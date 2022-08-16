 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   Civilizations aren't murdered - they commit suicide. Happy Tuesday   (salon.com) divider line
38
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

857 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 16 Aug 2022 at 8:33 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you mean last empire. Civilization is much broader than just one country.

And no, it's not.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, just the latest.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be a fun green because everyone would just be reacting to the headline and not the article.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.


Thats a hot take, and not real accurate.  Native Tribes weren't kind to one another, either.   They fought wars against each other, especially in the SouthWest, where there is tons of skeletal evidence for it.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a load of ignorant codswallop.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Below this layer of shells was the body of another man, buried face downward. Around these two men were six more human remains, possibly retainers, who may have been put to death to accompany the entombed man in the afterlife. Nearby were buried the remains of 53 girls and women ranging in age from 15 to 30, laid out in rows in two layers separated by matting. They appeared to have been strangled to death.

Yeah great culture you had there.

/Place your whataboutisms below.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.

Thats a hot take, and not real accurate.  Native Tribes weren't kind to one another, either.   They fought wars against each other, especially in the SouthWest, where there is tons of skeletal evidence for it.


Exporting our genocide doesn't make us more civilized. Plus our gun death rate, mass incarceration, and uncivilized economics...
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.


No, they weren't.

From this article alone : "Around these two men were six more human remains, possibly retainers, who may have been put to death to accompany the entombed man in the afterlife. Nearby were buried the remains of 53 girls and women ranging in age from 15 to 30, laid out in rows in two layers separated by matting. They appeared to have been strangled to death."

Nothing ever changes.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.

Thats a hot take, and not real accurate.  Native Tribes weren't kind to one another, either.   They fought wars against each other, especially in the SouthWest, where there is tons of skeletal evidence for it.

Exporting our genocide doesn't make us more civilized. Plus our gun death rate, mass incarceration, and uncivilized economics...


Yeah, no.  You can't compare 1500s North America with today.
And Native Tribes were pretty brutal, they traded weapons, etc.  Shiat, some were slaveholders, too.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.

Thats a hot take, and not real accurate.  Native Tribes weren't kind to one another, either.   They fought wars against each other, especially in the SouthWest, where there is tons of skeletal evidence for it.

Exporting our genocide doesn't make us more civilized. Plus our gun death rate, mass incarceration, and uncivilized economics...

Yeah, no.  You can't compare 1500s North America with today.
And Native Tribes were pretty brutal, they traded weapons, etc.  Shiat, some were slaveholders, too.


Sounds like they did a lot of stuff we do today. Did they also deliberately destroy their environment so that a very small few of them would benefit?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.


Well Bernie was on the same ship.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.

Thats a hot take, and not real accurate.  Native Tribes weren't kind to one another, either.   They fought wars against each other, especially in the SouthWest, where there is tons of skeletal evidence for it.

Exporting our genocide doesn't make us more civilized. Plus our gun death rate, mass incarceration, and uncivilized economics...

Yeah, no.  You can't compare 1500s North America with today.
And Native Tribes were pretty brutal, they traded weapons, etc.  Shiat, some were slaveholders, too.


Stick to ancient Roman history sweetheart.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.

Thats a hot take, and not real accurate.  Native Tribes weren't kind to one another, either.   They fought wars against each other, especially in the SouthWest, where there is tons of skeletal evidence for it.

Exporting our genocide doesn't make us more civilized. Plus our gun death rate, mass incarceration, and uncivilized economics...

Yeah, no.  You can't compare 1500s North America with today.
And Native Tribes were pretty brutal, they traded weapons, etc.  Shiat, some were slaveholders, too.

Sounds like they did a lot of stuff we do today. Did they also deliberately destroy their environment so that a very small few of them would benefit?


Well, smog has been around the LA basin for, literally, thousands of years.  All those campfires, y'know.   😉
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.

Thats a hot take, and not real accurate.  Native Tribes weren't kind to one another, either.   They fought wars against each other, especially in the SouthWest, where there is tons of skeletal evidence for it.

Exporting our genocide doesn't make us more civilized. Plus our gun death rate, mass incarceration, and uncivilized economics...

Yeah, no.  You can't compare 1500s North America with today.
And Native Tribes were pretty brutal, they traded weapons, etc.  Shiat, some were slaveholders, too.

Stick to ancient Roman history sweetheart.


I should!  Im out of my league when it comes to Narive history, in general.  🙃
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Romans, the Portuguese, the Spanish, and the English all controlled the world's currency during the time they were world powers.  How did that work out for them in the long run?  They all ran up a massive pile of unsustainable debt and expenses that couldn't be paid off when revenue fell, and that was the end of it.

This feels familiar.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Asking that question is, itself, the answer to why America will likely fail: arrogance.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: Asking that question is, itself, the answer to why America will likely fail: arrogance.


America will not fail. We'll just go to the next evolution. Asia will rise as the new Economic power, but we're not going anywhere.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: This would be a fun green because everyone would just be reacting to the headline and not the article.


