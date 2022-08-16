 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 174 of WW3: UKR says Orc's presence in southern Kherson area and parts of Zaporizhzhia becoming tenuous as supply lines targeted daily. Putin says Moscow ready to supply military equipment to allies. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Crimea, Military, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, World War II, Boris Yeltsin  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crickets....I guess I'll be back later then. There's a bar down the street that has good Irish coffee.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: Crickets....I guess I'll be back later then. There's a bar down the street that has good Irish coffee.


Good morning all. Just remember you aren't on lap 6 of 8 for an ACFT at 0700 in the morning.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<shuffles slowly to the podium, squinting, scratching belly, hair a hot mess>

Good lord is it time for the announcements already? Man I love remote work. You know, I used to spend 1hr at lunch every day, eating 20mins then being obliged to talk to my coworkers for 40mins. Now, I eat 10mins and have a fapnap and sleep for the other 50. God there is nothing like a good afternoon fapnap in the summer. If you havent tried it i suggest you do.

Anyways. Today we're hoping for some movement in the Kherson pocket, someone yesterday said "we may be looking at the start of a "Little Falaise Pocket", which, despite its obvious allied bias seems a decent analogy even though we'll have to swap out Allied Air power and replace it w drones and rocket artillery (why not re-use any of the number of Eastern Front encirclement battles, many of which were fought close to where the fighting is now? Demyansk? Kholm? Kiev? Kharkiv? So many to choose from but noooo gotta go w Falaise because western reasons).

Crimea seems to be getting generally HIMARed now, not just the airfield, with the ammo depot splodeyness from last night, so that'll be something to monitor too. The Orcs are also making more noise than usual up in Kharkiv too which is curious. Wouldn't think they'd be on the offensive anywhere at this point.

But, well, lots of war left to fight, heroism to be had, tragedies to unfold and booms to watch.

Oh and on a personal note I am about to fire the first shot in the war in my medical malpractice stuff, so that'll be kicking off shortly as well.

Slava Pobieda, Heroyiam Slava!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Working my way back into this. Just got translate going on this clunker:

Evacuation of the population began in Crimea after the morning explosions

One of the transformer stations is on fire near Dzhankoy, and ammunition is really detonating in the village of Maiske of Dzhankoy district. This was announced by the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Vadym Denysenko, on the air of one of the TV channels.

" On the official Russian websites there is already information that the evacuation of the population from the territory of a possible explosion of ammunition has begun," said Denisenko.

It will be recalled that explosions were heard in the Dzhankoy district of the Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation in the morning of August 16. The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, announced that the aggressor's ammunition had been "hit". Later, Chubarov announced the evacuation of 2,000 local residents of the Dzhankoy district.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the explosion of an ammunition warehouse in occupied Crimea

The occupiers called the explosions near Dzhankoy the result of sabotage.

We will remind that in the morning in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia, explosions rang out. Later, the occupiers began to evacuate the population.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rockets that hit the Zhytomyr district were fired from Belarus

This was announced by the head of Zhytomyr OVA, Vitaliy Bunechko.Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it my old browser configuration making everything bullet pointed? I need to figure some stuff out so I can post more professionally. I may just lurk and make random mindless comments again today.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the news from m yesterday, how many of these f'ing Wagner types are there left? They'll have to hope they can capture or kill that bastard who survived the last assault.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: After the news from m yesterday, how many of these f'ing Wagner types are there left? They'll have to hope they can capture or kill that bastard who survived the last assault.


i know i'm really looking forward to that organisation being basically comprehensively destroyed.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More rain for Kherson and Crimea today and for the rest of the week, which is probably going to muck up Russian radar (if they are on). Good days for Ukraine to get done stuff that starts quite and then gets really loud. Kherson is expecting thunderstorms so not good flying weather.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: More rain for Kherson and Crimea today and for the rest of the week, which is probably going to muck up Russian radar (if they are on). Good days for Ukraine to get done stuff that starts quite and then gets really loud. Kherson is expecting thunderstorms so not good flying weather.

https://www.wunderground.com/forecast/ua/kherson


https://www.wunderground.com/forecast/ua/kherson
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Was it my old browser configuration making everything bullet pointed? I need to figure some stuff out so I can post more professionally. I may just lurk and make random mindless comments again today.

