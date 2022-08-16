 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   How to stop smart devices from spying on you in your home. Step 1: Don't buy smart devices. Thanks for coming to my TED talk   (theguardian.com) divider line
40
    More: Obvious, Privacy, Domestic robot, Roomba, Home automation, Power line communication, Risk, Closed-circuit television, Security  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a total tech geek, and have been since the early 80s, but even I don't really care much for smart devices.  I have a smartphone, and I have an Android box, and of course my computer, and that's about it.  I don't care about a smart TV (I'm still using a 12+ year old Samsung 1080P dumb TV and an equally old Logitech Harmony One for a universal remote), and I really have no use for digital assistants beyond what's already in my phone.  As much as ST:TNG made it seem fun to talk to your computer, the reality is, I have absolutely no desire to do so.  I do think home automation could be useful, but only up to a point.  I try and avoid devices that I use my smartphone to control because if history has taught me anything, as soon as it is deemed obsolete or the company that makes the stuff goes belly up, the app disappears from the App Store and if you lose it, you never get it back.  (I still have a pair of Roam Ropes app-controlled wireless earbuds that are utterly useless now because of that.  You need the app to access the DSP controls like the EQ, and without it, they sound like shiat.  Which is a pity because they sounded excellent when set to your liking.)

I'll stick to mostly dumb devices.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I stick with binoculars.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I'm a total tech geek, and have been since the early 80s, but even I don't really care much for smart devices.  I have a smartphone, and I have an Android box, and of course my computer, and that's about it.  I don't care about a smart TV (I'm still using a 12+ year old Samsung 1080P dumb TV and an equally old Logitech Harmony One for a universal remote), and I really have no use for digital assistants beyond what's already in my phone.  As much as ST:TNG made it seem fun to talk to your computer, the reality is, I have absolutely no desire to do so.  I do think home automation could be useful, but only up to a point.  I try and avoid devices that I use my smartphone to control because if history has taught me anything, as soon as it is deemed obsolete or the company that makes the stuff goes belly up, the app disappears from the App Store and if you lose it, you never get it back.  (I still have a pair of Roam Ropes app-controlled wireless earbuds that are utterly useless now because of that.  You need the app to access the DSP controls like the EQ, and without it, they sound like shiat.  Which is a pity because they sounded excellent when set to your liking.)

I'll stick to mostly dumb devices.



I have almost no idea what you said. So I think I'm good.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is already reminding me of a Zoe Kravitz movie.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sleep better at night with my ring doorbell. Finally found out what was turning on the security lights at night and it was another black cat. I might adopt if he comes by again.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn. I read that article on a smart device.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I deliberately things like my Samsung TV a false gateway address (1.1.1.1).
=
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest smart stuff helps the elderly and I use it to help my dad out he can turn on the lights, tv turn down the heat or turn on the AC at a distance or if he forgets i can do it from my phone or PC.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm boring and not up to no good, but I hate all the advertising aggregation tracking so I have none of that smart stuff and most things disabled on my phone. Ads removed. Plus I'm in another country or state thanks to proxy software.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the idea of a smart house that can tell me what I have at a given time. Not just foodstuffs; I'd like my house to remind me that I have five identical black tank tops and probably don't need more, or that I already bought a copy of that book because I get confused easily.

Then I think of all the possibilities for it to go wrong and I don't like the idea at all.

I don't have Siri, Alexa, or any of others. I talk to animate objects like my cats and plants.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]


Biggest thing is don't connect them to wi-fi if you're concerned. We have cameras and our thermostat as "smart"

It's handy to get the notifications and to be able to track stuff while gone, though.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also-- don't ride in a car.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every once in a while I hold a public execution of one of my appliances and make the others watch. That keeps them in line. You're next, toaster!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: I like the idea of a smart house that can tell me what I have at a given time. Not just foodstuffs; I'd like my house to remind me that I have five identical black tank tops and probably don't need more, or that I already bought a copy of that book because I get confused easily.

Then I think of all the possibilities for it to go wrong and I don't like the idea at all.

I don't have Siri, Alexa, or any of others. I talk to animate objects like my cats and plants.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]


You missed a panel:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

People in this thread:  The government cares about my pancake recipe.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Manic Depressive Mouse: I like the idea of a smart house that can tell me what I have at a given time. Not just foodstuffs; I'd like my house to remind me that I have five identical black tank tops and probably don't need more, or that I already bought a copy of that book because I get confused easily.

Then I think of all the possibilities for it to go wrong and I don't like the idea at all.

I don't have Siri, Alexa, or any of others. I talk to animate objects like my cats and plants.

[Fark user image 425x520]


I mean I don't know this is a joke but I assume to make sure children don't get stuck in. The same reason you have to take the doors off fridges and freezers to dump them.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: To be honest smart stuff helps the elderly and I use it to help my dad out he can turn on the lights, tv turn down the heat or turn on the AC at a distance or if he forgets i can do it from my phone or PC.


Have you tried the new version?

Amazon Echo - SNL
Youtube YvT_gqs5ETk
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Manic Depressive Mouse: I like the idea of a smart house that can tell me what I have at a given time. Not just foodstuffs; I'd like my house to remind me that I have five identical black tank tops and probably don't need more, or that I already bought a copy of that book because I get confused easily.

Then I think of all the possibilities for it to go wrong and I don't like the idea at all.

I don't have Siri, Alexa, or any of others. I talk to animate objects like my cats and plants.

