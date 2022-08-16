 Skip to content
(9News (Australia)) Hero Toddler playing in his yard with his dog chases bubbles into the nearby woods, finds missing elderly woman   (9news.com.au) divider line
26
•       •       •

namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you get lost less than a mile from home because you are looking for your dead sister, methinks you have left the "early stage" of Alzheimer's in the rear view mirror.

Good on this little boy, and on mom for listening to him..
 
Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who names their dog Bubbles?  Sheesh.

/didn't RTFA
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Smails Kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

*shakes tiny Conky of rage*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Karen said her mom told her she left the house to go look for her deceased sister.

You almost found her.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It seems the difference between growing up a hero with a feel good story to tell and growing up with a Brothers Grimm curse on you because you found an ancient woman's body in the forest is about 24 hours of decomposition.
 
Keeve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How was the dog making bubbles?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait, how lost can you be if you can be found by a toddler chasing bubbles in his back yard?

Oh, alzhiemers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates: Who names their dog Bubbles?  Sheesh.

/didn't RTFA


I heard Michael Jackson used to blow Bubbles.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CSI cold open style? Or the nicer, heartwarming one?
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: When you get lost less than a mile from home because you are looking for your dead sister, methinks you have left the "early stage" of Alzheimer's in the rear view mirror.

Good on this little boy, and on mom for listening to him..


Depends.  My M-I-L would get lost near to her home because of new construction in the area of the grocery store she'd been shopping at for 40 years.  She was fine going there as even with the construction it fit her mental image of what it should look like well enough.  But walking out of the store and sitting in the parking lot once the destination was home it looked totally different and suddenly she had no idea where she was.  She'd see the street name, knew it and assumed she must be on the far end of the road from her area and take the turn to what she thought was the direction home.  She was turning turning the wrong way in reality.  My wife started driving her after it happened a few times (and we got her license revoked,... that was a hoot) and could confirm that walking out it looked nothing like it had 5 years prior.  We have no idea how many times she'd driven the wrong way, driven a bit and ran into an area that was familiar enough to get her turned around the right direction.  She lasted another 15 years after that and it really was early onset.

So knowing she was at her sisters house and then getting turned around because of recent development in the area would not surprise me with early onset.  Based on what I've seen I would expect that more in early onset because that's how insidious Alzheimer's is.  Everything's fine until it's not, but is that something wrong with them or is it just a moment of life overwhelming them.

/Youtube rescue and recovery diver channels are filled with stories like this that are far more tragic
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is the news story the right wingers in this country need to get those pesky child labor laws removed.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bubbles is back in town and wants your phone number.

/remember blowing bubbles when you were a kid?
//reverse jokes! haha!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Catches bullet in teeth, falls down well, lands onto pile of fists
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1 1/2 years old, and smart enough to :
See that something was wrong.
Tell somebody.
That's good.
This is a good thing, right?
I'm not missing the irony, or anything?
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least he wasnt running after a kite.
studebaker hoch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Poor Bubbles.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
""I didn't know if I needed to go into fight or flight because I had my little boy out here and the other inside."

JFC America, a collapsed Black elderly lady can trigger "fight or flight?"  WTF is wrong with people.  What did she think, a land shark was in the area?
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

deadsanta: JFC America, a collapsed Black elderly lady can trigger "fight or flight?" WTF is wrong with people. What did she think, a land shark was in the area?


Not saying that you are necessarily wrong, but I read it as "ZOMG, is that body? My baby doesn't need to see a body yet! Is it moving, I have to help! Wait it could be horrendous, what do I do with little Jimmy?" all happening in that first 2 seconds of mental gymnastics that happens when the brain is confronted with something as wrong and unexpected as "My kid just said I see feet and there are feet where there should only be leaves and maybe a bunny."

Based on what they did in the following moment and a couple of days later I have hope my assessment is correct.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The bubbles and the wind deserve the Ukrainian Hero Tag. If the bubbles didn't fly to where the wind was going, the old lady would not have been found! Praise be to bubbles and wind!

I miss the American Hero Tag.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 259x194]


Oh yeah?  Well,

xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: namegoeshere: When you get lost less than a mile from home because you are looking for your dead sister, methinks you have left the "early stage" of Alzheimer's in the rear view mirror.

Good on this little boy, and on mom for listening to him..

Depends.  My M-I-L would get lost near to her home because of new construction in the area of the grocery store she'd been shopping at for 40 years.  She was fine going there as even with the construction it fit her mental image of what it should look like well enough.  But walking out of the store and sitting in the parking lot once the destination was home it looked totally different and suddenly she had no idea where she was.  She'd see the street name, knew it and assumed she must be on the far end of the road from her area and take the turn to what she thought was the direction home.  She was turning turning the wrong way in reality.  My wife started driving her after it happened a few times (and we got her license revoked,... that was a hoot) and could confirm that walking out it looked nothing like it had 5 years prior.  We have no idea how many times she'd driven the wrong way, driven a bit and ran into an area that was familiar enough to get her turned around the right direction.  She lasted another 15 years after that and it really was early onset.

So knowing she was at her sisters house and then getting turned around because of recent development in the area would not surprise me with early onset.  Based on what I've seen I would expect that more in early onset because that's how insidious Alzheimer's is.  Everything's fine until it's not, but is that something wrong with them or is it just a moment of life overwhelming them.

/Youtube rescue and recovery diver channels are filled with stories like this that are far more tragic


Both my parents now apparently have dementia so I'm sure to sleep well tonight.

/one's in a home
//the other one I have to get into one, somehow
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Missing Alzheimer's patients are by far the most common reason for Search & Rescue call-outs in the U.S.
 