/stay out of my lane


/stay out of my lane
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia 's "court" of captured foreigners is another proof of Russia's violation of the rules of war, - MFA

International law should be applied to all prisoners of war and detained civilians, emphasized the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko.

We will remind that on August 15, in the so-called controlled Russia "DPR", it was announced that the "trial" of five foreigners - citizens of Great Britain, Sweden and Croatia, who were captured in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Donetsk region. the occupiers accuse them of mercenaries, preparing for terrorist activities, committing actions aimed at the violent seizure of power and changing the constitutional order of the DNR, and assisting in the recruitment of other mercenaries. Foreigners may face the death penalty.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The enemy increases aviation activity: approximately 150 sorties per day

The Air Force of Ukraine records the departures of enemy Su-25 attack aircraft, Mi-24 attack helicopters, as well as Ka-52 helicopters from the territories of Belarus, Russia and occupied Crimea adjacent to Ukraine. So far, enemy aircraft have not flown into the air defense zone of Ukraine.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
A kit to make a pinhole camera: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yay, it only took 2 tries to post the list today! (Yesterday was about 9, I think-- I even gave up for a while)
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fasahd: fortheloveof: More rain for Kherson and Crimea today and for the rest of the week, which is probably going to muck up Russian radar (if they are on). Good days for Ukraine to get done stuff that starts quite and then gets really loud. Kherson is expecting thunderstorms so not good flying weather.

https://www.wunderground.com/forecast/ua/kherson


Yup rainy days clear nights.

Tangent: AccuWeather and other companies like it rely on the national weather service, which anyone can use, but are also trying to displace and take over the national weather service so civilians/consumers have to go through one of their companies to get weather reports.

Because of this I recommend just using the national weather service for US weather reports.

For Ukraine you can use the World Meteorological Organization.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fasahd: The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the explosion of an ammunition warehouse in occupied Crimea

The occupiers called the explosions near Dzhankoy the result of sabotage.

We will remind that in the morning in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia, explosions rang out. Later, the occupiers began to evacuate the population.


This one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: <shuffles slowly to the podium, squinting, scratching belly, hair a hot mess>

Good lord is it time for the announcements already? Man I love remote work. You know, I used to spend 1hr at lunch every day, eating 20mins then being obliged to talk to my coworkers for 40mins. Now, I eat 10mins and have a fapnap and sleep for the other 50. God there is nothing like a good afternoon fapnap in the summer. If you havent tried it i suggest you do.

Anyways. Today we're hoping for some movement in the Kherson pocket, someone yesterday said "we may be looking at the start of a "Little Falaise Pocket", which, despite its obvious allied bias seems a decent analogy even though we'll have to swap out Allied Air power and replace it w drones and rocket artillery (why not re-use any of the number of Eastern Front encirclement battles, many of which were fought close to where the fighting is now? Demyansk? Kholm? Kiev? Kharkiv? So many to choose from but noooo gotta go w Falaise because western reasons).

Crimea seems to be getting generally HIMARed now, not just the airfield, with the ammo depot splodeyness from last night, so that'll be something to monitor too. The Orcs are also making more noise than usual up in Kharkiv too which is curious. Wouldn't think they'd be on the offensive anywhere at this point.

But, well, lots of war left to fight, heroism to be had, tragedies to unfold and booms to watch.

Oh and on a personal note I am about to fire the first shot in the war in my medical malpractice stuff, so that'll be kicking off shortly as well.

Slava Pobieda, Heroyiam Slava!


