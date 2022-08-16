 Skip to content
(NPR)   Monkeypox: It's not just for primates anymore   (npr.org) divider line
    Monkeypox, Personal protective equipment, Kiss, Infection, Mammal, Human, close contact, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, care of your pet  
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't have teh evil gay sex and you won't catch it. But if you do, like drink bleach or something
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure would be nice if the government could get smallpox vaccinations distributed to people who want them.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's national ooga-booga day.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After I got my monkeypox shot yesterday, I fainted in the parking lot (needles freak me out, oKAY?). When I came to, I realized I had dislocated my finger. Yep. That's right. I have a vaccine-related injury.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Don't have teh evil gay sex and you won't catch it. But if you do, like drink bleach or something


Evil gay sex causes monkey pox?! Its a good thing I only ever have banal gay sex!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't let your dog eat your arse.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I see we're going in the direction of making fun of the media for treating it like an STD when it's not.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Most of the -pox virii jump to a wide range of species. Chickenpox, for instance, obviously makes the avian->mammalian jump, so it's not like primate->felid or canid is a huge jump relatively speaking.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It never was and I'm sick of you humans blaming us for this sh*t.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Old news is so exciting.

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2003/06/monkeypox-outbreak-probe-expands-33-cases

The infection is believed to have spread to humans from pet prairie dogs, which may have caught it from a Gambian giant rat at a northern Illinois animal distributor's establishment.
 
T.rex
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The article gives some pointers if your pet comes down with it... among them:
"Do not put a mask on your pet."
 
Calehedron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Don't let your dog eat your arse.


*a strange dog

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

T.rex: The article gives some pointers if your pet comes down with it... among them:
"Do not put a mask on your pet."


"These masks were tested on animals. They didn't fit."
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Old news is so exciting.

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2003/06/monkeypox-outbreak-probe-expands-33-cases

The infection is believed to have spread to humans from pet prairie dogs, which may have caught it from a Gambian giant rat at a northern Illinois animal distributor's establishment.


It's not news it's MonkeyFark dot com!
 
Stibium
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Sure would be nice if the government could get smallpox vaccinations distributed to people who want them.


An immunocompromised state is contraindicated for the ACAM2000 vaccine. You know who is immunocompromised? Pretty much everyone thanks to covid. Not only would you have people shedding live vaccinia everywhere, the people taking these are likely to suffer complications like necrotizing progressive vaccinia.

You think that free spread of monkeypox is an unmitigated disaster? You ain't seen nuthin' yet!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For all of you who like to "spank the monkey", BE SAFE!!!
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stibium: mrmopar5287: Sure would be nice if the government could get smallpox vaccinations distributed to people who want them.

An immunocompromised state is contraindicated for the ACAM2000 vaccine. You know who is immunocompromised? Pretty much everyone thanks to covid. Not only would you have people shedding live vaccinia everywhere, the people taking these are likely to suffer complications like necrotizing progressive vaccinia.

You think that free spread of monkeypox is an unmitigated disaster? You ain't seen nuthin' yet!


No, just no.
Why even type that garbage up?
 
Stibium
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stibium: mrmopar5287: Sure would be nice if the government could get smallpox vaccinations distributed to people who want them.

An immunocompromised state is contraindicated for the ACAM2000 vaccine. You know who is immunocompromised? Pretty much everyone thanks to covid. Not only would you have people shedding live vaccinia everywhere, the people taking these are likely to suffer complications like necrotizing progressive vaccinia.

You think that free spread of monkeypox is an unmitigated disaster? You ain't seen nuthin' yet!


Also, it's not known if those inoculations even work for this strain of monkeypox since these strains suppresses immune signalling to vaccinia-specific T-cells. The idea that smallpox vaccines work against monkeypox assumes the typical wild-type virus, and this pandemic monkeypox is not the same thing.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It never was and I'm sick of you humans blaming us for this sh*t.


I'm totally with you on this one.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1. Don't engage in sex with random people, especially birthday orgies. https://archive.ph/cjhZQ
2. Definitely don't guzzle their pee or other bodily fluid.
3. Don't go to San Francisco, don't go to Africa.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's only called monkey pox because it was first identified by humans in lab monkeys.  It's always been rodents spreading it to primates.
 
Creoena
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GreenSun: 1. Don't engage in sex with random people, especially birthday orgies. https://archive.ph/cjhZQ
2. Definitely don't guzzle their pee or other bodily fluid.
3. Don't go to San Francisco, don't go to Africa.


Now what am I supposed to do after work?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/28/10/22-1191_article

This patient did not report recent sexual contact, did not have evidence of genital lesions or inguinal lymphadenopathy, and did not report a viral prodrome. His primary risk factor was close, nonsexual contact with numerous unknown persons at a crowded outdoor event.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Creoena: GreenSun: 1. Don't engage in sex with random people, especially birthday orgies. https://archive.ph/cjhZQ
2. Definitely don't guzzle their pee or other bodily fluid.
3. Don't go to San Francisco, don't go to Africa.

Now what am I supposed to do after work?


Maybe read comments from someone who doesn't have a history of pro-fascist, pro-white supremacist takes.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stibium: ACAM2000 vaccine


Give me the Wetvax version.
 
