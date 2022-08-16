 Skip to content
(MSN)   Middle Zealand might be the safest to be in if a nuclear war broke out. On a related note, apparently MSM decided today's the day to dump its backlog of fearmongering articles   (msn.com) divider line
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escape to the Southern Hemisphere in the aftermath of a nuclear war? It's been done.
On the Beach 1959 | Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner | Directed by Stanley Kramer | Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi
Youtube O9tweuR450A
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it isn't a stealthy Fox link this time.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure you can hang out in Middle Zealand, but you'll miss out on the fun fighting deathclaws, eating salisbury steak found in random containers, and searching high and low for bottlecaps.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psshhtt. They taught us in elementary school all you have to do is squat and cover your neck. What's the big deal?
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second I see the acronym "MSM"?...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC. I'm not reading that Wall-O-Text.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Middle Zealands are often overlooked and became somewhat isolated.
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I can see that. We could just bust in there like Saruman when he took over the Shire. How hard could it be?

Hobbit holes are already pretty much bunkers. An indirect nuclear strike would just strip the grass off the roof.

I don't know anything about how self-sustainable NZ is, though. How do the natives taste?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for children, Peter Thiel will be there sucking the life force out of them.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is silly. Everyone knows that if WW3 really does happen, the Russians will lob a few nukes to NZ just so they won't miss out on all the fun. I assure you that Hobbiton will be warmly irradiated and toasty too.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dascott: Yeah I can see that. We could just bust in there like Saruman when he took over the Shire. How hard could it be?

Hobbit holes are already pretty much bunkers. An indirect nuclear strike would just strip the grass off the roof.

I don't know anything about how self-sustainable NZ is, though. How do the natives taste?


You might watch the Haka done by the All Blacks.  You may end up on the menu.

The Greatest haka EVER?
Youtube yiKFYTFJ_kw
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dascott: Yeah I can see that. We could just bust in there like Saruman when he took over the Shire. How hard could it be?

Hobbit holes are already pretty much bunkers. An indirect nuclear strike would just strip the grass off the roof.

I don't know anything about how self-sustainable NZ is, though. How do the natives taste?


The taste like Kiwis
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Could somebody explain the concept of paragraphs to that "writer"?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Before and after Polar deployment, I got to spend time on the South Island.  That was before the quakes (the big ones), and Christchurch was in full glory.  I stayed in a European style hotel in the cathedrals courtyard, and every day an entire dance of chaos would ebb and flow through the area.  It was beautiful.  Little Japanese kids on their class trips, tourists, local workers stopping by the carts for food, and the occasional giant chess match.

The botanical gardens were amazing.  I walked them along side some of the greatest physicists of our time.  We ate our meals on a street filled with coffee shops and pubs with various bands playing on a nearby stage, while gondolas floated by on the nearby small river.  White boats pushed with white poles, blinking in and out beneath the white walkway's arches.

Sadly, this was disrupted by the tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands of people.  And many of the people I'd worked with at the pole were traveling in the countries that were hit badly.  None were killed by the event, but it was a near thing.

And since then, even the cathedral and statue were badly damaged, and the places I knew and enjoyed so much are no longer.  I like to think a battle of Mayar and Valar against Morgoth caused this.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, obviously.
 
thisispete
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean we'd still be pretty farked in New Zealand, but it would take longer. Food would be fine, but we have no pharmaceutical industry. So life would start getting precarious for many quickly.

With luck we could trade with other countries for essentials that escaped bombings - South America and Australia would be my guess, but cargo ships would have to be fuelled and escorted because there will be pirates. I mean who wouldn't go after a ship filled with food or medical supplies in a post apocalyptic world?
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Escape to the Southern Hemisphere in the aftermath of a nuclear war? It's been done.
[YouTube video: On the Beach 1959 | Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner | Directed by Stanley Kramer | Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi]


Came for the On The Beach reference, leaving satisfied.

/still, a good place to let rip on the liver/lungs/other internal organs
//party like there's no tomorrow, cos there wouldn't be
///best part of the movie was the old guys complaining they wouldn't get through all the good wine
 