Also, there appears to be a my-mom related case of the crabs doing the rounds. Please do your part and follow the Belgian social distancing rules.

exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Make that TWOammo dumps today

What a great start of the morning.

/Slava Ukraine, yall
//Putin Delendus Est

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wasn't sure if this was already covered:

In the event of an accident at the ZNPP, more than 400,000 people are subject to forced evacuation

As a result of a possible accident at the nuclear power plant in the temporarily occupied Energodar, 200,000 people from the Zaporizhia region and 200,000 from Dnipropetrovsk region will have to be evacuated. These are the cities of Nikopol, Marganets, Energodar, Vasylivka, Dniprorudne and others.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, noted that the authorities are currently adjusting the evacuation plan from Energodar and the risk zone of radiation contamination, taking into account the military situation.

As for the radiation condition at the ZNPP, it is still stable. Indicators do not exceed the norm. But everything can change at any moment due to the senseless activity of the aggressor.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Tangent: AccuWeather and other companies like it rely on the national weather service, which anyone can use, but are also trying to displace and take over the national weather service so civilians/consumers have to go through one of their companies to get weather reports.

I seem to remember that plot was dripping with santorum back when a certain slimeball was a senator.


I seem to remember that plot was dripping with santorum back when a certain slimeball was a senator.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: fortheloveof: Tangent: AccuWeather and other companies like it rely on the national weather service, which anyone can use, but are also trying to displace and take over the national weather service so civilians/consumers have to go through one of their companies to get weather reports.

I seem to remember that plot was dripping with santorum back when a certain slimeball was a senator.


He had a part in it too, but let's be honest, any GOP member salivates at the idea of turning public services into for profit businesses, especially if it can also hurt the poor at the same time.

Weather can help people tell when a boom happened too, which is another reason I mention it.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"... the United States is trying to prolong this conflict..."

You know, you can leave any time you want...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't something like 20,000 orcs get cut off the other day? I wonder how that is going for them.....
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More news re RA mobilization.

RA units are increasingly short on manpower due to the legal and political nature of the 'special military operation' and it's looking like Putin is getting more and more Russians aligned with the fact there will be a general mobilization in the future. I wouldn't be surprised if Putin adopts a siege mentality and starts making very bellicose speeches in the near future.

Seeing this also makes it quite clear that news of peace proposals offered by representatives of the Russian govt are being made in bad faith. [Shocked! Not shocked]

/Ceasefires are nothing but a chance to reload your guns


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No welfare check again, but tentatively it will return next week. TLDR: Everyone seems to be doing well, although skater boy FJ needs to do a better job watching out for rocks unless he wants to endo his way back to the surgeon. Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 6 to August 12. Russian troops hiding in the ZNPP seem to be doing the nuclear version of stripping the copper from a house and turning it into a krokodil shack. They may also be trying to false-flag their way to international condemnation of Ukraine for bombing ZNPP. Plus even more war crimes. Shocking, I know. At least Sweden and Finland's NATO applications are moving along nicely.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Great Crimean Bug Out of 2022 continues apace

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

exqqqme: More news re RA mobilization.

RA units are increasingly short on manpower due to the legal and political nature of the 'special military operation' and it's looking like Putin is getting more and more Russians aligned with the fact there will be a general mobilization in the future. I wouldn't be surprised if Putin adopts a siege mentality and starts making very bellicose speeches in the near future.

Seeing this also makes it quite clear that news of peace proposals offered by representatives of the Russian govt are being made in bad faith. [Shocked! Not shocked]

/Ceasefires are nothing but a chance to reload your guns


[Fark user image image 641x589]


40,000 casualties. 1700 tanks. I wonder how much more Russian can take.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Didn't something like 20,000 orcs get cut off the other day? I wonder how that is going for them.....


