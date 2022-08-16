 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US News)   Judging by the truthfulness of past Russian statements, they are preparing for the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine   (usnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

631 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 11:50 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Or they already tried and found out that none of them work.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
and based on the US and European countries statements and actions, they will let more Ukrainians die while they make more money from the slaughter.

and so it goes.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

toraque: Or they already tried and found out that none of them work.


I do have to wonder how many rockets/ICBM's are still in good working order, and how well maintained each warhead has been.

Could the corruption have gone down so far that the folks in charge of keeping the weapons ready are now scrambling to see if they can get them working?
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

asciibaron: and based on the US and European countries statements and actions, they will let more Ukrainians die while they make more money from the slaughter.

and so it goes.


We are supplying them in the way that needs to happen. If we do more the Russians will feel compelled to escalate. Meanwhile, Vlad is funneling his zerglings down a siege tank kill channel. We can administer the knockout block if they want.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nukes means it's all over. Holding a former US President hostage is much safer for his country and assures him a prominent place in history books.
 
Alebak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They've farking thought about it.

We can only hope whatever mental calculations they do keep telling them "NAH, BAD IDEA" and anyone who goes "Hey what if-" are told to sit down and shut up.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Nukes means it's all over. Holding a former US President hostage is much safer for his country and assures him a prominent place in history books.


Shoot the hostage
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, that's not frightening at all. The only rational statement about nuclear weapons from a superpower is "we would only use them as a last resort to protect ourselves."
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, that's not frightening at all. The only rational statement about nuclear weapons from a superpower is "we would only use them as a last resort to protect ourselves."


To clarify, I meant "nuclear superpower" in the sense of a large arsenal.

In all other respects, Russia is a laughably failed state.
 
p51d007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No need for nuclear weapons, because we now have the nuclear plant we can turn critical any time we want.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fano: asciibaron: and based on the US and European countries statements and actions, they will let more Ukrainians die while they make more money from the slaughter.

and so it goes.

We are supplying them in the way that needs to happen. If we do more the Russians will feel compelled to escalate. Meanwhile, Vlad is funneling his zerglings down a siege tank kill channel. We can administer the knockout block if they want.


my son works at the coal pier in Baltimore, coal exports are up 200%.  South African coal exports are up 500%.

remind me what we are doing exactly other than making money for companies while people are dying.

and those missiles and shiat, they are free in Crackerjack boxes, right?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: No need for nuclear weapons, because we now have the nuclear plant we can turn critical any time we want.


you don't know anything about nuclear power do you.
 
Merltech [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: Or they already tried and found out that none of them work.


Sold to best Korea.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Fano: asciibaron: and based on the US and European countries statements and actions, they will let more Ukrainians die while they make more money from the slaughter.

and so it goes.

We are supplying them in the way that needs to happen. If we do more the Russians will feel compelled to escalate. Meanwhile, Vlad is funneling his zerglings down a siege tank kill channel. We can administer the knockout block if they want.

my son works at the coal pier in Baltimore, coal exports are up 200%.  South African coal exports are up 500%.

remind me what we are doing exactly other than making money for companies while people are dying.

and those missiles and shiat, they are free in Crackerjack boxes, right?


bpldcassets.blob.core.windows.netView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Fano: asciibaron: and based on the US and European countries statements and actions, they will let more Ukrainians die while they make more money from the slaughter.

and so it goes.

We are supplying them in the way that needs to happen. If we do more the Russians will feel compelled to escalate. Meanwhile, Vlad is funneling his zerglings down a siege tank kill channel. We can administer the knockout block if they want.

my son works at the coal pier in Baltimore, coal exports are up 200%.  South African coal exports are up 500%.

remind me what we are doing exactly other than making money for companies while people are dying.

and those missiles and shiat, they are free in Crackerjack boxes, right?


Surely this has nothing to do with the supply chain and a volatile energy market.

/Surely.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Endive Wombat: toraque: Or they already tried and found out that none of them work.

I do have to wonder how many rockets/ICBM's are still in good working order, and how well maintained each warhead has been.

Could the corruption have gone down so far that the folks in charge of keeping the weapons ready are now scrambling to see if they can get them working?


That bottle of Tritium they needed 2 years ago but took the cash instead of, isn't something they
can run down to the Kwik-E-Mart and just pick up..Who knows if the plutonium pits they use have
ever been refreshed and re-formed to account for age and decay..Are they still using the same
ones from 1965? That kind of stiff takes a LOT of trained and smart people with very specific skill
and knowledge that would have to be passed on from generation to generation like the secret formula
and methods for making perfect sword steel...You can't just go down to the local school and get someone
who could do that work tomorrow..
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

misanthropic1: asciibaron: Fano: asciibaron: and based on the US and European countries statements and actions, they will let more Ukrainians die while they make more money from the slaughter.

and so it goes.

We are supplying them in the way that needs to happen. If we do more the Russians will feel compelled to escalate. Meanwhile, Vlad is funneling his zerglings down a siege tank kill channel. We can administer the knockout block if they want.

my son works at the coal pier in Baltimore, coal exports are up 200%.  South African coal exports are up 500%.

remind me what we are doing exactly other than making money for companies while people are dying.

and those missiles and shiat, they are free in Crackerjack boxes, right?

Surely this has nothing to do with the supply chain and a volatile energy market.

/Surely.


it has to do with Europe punching themselves in the dick, twice and the US laughing all the way to the bank.

who is footing the bill for the BILLIONS of weapons, the BILLIONS in other aid?  the US taxpayer.  as a taxpayer, i'm tired of being fleeced by Europe's inability to not need the US to be their parent.

all that social spending they do, that is the luxury when they don't need to spend that money on a military.  you're welcome?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iron_city_ap: Nukes means it's all over. Holding a former US President hostage is much safer for his country and assures him a prominent place in history books.


That assumes a former president is valuable to his country. If I may paraphrase Pirates of the Caribbean  3, "Drop your weapons or I kill your man!"

"... Kill him. He's not our man!"
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.