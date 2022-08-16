 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Man throws cheeseburger at girlfriend with such force that when the sandwich struck the back of her head, the woman fell over the curb onto the ground. Yup, Florida   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing they didn't get busy in that Burger King bathroom
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got a pretty good arm if you can whip a cheeseburger at someone and knock them to the ground.

Lots of baseball winter camps in the region - maybe he should try out.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nickolas66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You want fries wit' dat?!!"
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheeseburger Battery is the name of my all acoustic Meat Puppets/Metallica jam band.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the beef!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunt also told police that he did not think the cheeseburger strike "caused her to slip on the curb and fall onto the ground."

Cheeseburger Strike is my secret Krav Maga technique. It's not kosher, but it's effective.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just get this out if the way early on, shall we?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He switched from throwing KFC, as this resulting in two battering convictions.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the crap was in that cheeseburger?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean. Domestic violence aside, is it wrong to think "still, that's a good throwing arm"?

//short answer on both : Yes.
 
vevolis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE, CHEESEBURGER, THERE, I THREW IT TWICE.
 
neofonz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't know if I believe this actually happened. It sounds like a whopper to me.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I will hazard to guess that you'd have to be at least a little drunk to be knocked over by a cheeseburger.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
perhaps she slipped on a pop tart
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

neongoats: You got a pretty good arm if you can whip a cheeseburger at someone and knock them to the ground.

Lots of baseball winter camps in the region - maybe he should try out.


The Tigers could use some help...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Domestic violence charge? Would you like fries with that?
 
neofonz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
is it bad i kind of hope he yelled "have it your way" before the strike ?
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: What the crap was in that cheeseburger?


Sounds like some impossible meat to me!
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kindms: is it bad i kind of hope he yelled "have it your way" before the strike ?


No.  Frankly anyone who remembers those commercials is obligated to share that wish.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like a death from the latter episodes of Dead Like Me,  where they didn't have the budget for plausible deaths anymore, but kept them wacky.

/Someone was actually killed by a thrown paperback book during that part of that show.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If getting hit by a BK cheeseburger knocks you to the ground you have way bigger issues than a jerk boyfriend.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey... has anyone seen this guy's brother, Mike?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He got himself in quite a pickle. Should have cheesed it before the cops got there and started grilling him.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
twt-thumbs.washtimes.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning

/it was right
// there
/ 3!
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Throwin some flame broiled heat
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: [twt-thumbs.washtimes.com image 850x495]

Wanted for questioning

/it was right
// there
/ 3!


I don't want to get all political or anything but you really think that man could actually his his target?
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't that happen to Derek Jeter?
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: EnderWiggnz: [twt-thumbs.washtimes.com image 850x495]

Wanted for questioning

/it was right
// there
/ 3!

I don't want to get all political or anything but you really think that man could actually his his target?


With that amount of large ass?  Accuracy by voluminous whale.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As made up stories go, this one's a whopper.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Ben Affleck said I could!
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 425x239]
/Ben Affleck said I could!


Look at that smug "yo, I'm cool" face.  He wishes he were as cool as this guy:

Jason Alexander in 1985 McDonald's Ad
Youtube Eh1kmVwS4Hw
 
drtgb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My dad was no grill master and some of his burgers could knock you out if they were thrown at you.

I would come home sometimes and ask, "What's for dinner?" My sister would look sad and say, "Hockey pucks."
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UberDave: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 425x300]


I will never forget Ghastly's fanart of Hamburglar and Grimace.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ less than a minute ago  

geekbikerskum: I will never forget Ghastly's fanart of Hamburglar and Grimace.


Oh yeah, NSFW, if you're unfamiliar with Ghastly's work.
 