I hope it's only getting worse for them. Starvation, dehydration, daily drone strikes, and total annihilation.  F*ck 'em. Who's to say that these troops aren't any of the ones who pillaged and stole from every house and store in Ukraine towns? I won't lose a minute of sleep. 🇺🇦🇺🇦
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

exqqqme: The Great Crimean Bug Out of 2022 continues apace

[Fark user image image 660x454]


Lots of Russians leaving.  End of summer.

это нормально
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: exqqqme: The Great Crimean Bug Out of 2022 continues apace

[Fark user image image 660x454]

Lots of Russians leaving.  End of summer.

это нормально


Is it just families cutting short holiday, or a mass GTFO?
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Didn't something like 20,000 orcs get cut off the other day? I wonder how that is going for them.....

Not_great_Bob.jpg



Not_great_Bob.jpg
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Badafuco: iheartscotch: Didn't something like 20,000 orcs get cut off the other day? I wonder how that is going for them.....

I hope it's only getting worse for them. Starvation, dehydration, daily drone strikes, and total annihilation.  F*ck 'em. Who's to say that these troops aren't any of the ones who pillaged and stole from every house and store in Ukraine towns? I won't lose a minute of sleep. 🇺🇦🇺🇦


As heartless as it sounds....every moment that they don't surrender is another moment to reduce the number of prisoners that the Ukrainians have to deal with.

If this accelerates Russia's collapse...so much the better.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

turboke: Father_Jack: <shuffles slowly to the podium, squinting, scratching belly, hair a hot mess>

Good lord is it time for the announcements already? Man I love remote work. You know, I used to spend 1hr at lunch every day, eating 20mins then being obliged to talk to my coworkers for 40mins. Now, I eat 10mins and have a fapnap and sleep for the other 50. God there is nothing like a good afternoon fapnap in the summer. If you havent tried it i suggest you do.

Anyways. Today we're hoping for some movement in the Kherson pocket, someone yesterday said "we may be looking at the start of a "Little Falaise Pocket", which, despite its obvious allied bias seems a decent analogy even though we'll have to swap out Allied Air power and replace it w drones and rocket artillery (why not re-use any of the number of Eastern Front encirclement battles, many of which were fought close to where the fighting is now? Demyansk? Kholm? Kiev? Kharkiv? So many to choose from but noooo gotta go w Falaise because western reasons).

Crimea seems to be getting generally HIMARed now, not just the airfield, with the ammo depot splodeyness from last night, so that'll be something to monitor too. The Orcs are also making more noise than usual up in Kharkiv too which is curious. Wouldn't think they'd be on the offensive anywhere at this point.

But, well, lots of war left to fight, heroism to be had, tragedies to unfold and booms to watch.

Oh and on a personal note I am about to fire the first shot in the war in my medical malpractice stuff, so that'll be kicking off shortly as well.

Slava Pobieda, Heroyiam Slava!

Also, there appears to be a my-mom related case of the crabs doing the rounds. Please do your part and follow the Belgian social distancing rules.

In Canada, it was either 1 hockey stick or 43 TimBits.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: exqqqme: The Great Crimean Bug Out of 2022 continues apace

[Fark user image image 660x454]

Lots of Russians leaving.  End of summer.

это нормально



it's Tuesday
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: exqqqme: More news re RA mobilization.

RA units are increasingly short on manpower due to the legal and political nature of the 'special military operation' and it's looking like Putin is getting more and more Russians aligned with the fact there will be a general mobilization in the future. I wouldn't be surprised if Putin adopts a siege mentality and starts making very bellicose speeches in the near future.

Seeing this also makes it quite clear that news of peace proposals offered by representatives of the Russian govt are being made in bad faith. [Shocked! Not shocked]

/Ceasefires are nothing but a chance to reload your guns


[Fark user image image 641x589]

40,000 casualties. 1700 tanks. I wonder how much more Russian can take.


The tanks are the problem.  The casualties less so.  Not like Russia doesn't have a history of sending poorly trained and equipped troops into combat...

BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: BadCosmonaut: exqqqme: The Great Crimean Bug Out of 2022 continues apace

[Fark user image image 660x454]

Lots of Russians leaving.  End of summer.

это нормально

Is it just families cutting short holiday, or a mass GTFO?


что GTFO?

I think it is normal.  It is end of summer and train station very busy.  School starts on 1 September.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

exqqqme: More news re RA mobilization.

RA units are increasingly short on manpower due to the legal and political nature of the 'special military operation' and it's looking like Putin is getting more and more Russians aligned with the fact there will be a general mobilization in the future. I wouldn't be surprised if Putin adopts a siege mentality and starts making very bellicose speeches in the near future.

Seeing this also makes it quite clear that news of peace proposals offered by representatives of the Russian govt are being made in bad faith. [Shocked! Not shocked]

/Ceasefires are nothing but a chance to reload your guns


[Fark user image image 641x589]


Photos from social media*

*Posted by Tracianne on fark.com
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: fasahd: fortheloveof: More rain for Kherson and Crimea today and for the rest of the week, which is probably going to muck up Russian radar (if they are on). Good days for Ukraine to get done stuff that starts quite and then gets really loud. Kherson is expecting thunderstorms so not good flying weather.

https://www.wunderground.com/forecast/ua/kherson

Yup rainy days clear nights.

Tangent: AccuWeather and other companies like it rely on the national weather service, which anyone can use, but are also trying to displace and take over the national weather service so civilians/consumers have to go through one of their companies to get weather reports.

Because of this I recommend just using the national weather service for US weather reports.

For Ukraine you can use the World Meteorological Organization.


I love NWS! It has a table forecast, radar from coast to coast, GOES satellite imagery in multiple bandwidths, all in real time. My own understanding of how to look at the stuff has allowed me to way outperform the local news' weather reports.
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: 40,000 casualties. 1700 tanks. I wonder how much more Russian can take.

The tanks are the problem.  The casualties less so.  Not like Russia doesn't have a history of sending poorly trained and equipped troops into combat...

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 339x149]


Many tanks and planes said, пока-пока

And the soldiers who know how to fix and use the tanks and planes are worm food.
If China ever wanted to invade Russia, now might be a good time.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

exqqqme: iheartscotch: Didn't something like 20,000 orcs get cut off the other day? I wonder how that is going for them.....

Not_great_Bob.jpg


Not_great_Bob.jpg


mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: exqqqme: The Great Crimean Bug Out of 2022 continues apace

[Fark user image image 660x454]

Lots of Russians leaving.  End of summer.

это нормально


Yeah, fireworks usually signal the end of vacation.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fasahd: The occupiers called the explosions near Dzhankoy the result of sabotage.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: No welfare check again, but tentatively it will return next week. TLDR: Everyone seems to be doing well, although skater boy FJ needs to do a better job watching out for rocks unless he wants to endo his way back to the surgeon.

i be all like..


i be all like..

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Putin says he's ready to supply military equipment to their allies? Dafuq? They can't even supply equipment to their troops in their not a war.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alexander S. Vindman
@AVindman
·
5m
I'm in Ukraine in a war zone because I think I can help.
1) I'm meeting with senior military and political leadership to better understand how this war is going and how it might end to better advise leaders and the public. I think you can only do that when are on the ground.
Alexander S. Vindman
@AVindman
·
5m
2) This war is the most important geopolitical event of the last 20 & maybe the next 20 years. It's largely out of the consciousness of the U.S. public & that's dangerous. Our politicians should know that we still care about what happens in Ukraine. I'm doing media to remind us.
Alexander S. Vindman
@AVindman
·
5m
3) Ukraine needs help. I am trying to get the repair, sustainment, and training for western equipment moved into Ukraine. Having it in Poland and Romania is not good enough. This country is too big and it takes too long to move things. There are plenty of was to mitigate risks.
 
