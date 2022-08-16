 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Like many embassies, no phones were allowed inside the Ecuadorian embassy where Julian Assange was hiding out; they had to be left at the reception desk. But then the security contractor would sweep the info from visitors and send it to the CIA   (theguardian.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 8:35 AM



Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Consort with spies, you might get treated like a spy.

Quelle surprise.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Allegedly"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Julian Assange lawyers sue CIA over alleged spying

Also plans to sue FBI for alleged investigating.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Going in to other embassies and spying via equipment is an old CIA trick.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, duh
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Going in to other embassies and spying via equipment is an old CIA trick.


Also not just the CIA.  Why else do you think in every nominally secure facility the first rule when you walk in the door is to lock up your phone...?

Or if you bring a laptop over seas its not your personal laptop, its always a loner, and then they wipe that sucker as soon as you get back?

So many rules one might find odd are entirely based on known threats or past events.  The paranoid tinfoil hat wearing pot head who hides his phone in his desk, and puts tape over his laptop camera isn't wrong: people can easily hack into those things and turn them on at will, what makes him paranoid is the believe that anyone gives a rats ass what he is doing, as opposed to attempting to access particular individuals or information.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Going in to other embassies and spying via equipment is an old CIA trick.


KGB may have bug a few embassies in the their time.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Thing_(listening_device)
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Consort with spies, you might get treated like a spy.

Quelle surprise.


Done in one. The CIA spies overseas. They were overseas consorting with a foreign person of interest to the intelligence community. The CIA should argue, "Duh! That's our mission. Please dismiss."
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fox and Lau / Hong Kong Scene l The Dark Knight (2008)
Youtube sHzhRbPvuck
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Dark Knight - High Frequency Generator Scene
Youtube IRELLH86Edo
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's his face is just mad that he has to take showers now
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

physt: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Going in to other embassies and spying via equipment is an old CIA trick.

KGB may have bug a few embassies in the their time.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Thing_(listening_device)


I remember that one too.  Lots of little tricks you can use to find out what's going on without being too obvious about it.

Won't cite another article.  Instead, I refer you to any of the episodes of modern forensic investigation fictional episodes and factual articles.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sleze: Farking Clown Shoes: Consort with spies, you might get treated like a spy.

Quelle surprise.

Done in one. The CIA spies overseas. They were overseas consorting with a foreign person of interest to the intelligence community. The CIA should argue, "Duh! That's our mission. Please dismiss."


Yah this.  Considering how much publicity he was getting I am sure that embassy was the intelligence equivalent of Grand Central Station with all of the competing interests.

And that's Assange.  I bet if you look at Mar-a-Lago every nation who had any sort of intelligence budget had someone or something on payroll looking into, around, under, above, and through that place.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nice allegations. Be a real shame if they were ever proven to be true.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He really should not have plugged his phone charger into that Hunter Biden laptop.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Part of civil disobedience is taking the L when they put you in cuffs. Did he think he'd just get to walk away from this?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guy who wants others to spy and steal for him gets upset when he is spied upon.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: I bet if you look at Mar-a-Lago every nation who had any sort of intelligence budget had someone or something on payroll looking into, around, under, above, and through that place.


It's like his insecure cell phone.  You know that every intelligence agency in the world we know about, and a few we don't had malware on it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Going in to other embassies and spying via equipment is an old CIA trick.


thelegendofq.co.ukView Full Size
 
