(BBC) You know who would make the best period dignity officer, and really understand the challenges faced by women who can't afford sanitary products each month? This guy
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone had to think it was a good idea to hire a man, but what man in their right mind would take the job?  You'd never be able to go out with your friends for a drink ever again without hearing bloody abattoir jokes all night long.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said this on fark before, but I'll say it again:

If you're a guy, even if you live alone, go get some women's sanitary products and put them under the sink in your guest bathroom. You can easily find a woman who can guide you to get the right stuff.

We dudes need to be better allies about this kind of thing. You wouldn't expect a guest to bring their own toilet paper, or their own hand soap, would you? Then why shouldn't your female guests find the stuff they need when they visit your place? It's idiotic that there's any kind of stigma about this. Half the world is female and we all know how their junk works. Literally none of us would be here if those things didn't work the way they do.

/Okay, maybe some of us don't know how their junk works. But we should.
//Not a period dignity officer
/// Period dignity officers should not be dudes
////The fact that we need period dignity officers is pathetic. Just don't be an asshole, jeez
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's likely that you could just badger a male to do even more, because if he says no to anything, then he's a "sexist whole who doesn't understand". Might work out in the end.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like the living incarnation of PC Principal.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha - a society that insists on using the term "young people who menstruate" to avoid using a more direct gender-based term gets upset when a job goes to someone who they assume has a fixed gender that they don't think should get the job?

/Yeah, it's dumb, but also ironic
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is he a bloke, or not?
 
yms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Period Dignity Officer is the name of my marching band RATM tribute act.
 
Pert
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Haha - a society that insists on using the term "young people who menstruate" to avoid using a more direct gender-based term gets upset when a job goes to someone who they assume has a fixed gender that they don't think should get the job?

/Yeah, it's dumb, but also ironic


On this occasion, it really is specifically limit to young people who menstruate.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BBC almost as good as Chicken Noodle News at burying the lede:

On Monday, new legislation came into force in Scotland protecting the right to free sanitary products.

The Period Products Act means councils and education providers have to make the free items available to those who need them.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon campaigned for the legislation, which was unanimously backed in the Scottish Parliament in 2020.

Good on you, Scotland.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sometimes when I visit a friends house I hide snack size snickers in the tampon box in the bathroom as a fun surprise.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

This post is why it is ok for a period dignity officer to be a man.  Men are the ones who need the messaging the most, so it makes sense for a man to deliver the message to men rather than some hysterical woman on the rag that the men might completely discount.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova described it as "absurd", while actress Frances Barber said she was "fuming".

That's all well and good, but did anyone think to get the opinions of Kevin James and Dong Nguyen? There's so many D-listers I'd love to hear from.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We need period dignity officers who are dudes because it's dudes who are undignified about periods. It is pathetic and it shouldn't be up to women to fix it.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Men can menstruate.

Human relations shouldn't be asking job candidates whether they menstruate.

I see nothing to indicate this person wouldn't do their job well.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Counterpoint: if we men weren't inherently assholes about this kind of thing, then period dignity officers wouldn't be necessary.

Full disclosure: I wasn't always enlightened about this kind of thing. The more I thought about it, the more ridiculous I realized I was being.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
 But...what about the colon?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And just a mere two hours ago, Janey Godley announces return to live comedy for first time since cancer diagnosis.

This story needs to be translated into the Glasgow tongue.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

If you want to do that, that's cool. Good on you. But it would be ridiculously self-centered to go to someone's house and expect to find hygiene products that don't apply to the resident. You expect to find toilet paper, not because he has stocked it just for you, but because presumably he poops too.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This story really pairs nicely with the one about social decline and collapse several threads down.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would have been up for a co-chair- multiple officers, more than one gender reps. Look, I can kind of see a need for a guy to be at least one of the positions, guys who are dads and can't just pass off this kind of stuff to the nearest female. A real man will buy menstrual supplies for his spouse and children and not bat an eye.

However, if he is the ONLY officer, well- I can see where the problem is there.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Counterpoint: if we men weren't inherently assholes about this kind of thing, then period dignity officers wouldn't be necessary.

Full disclosure: I wasn't always enlightened about this kind of thing. The more I thought about it, the more ridiculous I realized I was being.


That's the point.  Only men can make men stop being assholes, any woman trying to make a man not an asshole is a nag.  For example, a woman might say "Be nice and stock some tampons" and the man would blow her off and say "I don't even stock Kleenex, I just blow my nose with toilet paper".  Now a man might alter the messaging to say "Stock some tampons, because even she doesn't want to have sex she will see how considerate you are and might want give you a BJ".  Boom, instantly all men now stock tampons.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I have a guest bathroom I never use, so I guess I don't need to put toilet paper in there?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Sometimes when I visit a friends house I hide snack size snickers in the tampon box in the bathroom as a fun surprise.


Dignity. You are doing it wrong.

Funny, but wrong.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like a Colon Dignity Officer to me, AMIRITE?!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Now a man might alter the messaging to say "Stock some tampons, because even she doesn't want to have sex she will see how considerate you are and might want give you a BJ".


Sigh.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gotta admit, he looks like a coont.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am a feminist.
I am ok with this.
This man is what is called a "role model." He models good behaviour and get rewarded in front of other people in an attempt to change other people's behaviour. Behaviour modeling works best if the learner identifies with the person modeling the behaviour.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So before I'm offended, is this the person who is supposed to personally talk to people about this issue to spread the word?

Or is this someone who is supposed to be running a huge outreach campaign and directing other workers?

Because if it's the former, a man seems to be an odd choice to increase personal engagement.

But if it's the latter, and this person is qualified and experienced, I don't really see how gender makes a huge difference.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An old mentor of mine said that the price of criticism is suggestion, so I'd like to put a plug in for Gal Gadot.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Optimus Primate: Sometimes when I visit a friends house I hide snack size snickers in the tampon box in the bathroom as a fun surprise.

Dignity. You are doing it wrong.

Funny, but wrong.


Fark handle checks out.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Half the world is female and we all know how their junk works.


I donno, man....lots of dudes apparently can never find the man in the boat.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'd like to put a plug in for Gal Gadot.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xanadian: leviosaurus: Half the world is female and we all know how their junk works.

I donno, man....lots of dudes apparently can never find the man in the boat.


There are plenty of men who think women can hold in their menstrual blood like urine.
"WHY SHOULD MY TAXES PAY FOR TAMPONS, JUST HOLD IT IN, LADIES."

/My favorite is still the Repub politician who thought obstetricians could perform a fetal checkup by having the pregnant woman swallow a pill with a tiny camera.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's because he wore this shirt to the interview.

/"Don't dress for the job you have. Dress for the job you want."
 
T.rex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Once, i had a girl stay over a few times, and one day she had the audacity to complain about the soap.  "When are you going to get soap that i can use"? she demanded.    My soap was completely neutral, neither masculine nor feminine. That shoulda been my first red flag.   i went out and bought some pink soap.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We need period dignity officers who are dudes because it's dudes who are undignified about periods. It is pathetic and it shouldn't be up to women to fix it.

This is the exact statement that guy needs to say.
 
yms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image image 850x478]
It's because he wore this shirt to the interview.

/"Don't dress for the job you have. Dress for the job you want."


I don't understand, his shirt isn't blue?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm more offended he used to be a flack for cigarettes, but at least he's doing good for somebody now.

/I assume he's related to someone on the hiring committee for the job
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
was Boston be a man guy too busy?
 
Klyukva
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.