[Fark user image image 425x520]


See, that's a feature I really don't need. If the fridge door doesn't shut right, the cat will be in the fridge in no time.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]


I like to keep them on their toes.

"Do you have a recipe for Iran-Contra cakes?"
"What's the the best way to get a congressman's attention?"
"So, about those Hoffa tapes..."
 
guilt by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep your IoT shiat off the interwebs or on its own subnet if you can't.

/Vizio was caught mining and selling data, IIRC
//adversaries wants your smart TV and IoT data
//cleared fed, military, contractors especially
////fours?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart devices are yet another example of a solution in search of a problem.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you attend my TED Talk, you'd know about my foolproof solution: Providing fake data to smart devices. For example, at my website, I sell ambient audio recordings of families of different sizes to fool your devices into thinking that your family is smaller or larger than it really is.
 
sxacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a Google smart speaker about a year ago when I saw it on sale for $15. But the stupid thing won't read my audiobooks so it sits unplugged in my cord box.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Manic Depressive Mouse: I like the idea of a smart house that can tell me what I have at a given time. Not just foodstuffs; I'd like my house to remind me that I have five identical black tank tops and probably don't need more, or that I already bought a copy of that book because I get confused easily.

Then I think of all the possibilities for it to go wrong and I don't like the idea at all.

I don't have Siri, Alexa, or any of others. I talk to animate objects like my cats and plants.

[Fark user image 425x520]


That.

And the biggest issue I have is my information being sold to others so I can be advertised to.  But that will happen no matter what unless you take the utmost precautions.

I use the Kasa Smart (TP-Link) devices - no hub required and easily shared and tied to the Alexa/Echo and their MAC addresses are *easily* retrievable (most devices have it on the device itself or you bluetooth connect and it shows up clearly).  They are a big enough company that they will either hang around for a while or be bought by someone else and they don't seem to be "obsoleting" their devices - the oldest still work fine.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your reminder that Roombas make a map of your home and upload that data, and that Amazon now owns Roomba.

Yay capitalism. So much freedom.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Since we keep a regular schedule we have been using "smart" devices for years.  They are called timers.  Sure, we have to change the clock on them twice a year.  We also have to change the time on for the lamps a few times a year, but it is very convenient, and easy to use.  Set the time, set the time on, plug in the lamp.
 
Nogale
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't understand why people need to have app-controlled coffeemakers. Lights and things can be set by a simple timer.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: I Ate Shergar: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

You missed a panel:

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]
People in this thread:  The government cares about my pancake recipe.


The government's interest troubles me less than industry. I resent having become a product when I purchase a product.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mybluemake: LowbrowDeluxe: I Ate Shergar: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

You missed a panel:

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]
People in this thread:  The government cares about my pancake recipe.

The government's interest troubles me less than industry. I resent having become a product when I purchase a product.


No, but they got an epic, 2014 dunk out of it. I mean, Pancakes?? How wacky.
 
robbrie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have a gov't job that uses almost exclusively non-public FOIA exempt information.

Largely telework still, We've been directed by our IT Security team not to operate a smart device within range of any virtual conversations or meetings.

I don't know of any coworker who even has a device (including me), so NBD from my vantage point.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Our house had a "smart" thermostat when we moved in. It may have been connected, but a total failure as a thermostat.  Took an HVAC tech three hours to figure out our heat pump was fine, but the thermostat couldn't do anything except run the emergency backup heaters. We now have an unconnected, programmable thermostat that runs the heat pump properly.

The prior owners left a box of blueprints and an identical "smart" thermostat that had also failed. The heat pump was installed in 2016, so two failures in four years. I guess that's smart if you are selling "smart" thermostats.

38 years in IT and I saw many companies come and go, so I use as old and low a tech as it takes to get the actual job done, like mechanical locks on my doors, wired security cameras, etc.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yall sitting here talking all that shiat, but when a smart fleshlight hits the market, you'll be be first in line.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Have no desire to have any smart device in our house.  When we had a new HVAC system installed in our previous house, we specified a non-smart thermostat.  They installed the smart version anyway, and I wouldn't sign off on the installation until they removed it and installed a non-smart version.  Installer wasn't happy because he had to drive ~40 miles round trip to go back into town and get a different one.  Life's rough all over.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Yall sitting here talking all that shiat, but when a smart fleshlight hits the market, you'll be be first in line.


We're getting there...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Smart devices are yet another example of a solution in search of a problem.


As an appliance repair tech: hard agree. Internet connected appliances have no performance advantage, but do have yet another expensive failure point. To say nothing monitoring of your home and habits in order to create increasingly sophisticated marketing.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Yall sitting here talking all that shiat, but when a smart fleshlight hits the market, you'll be be first in line.


Doubtful. Anything smart would reject them.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nogale: Yeah, I don't understand why people need to have app-controlled coffeemakers.


https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2020/09/how-a-hacker-turned-a-250-coffee-maker-into-ransom-machine/

What a hacked coffee machine looks like.
Youtube bJrIh94RSiI
 
NoGods
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Smart devices are yet another example of a solution in search of a problem.

As an appliance repair tech: hard agree. Internet connected appliances have no performance advantage, but do have yet another expensive failure point. To say nothing monitoring of your home and habits in order to create increasingly sophisticated marketing.


As an engineer I also agree. I bought a window AC unit for my garage and was surprised at how many of those are now "smart." I've even seen smart ceiling fans. My smart security system is a couple of large dogs. They know my floor plan very well and they might watch what I do when I'm home alone but they don't tell anyone about it.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.