and reel to have a nice time. I find sailing particularly relaxing if the weather is right and a breeze keeps me moving very nicely.

Anymore the idea of fishing just doesn't seem quite right. You see, that fish was probably having a pretty good day until I came along and spoiled it. I don't think I should kill anything for my own enjoyment, and catch-and-release seems pretty much like torture for the fish. Besides, I pretty sure that fish has a smaller carbon footprint them me, so I should probably leave him alone.

I don't object to others fishing or hunting if it is for food. But killing something for sport, especially for a trophy, doesn't seem very good for the soul.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The animals are inconsequential?  You don't come here for the hunting, do you?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ask the wife of a dentist if hunting is inconsequential
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The point is, humans have prioritized human health, safety, and wellbeing over that of the animals in the ecosystems.

This is what will lead to mass extinction of pretty much every wild animal bigger than a songbird.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
'Unfortunately, authorities have to protect stupid people,' which left Rinder taken aback.

Whoever this Rinder is, his shtick appears to be feigning outrage over uncontroversial and obviously true statements.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
See, this is why farmers generally don't give names to their livestock. They didn't put down "a walrus," they put down "Freya." If you give the animal a name, then it's not just an animal anymore.
 