Naaaailed it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: JerseyTim: This would be a fun green because everyone would just be reacting to the headline and not the article.

Naaaailed it.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.

Thats a hot take, and not real accurate.  Native Tribes weren't kind to one another, either.   They fought wars against each other, especially in the SouthWest, where there is tons of skeletal evidence for it.

Exporting our genocide doesn't make us more civilized. Plus our gun death rate, mass incarceration, and uncivilized economics...

Yeah, no.  You can't compare 1500s North America with today.
And Native Tribes were pretty brutal, they traded weapons, etc.  Shiat, some were slaveholders, too.

Sounds like they did a lot of stuff we do today. Did they also deliberately destroy their environment so that a very small few of them would benefit?


I am kind of with you here. Ancient brutality among tribes or cultures ANYWHERE in the world could be, and often was brutal. But some of that was simply ignorance, or religion, etc. Now we are doing horrific things to each other with our eyes wide open, and knowing full well how evil we are behaving towards other people. And we keep doing it. 

That is FAR more repulsive and vile than disparate tribes fighting over limited resources.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
2001 Space Odyssey (1968) - Ape discovers tool...the bone club
Youtube RWCvMwivrDk
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: JerseyTim: JerseyTim: This would be a fun green because everyone would just be reacting to the headline and not the article.

Naaaailed it.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 197x151]


Well, now that it's changed, it's a moot point.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.


lol.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: NewportBarGuy: JerseyTim: JerseyTim: This would be a fun green because everyone would just be reacting to the headline and not the article.

Naaaailed it.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 197x151]

Well, now that it's changed, it's a moot point.


For all intensive porpoises.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I think you mean last empire. Civilization is much broader than just one country.

And no, it's not.


So, China and Russia are forever?

Or are those not "empires"?
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Now we are doing horrific things to each other with our eyes wide open


That seems an overly optimistic view; most people still apparently have willful blinders about a lot.
 
wireguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thankfully, not America. It will be the first to die of monumental, overpowering stupidity.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I read the article.  The takeaway is that you're completely doomed and so...  so what?  This is like being lectured by a religious prophet about my sinful ways, but at least the prophet sells a solution.  This guy just says you're farked and there's nothing you can ever do about it.  OK.  Thanks.  I guess I'll just quit my job and scavenge scrap metal now.

cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
miller explains the wierdness goin on
Youtube X4QKiYar9pI
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"America is not a young land: it is old and dirty and evil. Before the settlers, before the Indians... the evil was there... waiting."

-W.S. Burroughs
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been the the Etowah Mounds in Georgia.  They excavated one of the mounds in the 1960s and found these marble effigies inside.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The fish weir is also still in the river.  It's amazing to think that this is over 600 years old and it's still there.
Fark user imageView Full Size


When the Spanish arrived they asked the Cherokee and Muscogee what these mounds were for and they had an oral history that was simply "there were people who built those and they are gone now."  The mound builders kept no written records.  Etowah is a Muscogee work meaning "town".  So they knew there was a town there at one time, but that was pretty much it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: Did they also deliberately destroy their environment so that a very small few of them would benefit?


Yes.  But due to their primitive technological level, damage was very regionally contained and generally temporary, and wealth disparity wasn't really significant.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Ambivalence: I think you mean last empire. Civilization is much broader than just one country.

And no, it's not.

So, China and Russia are forever?

Or are those not "empires"?


The nature of our post-Westphalian political system is that Empires rise, eventually dissolve and become nation-states, with control of a territory they can control safely and any area they cant' control will become another nation-state or will be absorbed by another. Giant Balkanized masses of tiny nations like the HRE just aren't efficient enough to provide the services people expect, and will eventually collapse.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: AdmirableSnackbar: America was more civilized before Columbus than it is today.

No, they weren't.

From this article alone : "Around these two men were six more human remains, possibly retainers, who may have been put to death to accompany the entombed man in the afterlife. Nearby were buried the remains of 53 girls and women ranging in age from 15 to 30, laid out in rows in two layers separated by matting. They appeared to have been strangled to death."

Nothing ever changes.


Conclusion: Humans are horrible, tribal, aggressive, selfish apes governed by their base instincts. So-called civilization will be a tiny blip in the history of our species, a brief anomaly before we finally make ourselves extinct as a species.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFACivilizations die in familiar patterns. They exhaust natural resources. They spawn parasitic elites who plunder and loot the institutions and systems that make a complex society possible... Artistic expression and intellectual inquiry are replaced by a new dark age, the triumph of tawdry spectacle and the celebration of crowd-pleasing imbecility.

Think about this "triumph of tawdry spectacle and the celebration of crowd-pleasing imbecility" the next time you turn on the news and watch a crowd of Trumpanzees hooting and stamping their feet and climbing over each other to be the next one to take a sh*t in America's collective soup.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
nothing i can do about it. just gonna eat this huge juicy cheeseburger, and get drunk. best i can do. nice knowing you
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.